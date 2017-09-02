LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Mods-Top-Speed-Winchester

Weekend Update September 1-4: Who’s Racing and Who’s Winning

September 2, 2017 • App, Archives, Region - Canada, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Region - Northwest, Region - Southeast, Region - Southwest, Region - West, Top Stories

Quick Links >> Friday, September 1Saturday, September 2Sunday, September 3 & Monday, September 4

Last updated: September 2, 2017 at 12:59 pm

Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend?  You’ve come to the right place.  The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.

 

Don’t see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who’s racing or who won?  Email [email protected] with details on the race and we’ll include it here in Weekend Update. (Featured photo credit: NTSA)

FRIDAY, September 1

MIDWEST

Madison Int’l Speedway (WI) – Bobby Wilberg and Zack Riddle won the 30-lap features with Wilberg closing out the championship.

 

American Modified Series (IL) – Mike Harrison won at Farmer City Speedway.

 

ASCS National (MN) – Racing at Jackson Motorplex was rained out.

 

USMTS (IA) – Ryan Gustin won the show at Fayette County Speedway.

 

 

NORTHEAST

Spencer Speedway (NY) – Mike Leaty won the Sunoco Modified season finale while Tommy Catalano won the championship.

 

Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – Rowan Pennink won a game of bumper tag with Ted Christopher over the final laps to win his first SK Modified feature of 2017. (click here for story)

 

Valenti Modified Racing Series (CT) – Rowan Pennink went on to win the 80-lap MRS feature at Stafford, capping a sweep of the night.

 

Accord Speedway (NY) – Jimmy Wells got the “W” at Accord in the Modified division.

 

Afton Motorsports Park (NY) – Nick Nye took the checkers in the Modifieds.

 

Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – Peter Britten won the Modified feature and clinched the championship.

 

Brewerton Speedway (NY) – Chris Hile took home the Modified win.

 

Mohawk International Raceway (NY) – Lance Willix took home the 358 Modifieds.

 

Outlaw Speedway (NY) – Eric Fisher won the Modified feature while Matt Sheppard wrapped up the championship.

 

Ransomville Speedway (NY) – Erick Rudolph won the 358 Modified feature while Ryan Susice captured the championship.

 

SOUTHEAST

ASCS Southern Outlaw (MS) – Michael Miller claimed victory at Hattiesburg Speedway.

 

Iredell County Fairgrounds (NC) – Box Stock and Intermediate Karts take center stage.

 

 

SOUTHWEST

There are no races scheduled in the Southwest region for Friday.  If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

 WEST

World of Outlaws Sprints (WA) – Shane Stewart won the first of two nights at Skagit Speedway.

 

 

CANADA

There are no races scheduled in Canada for Friday.  If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

> Back to Top

SATURDAY, September 2

MIDWEST

ARCA Midwest Tour (WI) – The Midwest Tour heads to Dells Raceway Park. (click here to watch live)

 

All Star Circuit of Champions (OH) – All Stars wheel into Attica Raceway Park.

 

American Modified Series (IL) – Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway welcomes the AMS.

 

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (OH) – Racing at Portsmouth Raceway Park has been cancelled due to poor weather.

 

USMTS (MN) – Mods move to Deer Creek Speedway.

 

NORTHEAST

Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) – A NASCAR Whelen All-American Maine State champion will be crowned at the end of Saturday night’s racing at Beech Ridge.

 

Devil’s Bowl Speedway (VT) – It’s the final night of racing on the asphalt before the dirt comes in.

 

ISMA Supermodifieds (NY) – Supermods clash in the Super Nationals at Oswego Speedway.

 

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NY) – The Tour makes it’s lone visit to Oswego with a tight battle at the top of the championship standings.

 

NEMA Midgets & Lites (NH) – Winged warriors head to the Monadnock Speedway highbanks.

 

New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) – SK Modifieds are in action.

 

Wall Stadium (NJ) Stadium Modifieds head up the program.

 

Bridgeport Speedway (NJ) – Big-Block Modifieds lead the show.

 

Canandaigua Motorsports Park (NY) – Modifieds lead the show.

 

Fulton Speedway (NY) – Modifieds lead the show.

 

Grandview Speedway (PA) – Rain showers forced Grandview to cancel racing for the eighth time this year.

 

Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modifieds lead the show.

 

Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modifieds lead the show.

 

World of Outlaws Late Models (PA) – Morning rain with continued inclement weather forecasted throughout the day has forced the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series Officials and Lernerville staff to cancel Saturday night’s Working Man 50. A crowded calendar and travel demands make a 2017 rain date impossible.

 

 

SOUTHEAST

Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – Bobby Isaac Memorial for Late Model Stocks.

 

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (VA) – Racing at Langley Speedway has been rescheduled for Monday.

 

Southern Super Series (GA) – SSS makes its one visit to the Peach State and Crisp Motorsports Park. (watch live on Speed51.com)

SOUTHWEST

There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Saturday.  If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

WEST

Pacific Challenge Series (CA) – Stockton 99 Speedway hosts the PCS.

 

SRL Southwest Tour / Northwest SLM Series (UT) – These two series join forces for the first time for the first ever Civil War at Rocky Mountain Raceways.

 

 

CANADA

Serie ACT (QC) – The season concludes at Autodrome Montmagny.

 

 

> Back to Top

SUNDAY, September 3

MIDWEST

Main Event Racing Series (OH) – Midvale Speedway hosts Outlaw Super Late Models.

 

Slinger Speedway (WI) – A 100-lap Super Late Model feature closes out the season for the division.


World Stock Car Festival – JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour (IN) – Pro Late Models headline Sunday racing at Winchester Speedway with a 100-lap feature.

 

World Stock Car Festival – Vore’s Compact Touring Series (IN) – 20 laps is the distance at Winchester.

 

American Modified Series (IL) – Fayette County Speedway is next up.

 

USAC Silver Crown (IL) – Racers of the Silver Crown head to the mile at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

 

 

NORTHEAST

American-Canadian Tour (VT) – Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road has been rescheduled for Monday.

 

Oswego Speedway (NY) – Wingless Supermods go the extra distance with the International Classic 200.

 

Big Diamond Speedway (PA) – The season concludes with the Modified Coalcracker 72.

 

 

SOUTHEAST

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (WV) – Hillbilly Hundred at I-77 Speedway.

 

Millbridge Speedway (NC) – Outlaw Karts are in action.

 

SOUTHWEST

There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday.  If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

WEST

There are no races scheduled in the West for Sunday.  If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

CANADA

Speedway 660 (NB) – Pro Stocks go fro 250 laps on Sunday night.

 

MONDAY, September 4

MIDWEST

TUNDRA Series (WI) – Super Late Models are at Golden Sands Raceway.

 

World Stock Car Festival – ARCA/CRA Super Series (IN) – Super Late Models get a 100-lap warmup at Winchester Speedway before the Winchester 400 in October.

 

World Stock Car FestivalCRA Late Model Sportsman (IN) – 40 laps is the distance.

 

World Stock Car Festival – CRA Street Stocks (IN) – 40 laps is the distance.

 

World Stock Car Festival – Top Speed Modified Tour (IN) – 40 laps is the distance.

 

World Stock Car Festival – Vore’s Compact Touring Series (IN) – 40 laps is the distance.

 

ARCA Racing Series (IL) – Stock Cars make their annual trek to the DuQuoin mile.

 

NORTHEAST

American-Canadian Tour (VT) – Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road has been rescheduled for Monday.

 

Super DIRTcar Series (NY) – Weedsport Speedway hosts their race on Labor Day.

 

SOUTHEAST

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (VA) – Racing rolls at Langley.

SOUTHWEST

There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Monday.  If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

WEST

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series (WA) – Grays Harbor Raceway welcomes the Outlaws.

CANADA

There are no races scheduled in Canada for Monday.  If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

> Back to Top

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 2: Cordele Speedway (GA) - Southern Super Series

  • September 2: Dells Raceway Park (WI) - ARCA Midwest Tour

  • September 2: Rocky Mountain Raceways (UT) - SRL & Northwest Super Late Model Series

  • September 3: Thunder Road (VT) - Labor Day Classic - American-Canadian Tour

  • September 3-4: Winchester Speedway (IN) - World Stock Car Festival

Presenting Partner