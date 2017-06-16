Weekend Update June 16-18: Who’s Racing & Who’s Winning
Looking to find out who won Short Track Racing events all over North America this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The Weekend Update on Speed51.com provides you with the most up to date list of winners with a quick recap of each event.
FRIDAY, June 16
MIDWEST
ARCA Racing Series (MI) – Brandon Jones fought back to the front after spinning in oil, winning for the second straight year at Michigan Int’l Speedway.
Auto Value Super Sprints (OH) – Toledo Speedway is next up.
Grundy County Speedway (IL) – Late Models are set to lead the program.
Hawkeye Downs Speedway (IA) – Another night of racing for the Late Models.
Madison Int’l Speedway (WI) – NASCAR Late Models are ready to go again.
State Park Speedway (WI) – Rain showers after qualifying forced the Flip Merwin Memorial to be postponed until next Thursday, June 22. (click here for Trackside Now)
All Star Circuit of Champions (OH) – All Star Sprints begin a full weekend in Ohio at Attica Raceway Park.
ASCS National/Warrior (MO) – Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek continues at Randolph County Raceway.
DIRTcar Modified Nationals (IL) – Modifieds star the weekend at LaSalle Speedway.
DIRTcar Summer Nationals (IL) – Late Model Hell Tour also is also at LaSalle Speedway.
USMTS (WI) – Cedar Lake Speedway is the Friday destination.
World of Outlaws Sprints (ND) – Outlaws begin a weekend in North Dakota at River Cities Speedway.
NORTHEAST
Claremont Speedway (NH) – Rains washed out racing for the night.
Lee USA Speedway (NH) – Wet weather has also forced a rain out at Lee.
Spencer Speedway (NY) – Saturated grounds and persistent showers also washed out the night.
Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) – It is the same story with rain in Connecticut.
Accord Speedway (NY) – Rain also fell on the Catskills.
Afton Motorsports Park (NY) – Modifieds will lead the night.
Albany-Saratoga Speedway (NY) – Another night of Modified racing is on the schedule.
Big Diamond Speedway (PA) – Sportsman Mods take the lead at Big Diamond.
Brewerton Speedway (NY) – The Modifieds of the “Demon” are ready to race.
Outlaw Speedway (NY) – Dundee roars to life with the Modifieds.
Ransomville Speedway (NY) – Modifieds ride again.
Skyline Raceway Park (NY) – Sportsman Modifieds lead the racing program.
USAC Silver Crown (PA) – Williams Grove Speedway hosts the Horn-Schindler Memorial.
SOUTHEAST
Modifieds of Mayhem (FL) – Five Flags Speedway is on the docket for the night.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (MS) – Clash at the Mag is next at Magnolia Motor Speedway.
Ultimate Super Late Model Series (GA) – Ultimates are at Lavonia Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS Gulf South / Southern Outlaw (TX) – Golden Triangle Raceway Park hosts a combined night.
WEST
CANADA
Autodrome Granby (QC) – Modifieds roll north of the border.
SATURDAY, June 17
MIDWEST
ARCA Midwest Tour (IL) – Midwest Tour is a part of a doubleheader with the NASCAR Trucks at Gateway Motor Speedway.
Auto Value Super Sprints (MI) – Berlin Raceway is next for the Sprints.
CRA Street Stocks (IN) – Are on the highbanks of Anderson Speedway.
Dells Raceway Park (WI) – Late Model division leads the night.
Jefferson Speedway (WI) – Another 50-lap Late Model feature is on Saturday night.
JEGS/CRA All-Stars (IN) – High speeds are in order on the Salem Speedway highbanks.
Lebanon I-44 Speedway (MO) –Late Models are ready to go.
Rockford Speedway (IL) – Late Model drivers will mount up for the night.
Top Speed Modified Tour (MI) – The big racing weekend in Michigan sees the Top Speed Mods at Auto City Speedway.
All Star Circuit of Champions (OH) – The All Stars head to Eldora Speedway.
American Ethanol Modifieds (IN) – Baer Field Motorsports Park opens the dirt quarter-mile.
ASCS National/Warrior (MO) – Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek concludes at Lucas Oil Speedway.
DIRTcar Modified Nationals (IL) – Racing continues at LaSalle Speedway.
DIRTcar Summer Nationals (IL) – Hell Tour continues at LaSalle Speedway.
USMTS (WI) – The Modified Masters roll at Cedar Lake.
World of Outlaws Sprints (ND) – Red River Valley Speedway is up with the Duel in the Dakotas.
NORTHEAST
American-Canadian Tour (NH) – White Mountain Motorsports Park welcomes the ACT Late Models.
Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) – Pro Series action resumes.
Chemung Speedrome (NY) – Sunoco Modified championship continues at Chemung.
Mahoning Valley Speedway (PA) – Modified racing is back on.
Modified Touring Series (MA) – MTS makes their one trip to Long Island with 125 laps at Riverhead Raceway.
Monadnock Speedway (NH) – Sportsman Modifieds resume action.
NEMA Midgets & Lites (NH) – NEMA whirls around Star Speedway.
Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) – Super Late Models face off for 50 laps.
RoC Asphalt Modified Tour (PA) – For the second week in a row, RoC is in Pennsylvania, this time at Jennerstown Speedway.
Seekonk Speedway (MA) – Pro Stock Triple Crown begins with the 75-lap Brad Scott Memorial.
Valenti Modified Racing Series (NH) – VMRS heads way up to Speedway 51.
Wall Stadium Speedway (NJ) – Wall Modifieds continue their season on the Jersey Shore.
Wiscasset Speedway (ME) – Pro Stocks and the rest of Group One is in action.
Airborne Park Speedway (NY) – 358 Modifieds are back at it.
Canandaigua Motorsports Park (NY) – Modifieds lead the night.
Fonda Speedway (NY) – The ‘Track of Champions has the Modifieds at the head of the program.
Fulton Speedway (NY) – Modifieds get back to it.
Grandview Speedway (PA) – 358 Modifieds compete for track and NASCAR national points.
Lebanon Valley Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modifieds roar at the ‘Valley of Speed’.
New Egypt Speedway (NJ) – The 358 Modifieds are in full action.
Orange County Fair Speedway (NY) – Big-Block Modifieds clash on the ‘Hard Clay’.
Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) – Modified put on some thunder.
USAC National Sprints (PA) – Eastern Storm weekend rolls into Port Royal Speedway.
Woodhull Raceway (NY) – 370 Modifieds get back at it.
SOUTHEAST
Bowman Gray Stadium (NC) – Modified Twin 50s are at the top of the show.
Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) – Late Model Stock twin 40s are on the evening.
Montgomery Motor Speedway (AL) – Show Me the Money Series Pro Late Models resume their championship with the Bustin Loose 100.
Motor Mile Speedway (VA) – Twin 75’s are on deck for Late Model Stocks.
New Smyrna Speedway (FL) – Pro Late Models lead the program.
South Boston Speedway (VA) – Late Model Stocks take to the track for Twin 75’s.
Carolina Clash SLM Series (NC) – Friendship Motor Speedway welcomes in the Clash Series.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (MS) – The Clash at the Mag reaches its climax at Magnolia Motor Speedway.
Millbridge Speedway (NC) – Mini-Outlaw Saturday championship resumes at ‘The Bridge’.
Southeast Dirt Modified Series (SC) – SEDMS puts it on the line at County Line Raceway.
Southern All Stars (AL) – All Stars Late Models head up to Smoky Mountain Speedway.
SOUTHWEST
ASCS Gulf South/Southern Outlaw (TX) – The battle shifts to Battleground Speedway.
WEST
Madera Speedway (CA) – Late Models go for 100 laps.
Magic Valley Speedway (ID) – It’s the big night with Super Late Models taking the green flag in the Spud 150.
Montana Raceway Park (MT) – Super Late Models line up for the Miller Lite 100.
Northwest SLM Series (OR) – Douglas County Speedway welcomes in the NWSLMS.
Pacific Challenge Series (CA) – PCS takes on All American Speedway.
Tuscon Speedway (AZ) – Late Models are on track along with Pro Truck double features.
CANADA
APC United Late Model Series (ON) – Peterborough Speedway is next for the APC Late Models.
Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour (NS) – Riverside Int’l Speedway hosts the Maritime Pro Stocks.
Autodrome Drummond (QC) – Modifieds are in action.
Brockville Ontario Speedway (ON) – 358 Modifieds are ready for another night.
LeRPM Speedway (QC) – Modifieds clash in Quebec.
Merrittville Speedway (ON) – Modifieds go back at it.
World of Outlaws Late Models (ON) – Late Models are north of the border at Brighton Speedway.
SUNDAY, June 18
MIDWEST
CRA Late Model Sportsman (OH) – LMS face off at Kil-Kare Speedway.
All Star Sprints (OH) – All Stars wrap the Ohio weekend at Waynesfield Raceway Park.
ASCS Warrior (MO) – Double X Speedway hosts the Warrior Sprints.
DIRTcar Modified Nationals (IN) – Modifeds load into Daugherty Speedway.
DIRTcar Summer Nationals (IN) – Late Model Hell Tour is at Daugherty Speedway.
NORTHEAST
PASS North (ME) – Speedway 95 hosts their annual Sunday matinee.
USAC National Sprints (PA) – Eastern Storm wraps at Susquehanna Speedway.
SOUTHEAST
SOUTHWEST
WEST
CANADA
World of Outlaws Late Models (ON) – Late Models wrap their Canadian weekend at Cornwall Motor Speedway.
