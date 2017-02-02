LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
usac gc

USAC Announces Schedule for New Gulf Coast Midget Championship

February 2, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Cars, Region - Southwest

The Gulf Coast Midget Championship, USAC’s newest racing series, has announced a six-race schedule at two Texas venues for the 2017 season.

 

Stephenville’s 281 Speedway serves as the host of three dates including the series opener on April 1. In addition, the series visits the ¼-mile dirt oval on June 3 and the series season finale on August 5.

 

The ¼-mile dirt Superbowl Speedway in Greenville greets the USAC Gulf Coast Midget Championship on three occasions during the 2016 campaign as well on April 29, May 27 and July 29.

 

All cars participating in the series must appear and fit the guidelines of a traditional midget. Cars powered by spec engines such as the Honda/Ford Focus, Volkswagen or the Chevy II with an entirely stock-production head and block, etc. do not have a minimum weight. For all purpose-built racing engines, cars must meet a minimum weight of 1035 pounds (including driver).

 

All 1000cc or greater upright cars are eligible to compete without a minimum weight and may be chain-driven and utilize a traditional driveline or quick-change rear-end.

 

All four corners of the car must be fitted with Hoosier Tires. On the right rear, teams may use the SP2, SP3 or SP4. A D12 tire or harder compound must be used on the left rear.

 

A maximum 10-inch-width right rear rim may be used. However, a maximum 12-inch width tire may be mounted to the 10-inch rim. Cars with 1000cc engines can use a maximum 12-inch wide right rear wheel rim.

 

Only one right rear tire can be used for an entire racing event (heat race and all features) unless it is inspected and determined by a race official to be flat or a potential safety hazard. If another tire is required, the replacement tire must be of the same compound and brand as the tire being approved for removal. All tires will be marked following hot laps.

 

To compete in the USAC Gulf Coast Midget Championship, drivers must be at least 14 years old and a licensed member as a driver with USAC Speed2.

For more information on the USAC Gulf Coast Midget Championship, please contact Jon McIntyre at mcintyrespeedshop@gmail.com or by phone at (214) 288-4375.
2017 USAC GULF COAST MIDGET CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Apr 1: 281 Speedway (Stephenville, Texas)
Apr 29: Superbowl Speedway (Greenville, Texas)
May 27: Superbowl Speedway (Greenville, Texas)
Jun 3: 281 Speedway (Stephenville, Texas)
Jul 29: Superbowl Speedway (Greenville, Texas)
Aug 5: 281 Speedway (Stephenville, Texas)
-USAC Press Release

 

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • February 4: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - Chilly Willy 150 - Super Late Models

  • February 4: Dillon Motor Speedway (SC) - PASS Winter Meltdown - Super Late Models

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

  • February 11: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Orange Blossom 100 - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner