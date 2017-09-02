Weekend Update September 1-4: Who’s Racing and Who’s Winning
Quick Links >> Friday, September 1 • Saturday, September 2 • Sunday, September 3 & Monday, September 4
Last updated: September 2, 2017 at 12:59 pm
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
Don’t see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who’s racing or who won? Email [email protected] with details on the race and we’ll include it here in Weekend Update. (Featured photo credit: NTSA)
FRIDAY, September 1
MIDWEST
Madison Int’l Speedway (WI) – Bobby Wilberg and Zack Riddle won the 30-lap features with Wilberg closing out the championship.
American Modified Series (IL) – Mike Harrison won at Farmer City Speedway.
ASCS National (MN) – Racing at Jackson Motorplex was rained out.
USMTS (IA) – Ryan Gustin won the show at Fayette County Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Spencer Speedway (NY) – Mike Leaty won the Sunoco Modified season finale while Tommy Catalano won the championship.
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – Rowan Pennink won a game of bumper tag with Ted Christopher over the final laps to win his first SK Modified feature of 2017. (click here for story)
Valenti Modified Racing Series (CT) – Rowan Pennink went on to win the 80-lap MRS feature at Stafford, capping a sweep of the night.
Accord Speedway (NY) – Jimmy Wells got the “W” at Accord in the Modified division.
Afton Motorsports Park (NY) – Nick Nye took the checkers in the Modifieds.
Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – Peter Britten won the Modified feature and clinched the championship.
Brewerton Speedway (NY) – Chris Hile took home the Modified win.
Mohawk International Raceway (NY) – Lance Willix took home the 358 Modifieds.
Outlaw Speedway (NY) – Eric Fisher won the Modified feature while Matt Sheppard wrapped up the championship.
Ransomville Speedway (NY) – Erick Rudolph won the 358 Modified feature while Ryan Susice captured the championship.
SOUTHEAST
ASCS Southern Outlaw (MS) – Michael Miller claimed victory at Hattiesburg Speedway.
Iredell County Fairgrounds (NC) – Box Stock and Intermediate Karts take center stage.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest region for Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
World of Outlaws Sprints (WA) – Shane Stewart won the first of two nights at Skagit Speedway.
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada for Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
SATURDAY, September 2
MIDWEST
ARCA Midwest Tour (WI) – The Midwest Tour heads to Dells Raceway Park. (click here to watch live)
All Star Circuit of Champions (OH) – All Stars wheel into Attica Raceway Park.
American Modified Series (IL) – Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway welcomes the AMS.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (OH) – Racing at Portsmouth Raceway Park has been cancelled due to poor weather.
USMTS (MN) – Mods move to Deer Creek Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) – A NASCAR Whelen All-American Maine State champion will be crowned at the end of Saturday night’s racing at Beech Ridge.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway (VT) – It’s the final night of racing on the asphalt before the dirt comes in.
ISMA Supermodifieds (NY) – Supermods clash in the Super Nationals at Oswego Speedway.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NY) – The Tour makes it’s lone visit to Oswego with a tight battle at the top of the championship standings.
NEMA Midgets & Lites (NH) – Winged warriors head to the Monadnock Speedway highbanks.
New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) – SK Modifieds are in action.
Wall Stadium (NJ) – Stadium Modifieds head up the program.
Bridgeport Speedway (NJ) – Big-Block Modifieds lead the show.
Canandaigua Motorsports Park (NY) – Modifieds lead the show.
Fulton Speedway (NY) – Modifieds lead the show.
Grandview Speedway (PA) – Rain showers forced Grandview to cancel racing for the eighth time this year.
Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modifieds lead the show.
Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modifieds lead the show.
World of Outlaws Late Models (PA) – Morning rain with continued inclement weather forecasted throughout the day has forced the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series Officials and Lernerville staff to cancel Saturday night’s Working Man 50. A crowded calendar and travel demands make a 2017 rain date impossible.
SOUTHEAST
Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – Bobby Isaac Memorial for Late Model Stocks.
NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (VA) – Racing at Langley Speedway has been rescheduled for Monday.
Southern Super Series (GA) – SSS makes its one visit to the Peach State and Crisp Motorsports Park. (watch live on Speed51.com)
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Saturday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
Pacific Challenge Series (CA) – Stockton 99 Speedway hosts the PCS.
SRL Southwest Tour / Northwest SLM Series (UT) – These two series join forces for the first time for the first ever Civil War at Rocky Mountain Raceways.
CANADA
Serie ACT (QC) – The season concludes at Autodrome Montmagny.
SUNDAY, September 3
MIDWEST
Main Event Racing Series (OH) – Midvale Speedway hosts Outlaw Super Late Models.
Slinger Speedway (WI) – A 100-lap Super Late Model feature closes out the season for the division.
World Stock Car Festival – JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour (IN) – Pro Late Models headline Sunday racing at Winchester Speedway with a 100-lap feature.
World Stock Car Festival – Vore’s Compact Touring Series (IN) – 20 laps is the distance at Winchester.
American Modified Series (IL) – Fayette County Speedway is next up.
USAC Silver Crown (IL) – Racers of the Silver Crown head to the mile at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.
NORTHEAST
American-Canadian Tour (VT) – Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road has been rescheduled for Monday.
Oswego Speedway (NY) – Wingless Supermods go the extra distance with the International Classic 200.
Big Diamond Speedway (PA) – The season concludes with the Modified Coalcracker 72.
SOUTHEAST
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (WV) – Hillbilly Hundred at I-77 Speedway.
Millbridge Speedway (NC) – Outlaw Karts are in action.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
There are no races scheduled in the West for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
CANADA
Speedway 660 (NB) – Pro Stocks go fro 250 laps on Sunday night.
MONDAY, September 4
MIDWEST
TUNDRA Series (WI) – Super Late Models are at Golden Sands Raceway.
World Stock Car Festival – ARCA/CRA Super Series (IN) – Super Late Models get a 100-lap warmup at Winchester Speedway before the Winchester 400 in October.
World Stock Car Festival – CRA Late Model Sportsman (IN) – 40 laps is the distance.
World Stock Car Festival – CRA Street Stocks (IN) – 40 laps is the distance.
World Stock Car Festival – Top Speed Modified Tour (IN) – 40 laps is the distance.
World Stock Car Festival – Vore’s Compact Touring Series (IN) – 40 laps is the distance.
ARCA Racing Series (IL) – Stock Cars make their annual trek to the DuQuoin mile.
NORTHEAST
American-Canadian Tour (VT) – Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road has been rescheduled for Monday.
Super DIRTcar Series (NY) – Weedsport Speedway hosts their race on Labor Day.
SOUTHEAST
NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (VA) – Racing rolls at Langley.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Monday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
WEST
World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series (WA) – Grays Harbor Raceway welcomes the Outlaws.
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada for Monday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].
Related Posts
« The 411: FAQs About Midwest Tour Broadcast From Dells Stateline to Host Championship Race for RoC Sportsman »