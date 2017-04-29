WATCH LIVE NOW: Southern Super Series at Mobile (AL)

Click Here to Watch Now

One night after racing at nearby Five Flags Speedway (FL), the Southern Super Series will make its way to Mobile International Speedway (AL) for the backend of a doubleheader weekend.

The SSS Super Late Model drivers will do battle in a 95-lap race and all of the action can be seen live on Speed51.com.

A $1,000 bonus on the line for the driver who records the best average finish between Five Flags and Mobile. Bubba Pollard took the top prize over Donnie Wilson on Friday, but Wilson and the rest of the field will be hungry to get to victory lane.

The live broadcast on Speed51.com will begin at 6:15 p.m. CT / 7:15 p.m. ET for qualifying.

