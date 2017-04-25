Williams Stepping Up to Super Late Models at Five Flags

Cole Williams has long been a Pro, but now he’s about to be Super. Williams will make his Super Late Model debut on Friday night at Pensacola, Florida’s Five Flags Speedway in the 100-lap Southern Super Series event.

The Sellersburg, Indiana native said he cannot wait to make the jump into the more powerful Super Late Model on Friday night at the home of the prestigious Snowball Derby.

“I’m feeling pretty confident going into the race weekend,” Williams said. “We tested the Super a couple weekends ago and learned a lot with the car. With me running my first Super Late Model race and working with a new team, Willie Allen Racing, I feel a top 10 would be a really good weekend. With that being said though, we are there to win and that will be my main goal Friday.”

Williams recently raced at Five Flags Speedway back in March when he finished sixth. However, that was a Pro Late Model race. While the Pro Late Model is very similar to a Super, it has less horsepower, which Williams said will be a bit of an adjustment.

“I think the biggest difference will be conserving my tires,” Williams explained. “More horsepower will want to spin the tires over the course of a longer run.”

Williams said his hope is to be able to race in every Super Late Model event at Five Flags this year and chase the Blizzard Series track championship there.

Friday’s race will be 100 laps in length and is scheduled to go green after 8 p.m. CT. Race fans looking to keep up with Williams as he races on Friday night can watch live via the Speed51 TV live stream on Speed51.com.

While Friday’s Super Late Model debut is certainly exciting, Williams’ big weekend doesn’t stop there. Williams will be making his first laps around The Last Great Colosseum at Bristol Motor Speedway during a test session for the Short Track U.S. Nationals on Saturday in his Pro Late Model.

“I’m pretty excited about Bristol,” said Williams. “Being able to run on a track that has so much NASCAR history will be so cool. It will be a whole different ball game especially on a right side tire I’ve never been on.”

