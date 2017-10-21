LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Dirt Mods Sportsman GRIT Outlaw Dave Marcucelli 2017

Weekend Update October 20-22: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning

October 21, 2017 • App, Archives, Region - Canada, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Region - Northwest, Region - Southeast, Region - Southwest, Region - West, Top Stories

Quick Links >> Friday, October 20Saturday, October 21Sunday, October 22

Last updated: October 21, 2017 at 20:53 pm

Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.

 

Don’t see your favorite track or series listed here and have some info on who’s racing or who won? Email [email protected] with details on the race and we’ll include it here in Weekend Update. (Featured photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos)

FRIDAY, October 20

MIDWEST

ARCA Racing Series (KS) – Michael Self won the season finale at Kansas Speedway while Austin Theriault secured the season championship.

 

USAC National Midgets (IL) – Racing at Wayne County Speedway was rained out.

 

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars (KS) – Brian Brown scored the hometown win at Lakeside Speedway.

 

 

NORTHEAST

Eastern States Weekend – Sportsman (NY) – Jesse Leiby won the Sportsman 50 at Orange County Fair Speedway.

 

 

SOUTHEAST

There are no races scheduled in the Southeast for Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

SOUTHWEST

ASCS National / Red River (TX) – John Carney II  won the first night of the 44th Winter Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

 

 

WEST

There are no races scheduled out West for Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

CANADA

There are no races scheduled in Canada for Friday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

>Back to Top

SATURDAY, October 21

MIDWEST

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (OH) – The season ends with the main event of the Dirt Track World Championship.

 

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars (OK) – Salina Highbanks Speedway ends the weekend for the Outlaws.

 

 

NORTHEAST

Evergreen Raceway (PA)Zane Zeiner kicked off King of the Green weekend with a win in the Sportsman Modified division.

 

Granite State Pro Stock Series (CT) – Season finale at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. (click here for Trackside Now)

 

GRIT Series (NY) – Dave Marcuccilli continued his stellar season by winning the Sportsman Modified race at Outlaw Speedway.

 

Outlaw Speedway (NY) – Matt Sheppard collected his 40th win of the 2017 season Saturday night by winning the Dutch Hoag Memorial.

 

Wall Stadium Speedway (NJ) – Spooky Spectacular features a 75-lap Stadium Modified event.

 

Wyoming County Int’l Speedway (NY) – Plenty of money is on the line in the American Racer 100.

 

Eastern States Weekend – Small-Blocks (NY) – Stewart Friesen backed up his win at Orange County Fair Speedway in Short Track Super Series competition Thursday with a win in the Eastern States 100 for Small-Block Modifieds on Saturday night.

 

SOUTHEAST

Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – Fall Brawl night features the Late Model Stocks and Limited Late Models. (click here for Trackside Now)

 

Myrtle Beach Speedway (SC) – Late Models get a tune-up before the prestigious Myrtle Beach 400 in November.

 

PASS South (NC) – Tate Fogleman took the lead on lap 15 and dominated the Howler 150 at Orange County Speedway. (click here for Speed Central)

 

Southern Modified Racing Series (NC) – Season finale at Orange County Speedway. (click here for Speed Central)

 

Southern All Stars (TN) – Late Models are on the dirt at Crossville Raceway.

 

 

SOUTHWEST

ASCS National / Red River (TX) – 44th Winter Nationals close out at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

 

 

WEST

Bullring at LVMS (NV) – Senator’s Cup Fall Classic for Super Late Models.

 

 

CANADA

There are no races scheduled in Canada Saturday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

> Back to Top

SUNDAY, October 22

MIDWEST

There are no races scheduled in the Midwest for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

NORTHEAST

Evergreen Raceway (PA) – King of the Green for Modifieds.

 

Modified Touring Series (CT) – Season finale at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

 

Unity Raceway (ME) – Long John 117 is the final race on asphalt at Unity before the track goes to dirt in 2018.

 

Eastern States Weekend – Big-Blocks (NY) – The main event, the Eastern Sates 200 for the Big-Block Modifieds.

 

 

SOUTHEAST

There are no races scheduled in the Southeast for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

SOUTHWEST

There are no races scheduled in the Southwest for Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

WEST

There are no races scheduled out West Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

CANADA

There are no races scheduled in Canada Sunday. If we missed one, please let us know where the race is/was and who won it by emailing [email protected].

 

 

> Back to Top

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • October 19: Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) - Short Track Super Series - Dirt Modifieds

  • October 21: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) - Granite State Pro Stock Series Finale

  • October 21: Orange County Speedway (NC) - PASS South & Southern Modified Racing Series

  • October 21: The Bullring at Las Vegas (NV) - Senator's Cup Fall Classic - Super Late Models

  • October 22: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) - Modified Touring Series Finale

Presenting Partner