Troyer to Reward Modified and Sportsman Teams at RoC Weekend

September 28, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

North East, Pa. — Troyer Race Cars, one of the leading manufacturers in the asphalt modified division will present several special awards to racers participating in the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway culminating the 67th Annual Race of Champions 250 this Saturday, September 30. Troyer Race Cars will also reward Sportsman racers participating in the program on Friday, September 29, 2017.

 

“The Race of Champions is one of the biggest events that our customers have an opportunity to compete in,” stated Billy Colton of Troyer Race Cars, who was inducted into the Race of Champions Hall of Fame last season. “This is a great event for our competitors to earn some great rewards and we are proud to be a part of it.”

 

For the Modified portion of the event, Troyer will offer racers four (4) $50 certificates as a random draw during the 250-lap event. The certificates are good toward the purchase of any Troyer Manufactured product.

 

The leader of lap 125, the halfway point of the event, will receive a body and sidebar kit (excluding the roof and hood).

 

Troyer will offer racers five (5) $100 certificates to drivers participating in the 75-lap Sportsman Modified event. The certificates will be good toward the purchase of any Troyer Manufactured product and will be rewarded to the 6th place finisher, the 15th-place finisher and the 25th-place finisher as well as two (2) certificates that will be awarded by random draw.

 

For more information in regard to Troyer Race Cars, visit www.troyerracecars.com or call 585-352-5590.

 

-Race of Champions Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

