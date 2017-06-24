LOG IN
Summer Thunder Slider

WATCH LIVE: Summer Thunder TV Redbud 400 from Anderson

June 24, 2017 • App, Top Stories

The ARCA/CRA Super Series is back on the high-banked quarter-mile of Anderson Speedway in Anderson, Indiana for one of the most prestigious Super Late Model races of the year, the Redbud 400. What has traditionally been a 300-lap race has been extended this year to 400 laps, making the race even more difficult to win.

 

Tonight’s race will feature Super Late Model stars such as Dalton Armstrong, Johnny VanDoorn, Jeff Choquette, Bubba Pollard, Raphael Lessard and more.

 

Our stream goes live at 7:30 pm ET with tonight’s feature racing action.

 

