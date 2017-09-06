Williams Heading to Alabama Hunting for a Big Black Bear

2017 has been a good year for trophy hunting for Cole Williams. In May, Williams unsheathed a sword. In July, Williams donned a green jacket. This weekend, Williams is on the hunt for a bear in Alabama.

The Indiana native has cemented himself as one of the strongest drivers in Pro Late Model racing in the Midwestern region of the United States with big wins at the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) and the Mercy Masters of the Pros 144 at Lebanon I-44 Speedway (MO).

But when you head down south to Alabama for a Pro Late Model race, there are two drivers that you know you’ll have to contend with for the victory.

“This race won’t be easy to win at all with Casey (Roderick) and Augie (Grill) being so good there,” Williams explained.

Williams said the key to being able to contend for the win at Montgomery is a simple one.

“The biggest thing is being able to have a car at the end of the race,” he said. “Of course a good handling race car always helps, but with it being 200 laps and controlled cautions, tire strategy will come into play on when to put four tires on.”

The biggest thing for Williams this weekend will be taking advantage of his practice time. Williams has not only never raced at Montgomery before, but he’s never even seen the track with the exception of watching videos online.

“Everyone tells me that this track is extremely flat, and it looks that way in the videos,” he said. “I ran at Illiana during my second year in Late Models, which was a really flat and rough track. I think that would be the closest comparison since you run towards the bottom at both.”

With wins at Bristol and I-44 already under his belt this year, Williams said winning on Sunday at Montgomery would be very special.

“It would be awesome,” Williams said. “Especially because we weren’t initially planning on running the 200. But after we ran so well at those other big races we felt we had to run the 200. It would be an honor to win that black bear.”

