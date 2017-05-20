WATCH LIVE VIDEO: Short Track U.S. Nationals Saturday
Click the “Green Button” To Watch the Race
BROADCAST STARTS AT 3:30 P.M. ET
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE LIVE VIDEO
ONCE YOU PURCHASE YOU NEED TO LOG BACK IN TO WATCH THE RACE
You Must Be At Least a Free Member of Speed51.com to purchase the Live Event PPV Video Stream
The day is finally here. It’s time for the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN). The action kicks off Saturday with qualifying for the Late Models and feature races for the NSTA Top Speed Modifieds, CRA Street Stocks and Vores Compact Touring Series.
Speed51.com will bring race fans all of the action beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET with group qualifying for the Super Late Models, Pro Late Models and Late Model Stocks.
A strong field of cars is assembled for each division and this historic event is one that race fans won’t want to miss.
Race fans can find a full list of FAQs about the broadcast by clicking here.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE RACE
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE LIVE VIDEO
Related Posts
« Trackside Now: Short Track U.S. Nationals Saturday at Bristol (TN)