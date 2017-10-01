WATCH LIVE: 55th Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road

Click Here to Watch Live

They call the Vermont Milk Bowl the “Toughest Short Track Race in North America.” Race fans unable to make it to Barre, Vermont’s Thunder Road will be able to watch all of the excitement Sunday live via a pay-per view broadcast on Speed51.com.

The live broadcast is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET with a last chance race qualifying the top two drivers to the Milk Bowl. From there, pre-race ceremonies will get underway leading into the first segement of the 55th Vermont Milk Bowl.

Fans will be able to watch all three segements for the Late Models, as well as Mini Milk Bowl segments for the Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Dwarf Cars.

A full list of FAQs about the broadcast can be answered in The 411 on Speed51.com.

