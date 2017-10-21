Weekend Update October 20-22: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
Don't see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who's racing or who won?
FRIDAY, October 20
MIDWEST
ARCA Racing Series (KS) – Michael Self won the season finale at Kansas Speedway while Austin Theriault secured the season championship.
USAC National Midgets (IL) – Racing at Wayne County Speedway was rained out.
World of Outlaws Sprint Cars (KS) – Brian Brown scored the hometown win at Lakeside Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Eastern States Weekend – Sportsman (NY) – Jesse Leiby won the Sportsman 50 at Orange County Fair Speedway.
SOUTHEAST
There are no races scheduled in the Southeast for Friday.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS National / Red River (TX) – John Carney II won the first night of the 44th Winter Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
WEST
There are no races scheduled out West for Friday.
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada for Friday.
SATURDAY, October 21
MIDWEST
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (OH) – The season ends with the main event of the Dirt Track World Championship.
World of Outlaws Sprint Cars (OK) – Salina Highbanks Speedway ends the weekend for the Outlaws.
NORTHEAST
Evergreen Raceway (PA) – Zane Zeiner kicked off King of the Green weekend with a win in the Sportsman Modified division.
Granite State Pro Stock Series (CT) – Season finale at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. (click here for Trackside Now)
GRIT Series (NY) – Dave Marcuccilli continued his stellar season by winning the Sportsman Modified race at Outlaw Speedway.
Outlaw Speedway (NY) – Matt Sheppard collected his 40th win of the 2017 season Saturday night by winning the Dutch Hoag Memorial.
Wall Stadium Speedway (NJ) – Spooky Spectacular features a 75-lap Stadium Modified event.
Wyoming County Int’l Speedway (NY) – Plenty of money is on the line in the American Racer 100.
Eastern States Weekend – Small-Blocks (NY) – Stewart Friesen backed up his win at Orange County Fair Speedway in Short Track Super Series competition Thursday with a win in the Eastern States 100 for Small-Block Modifieds on Saturday night.
SOUTHEAST
Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – Fall Brawl night features the Late Model Stocks and Limited Late Models. (click here for Trackside Now)
Myrtle Beach Speedway (SC) – Late Models get a tune-up before the prestigious Myrtle Beach 400 in November.
PASS South (NC) – Tate Fogleman took the lead on lap 15 and dominated the Howler 150 at Orange County Speedway. (click here for Speed Central)
Southern Modified Racing Series (NC) – Season finale at Orange County Speedway. (click here for Speed Central)
Southern All Stars (TN) – Late Models are on the dirt at Crossville Raceway.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS National / Red River (TX) – 44th Winter Nationals close out at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
WEST
Bullring at LVMS (NV) – Senator’s Cup Fall Classic for Super Late Models.
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada Saturday.
SUNDAY, October 22
MIDWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Midwest for Sunday.
NORTHEAST
Evergreen Raceway (PA) – King of the Green for Modifieds.
Modified Touring Series (CT) – Season finale at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.
Unity Raceway (ME) – Long John 117 is the final race on asphalt at Unity before the track goes to dirt in 2018.
Eastern States Weekend – Big-Blocks (NY) – The main event, the Eastern Sates 200 for the Big-Block Modifieds.
SOUTHEAST
There are no races scheduled in the Southeast for Sunday.
SOUTHWEST
There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday.
WEST
There are no races scheduled out West Sunday.
CANADA
There are no races scheduled in Canada Sunday.
