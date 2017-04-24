Travis Braden Wins 2017 Short Track Draft Fan Vote

Over 2,000 fans flocked to Speed51.com’s social media outlets over the last week to vote for their number-one pick in the 2017 Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes. When the votes were tallied, it was West Virginia native Travis Braden recording the most votes.

The 2016 Winchester 400 winner took the fan vote by winning a large portion of the fan vote mainly on 51’s Five Star Race Car Bodies Facebook feed.

“We gave our dedicated race fans a chance to have their voice heard in this year’s Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes, and they certainly spoke. Travis Braden had a big year in 2016 and it certainly resonated with fans,” said Speed51.com Social Media Director Rob Blount. “It’s just cool to see the response that we had on both pages, so thank you to everyone that took the time to vote this year.”

Braden had some close competition from a Northerner and a Southerner.

Tyler Truex of New Jersey tried to rally support but fell just short and finished a close second in the fan voting for the Short Track Draft.

Truex, who received support from his cousin Ryan on Twitter, can be found running select Southern Modified Racing Series and Race of Champions Asphalt Modified races this season.

Rounding out the podium for the fan vote was Georgia native Evan Swilling, who collected a lot of his support via the Speed51.com Twitter feed presented by PFC Brakes. Throughout the process, many of Swilling’s fans casted their vote with hashtag #51Draft, the official hashtag for Short Track Draft. where supporters tweeted their votes using the hashtag #51Draft.

The fan vote will help increase the stock of the drivers who participated in making the final cut for the 51 drivers selected for the Short Track Draft. The number-one draft pick will be announced on Speed51.com powered by JEGS this Thursday at 5pm E.T.

Follow the hashtag #51Draft on Twitter for more information surrounding the 2017 Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes.

