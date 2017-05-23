Watch Short Track Nationals Replays On-Demand Now

The inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway took place over the weekend and the entire short track community had its eyes on the world’s fastest half-mile. Drivers from all over the country took to the high-banks and there was no lack of action as six divisions competed.

Speed51.com covered the event via a pay-per-view broadcast both Saturday and Sunday night. The replays of those broadcasts can now be viewed anytime by going to the “Speed51 TV” tab and selecting “Event Replays.”

Relive all the action from Saturday including Late Model qualifying, as well as Compact, Street Stock and Modified features. Also watch the Pro Late Model B Main and see who transferred into Sunday’s feature event.

Although there was a slight weather delay, Mother Nature decided that it was time to race as the sun came out later in the day on Sunday and the Late Model feature events got underway. The emotions were high and the carnage was plenty as everyone wanted the title of a Short Track U.S. Nationals winner at Bristol.

Tempers flared in the Pro Late Model division, while side-by-side action was a trend in all features throughout the night.

Split into duel segments of 51 and 49 laps to equal the 100-lap total, everyone was on edge as the best in the country battled it out.

Catch the full replays of the Short Track U.S. Nationals on Speed51.com. The event is available for replay if you purchased the live pay-per-view broadcast or fans can simply purchase the replay.

Along with the Short Track U.S. Nationals, there are plenty of other races to catch up on if fans were unable to make it to events including the 49th Annual Snowball Derby, 2017 SpeedFest and the Rattler 250.

Check out all of Speed51.com’s replays by clicking here.

Related Posts

« PFC Brakes ZR94 Zero Drag Award Winners From Bristol