Weekend Update October 6-8: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Last updated: October 7, 2017 at 1:09 am
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
Don't see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who's racing or who won?
FRIDAY, October 6
MIDWEST
JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour (IN) – Travis Braden scored the win in the finale for the CRA Pro Late Models. Jack Dossey III claimed the championship.
Vore’s Compact Touring Series (IN) – Mark Mason took the win in the race, while Bo Holescher won the championship.
Oktoberfest – Dick Trickle 99 (WI) – Mother Nature claimed the win in the Dick Trickle 99 as rain cancelled the annual race.
NORTHEAST
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (PA) – Don O’Neal and Mike Marlar claimed their spots on the front row for Saturday’s Pittsburgher 100.
Short Track SuperNationals – Sportsman (NY) – Claude Hutchings won the 35-lap feature at Afton Motorsports Park.
Super DIRT Week – SDS Big-Block Modifieds (NY) – Matt Sheppard, Max McLaughlin and Billy Decker each scored victories in the Triple 30’s qualifiers at Oswego Speedway.
Super DIRT Week – 358 Modifieds (NY) – Peter Britten and Mat Williamson took victories in the twin qualifiers for the small blocks.
Super DIRT Week – Sportsman (NY) – Alex LaJoie, Connor Cleveland, Ron Davis III, and Tyler Trump took victories in the four qualifier races for the Sportsman Modifieds
SOUTHEAST
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NC) – Doug Coby continued his hot streak by winning the non-points exhibition race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway quarter-mile bullring.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Friday.
WEST
ASCS National (CO) – 360 Sprints begin a two night stand at El Paso County Raceway,
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada for Friday.
SATURDAY, October 7
MIDWEST
Oktoberfest – Big 8 Late Model Series (WI) – Big 8 Series concludes 2017 at LaCrosse Speedway, heading up Saturday night Oktoberfest action.
Winchester 400 – ARCA/CRA Super Series (IN) – Qualifying is set on the highbanks of Winchester Speedway.
CRA Late Model Sportsman (IN) – Season finale at Winchester.
CRA Street Stocks (IN) – Season finale at Winchester.
Modifieds Run for the Gun (IN) – Open-wheel action at Winchester.
American Ethanol Late Models (MI) – Finale for 2017 at Berlin Raceway.
American Ethanol Modifieds (MI) – Finale for 2017 at Berlin Raceway.
All Star Circuit of Champions (OH) – Wayne County Speedway is next up for the All Star Sprints.
NORTHEAST
Seekonk Speedway (MA) – A grand day of racing in the DAV Fall Classic with a 150-lap Pro Stock/Super Late Model open race and a 50 lapper for Late Models.
New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) – Regular season wraps at the Bowl with the SK Modifieds heading the night.
Wiscasset Speedway (ME) – Fall Fury features both the Pro Stocks and Late Models.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (PA) – Pittsburgher 100 at Pittsburgh’s PA Speedway rolls off.
Short Track SuperNationals – Modifieds (NY) – Dubbed “The Working Man’s Race”, Short Track Super Series North Modifieds clash at Afton Motorsports Park.
Super DIRT Week – SDS Big-Block Modifieds (NY) – Two races, two tracks. A daytime last chance qualifier at Oswego Speedway, and the nighttime “Win and Your In” race at Fulton Speedway.
Super DIRT Week – 358 Modifieds (NY) – First main event of the weekend at Oswego is the 150-lap main event for the 358 Small-Block Mods.
Super DIRT Week – World of Outlaws Sprints (NY) – Outlaws crash the party at Fulton Speedway with a pair of 25-lap features.
SOUTHEAST
Ace Speedway (NC) – Rodney Cook Classic has racing for all fans, 140 laps for Late Model Stocks, Twin 50 Modified races, and a 75-lap 602 Super Limited feature.
Southern National Motorsports Park (NC) – Late Model Stock Twin 75 Spooktacular.
Ultimate Super Late Model Series (NC) – Ultimates are at Dublin Motor Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS Southwest (AZ) – Southwest 360 Sprints are at Arizona Speedway.
WEST
Colorado National Speedway (CO) – Super Late Models at Colorado National Speedway take on the Challenge Cup XLII.
Lucas Oil Modified Series (CA) – Mods of the west go to Madera Speedway.
Madera Speedway (CA) – Late Models go for 150 laps in the Short Track Shooutout.
ASCS National (CO) – El Paso County Raceway roars again.
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada Sunday.
SUNDAY, October 8
MIDWEST
Oktoberfest – ARCA Midwest Tour (WI) – Season concludes with a 200-lap main at LaCrosse.
Oktoberfest – Big 8 Late Model Series (WI) – Three-part Big 8 JMcK Inviational 63.
Winchester 400 – ARCA/CRA Super Series (IN) – The race and Super Series championship will be decided after 400 laps around Winchester Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Modified Racing Series (NH) – VMRS heads up Lee USA Speedway’s Oktoberfest Weekend with a 75-lap feature.
Lee USA Speedway (NH) – Super Late Models, Late Models, 350 Supermods and more.
Super DIRT Week – SDS Big-Block Modifieds (NY) – The big one, the 200-lap Big-Block feature at Oswego Speedway.
Super DIRT Week – Pro Stocks (NY) – Full body action for 75 laps at Oswego.
Super DIRT Week – Sportsman (NY) – Sportsman Mods lead off the day at Oswego with a 75 lapper.
SOUTHEAST
There are no races scheduled in the Southeast for Sunday.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday.
WEST
There are no races scheduled out West Sunday.
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada Sunday.
