Tropical Storm Cindy Cancels Super Cup Plans at Kingsport

Mount Joy, PA – The much anticipated Super Cup Stock Car Series debut at Kingsport Speedway (TN) has been halted due to the predicted track of heavy storms as a result of landfall made by Tropical Storm Cindy. While the certainty of an all-day rain event is unknown, it was too much of a risk to require teams that travel a long distance to make the trip.

Series officials are working with the track management and other parties to potentially reschedule the Friday Night Heat Twin 50s presented by United Tire, but at this time that is to be determined.

Although Mother Nature may have won this scheduled event, the stars in their full-bodied stock cars now look ahead two weeks to the always popular Jennerstown Speedway 1/2-mile in Pennsylvania.

For more information leading up to the next event and about the Super Cup Stock Car Series 10th Anniversary season please visit the official web site at www.supercupstockcarseries.com, Facebook or Twitter.

-Super Cup Press Release & Photo

