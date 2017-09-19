Vargas DQed; Huddleston Gains Win in NWAAS Championship Equation

The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series season came to an end on Saturday night and it appeared at the time as though Lee Pulliam had his fourth national championship clinched. Now, late breaking news out of Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield, California could have a profound impact on NASCAR’s national championship equation.

Speed51.com powered by JEGS has learned that Ryan Vargas, the winner of the first of two 35-lap Super Late Model features at Kern County, has been disqualified, according to Larry Collins, the General Manager at Kern County Raceway.

“(Vargas) was found to have a 16 to 18-volt ignition system when the rules call for a 12-volt ignition system,” explained Collins.

Collins continued on by saying that track officials were not trying to find an issue with anybody in particular.

“We checked three items post race. Rear gear, shocks and voltage. We checked the top five cars. We weren’t looking for an issue.”

The Vargas disqualification means that Trevor Huddleston, Lee Pulliam’s only competitor for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national championship, swept the twin bill at Kern on Saturday night. The two wins from Kern give Huddleston 22 victories on the season compared to Pulliam’s 19 wins.

“We were a little bummed when we left the track Saturday night because we knew that finishing second definitely hurt our chances at the national championship,” said Huddleston. “But we did hear some speculation at the end of the night that the car that finished in front of us could have had some illegal parts. So we did have our hopes, but that’s never how you want to win a race, so we just moved on and kept our fingers crossed.”

NASCAR officials have told Speed51.com that they are now evaluating the finishes for each of Pulliam and Huddleston from the entirety of the 2017 season.

Speed51.com will have more on this story as it continues to develop.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Kern County Raceway Park

Related Posts

« Nasse, Smith to Settle SSS Championship Battle at Five Flags Watch Now: Breaking News Update on NASCAR National Title »