Zeiner battles in his familiar no. 76 machine. (Mojo Photos)

Zeiner Plans for Double Duty at the New England Short Track Showdown

June 7, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

A pair of entries for the New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies has recently been received from Bath, Pennsylvania. Those two entries represent one driver, Zane Zeiner, who plans to do double duty in the event scheduled for June 30th-July 1st at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

 

Zeiner and his team will field cars in the Valenti Modified Racing Series event and the Granite State Pro Stock Series race. Both his Modified and Pro Stock/Super Late Model will be adorned with #76.

 

Zeiner, 40, has plenty of experience on his side as he heads to the New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies.

 

In 2013, Zeiner scored his biggest career victory to date by capturing the prestigious Race of Champions at Oswego Speedway (NY). He has a total of six career victories on the RoC Modified tour.

 

With his Pro Stock/Super Late Model program, Zeiner has collected top 10 finishes on both the PASS North and CRA South tours.

 

Zeiner will not be a rookie at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. In 2011, Zeiner finished a solid seventh in a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at NHMS. Zeiner’s best career WMT finish was a fifth-place result at Nazareth Speedway (PA) in 2001. His only career VMRS start to date came at Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) in August, 2013, where he finished sixth.

 

In addition to driving racecars, Zeiner also builds, maintains and fabricates racecars, street rods and custom cars as part of his day job at Zeiner Fabrications in Bath, Pennsylvania.

 

The New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies is made up of four races that will feature the cornerstone types of cars in New England asphalt short track racing. Tour-type Modifieds will run with the Valenti Modified Racing Series, Pro Stocks/Super Late Models will run with the Granite State Pro Stock Tour, Street Stocks will run with the Street Stock Showdown Series and Mini Stocks will run with the North East Mini Stock Tour.

 

The event will be a fun one for experience race fans and newcomers to the sport alike.

 

June 30, 2017 will kick off an all day practice for the 4 racing divisions in a rotating format while Saturday July 1, 2017 will see a single round of practice for the divisions followed by pre-race ceremonies at 12:30 PM and heat racing events starting at 1:00 PM sharp. Heats and consolation races will be run as needed and then features will kick off around 3:00 PM (est).

 

Discounted tickets are now available for purchase through MyRacePass.com. Various options are available for the race. Team members and fans can purchase an all-access pit pass that is good for both Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st for $60 online or $75 at the track.

 

Grandstand Admission is for Saturday only and has been set at a pre-purchase price equal to many local track options on a Saturday night. Grandstand admission is $15 online or $20 at the track. Children’s tickets are $10 online or $12 at the track. Military members and senior citizens can purchase tickets for $12 online or $18 at the track. A special family package for two adults and two children is available for $50 and will be priced the same online or at the track.

 

On the day of the race, there will be two will call windows operating to ensure a speedy process of claiming pre-purchased tickets.

 

For more information on the New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies, please visit NorthEastMiniStockTour.com.

 

-New England Short Track Showdown Press Release

-Photo Credit:

