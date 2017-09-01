Top Drivers Contend For 6k in Kyle Larson’s “Race the Showcase”

CORNELIUS, N.C. – (Sept. 1, 2017) More than 175 entries have been made for Kyle Larson’s Outlaw Kart Showcase Presented by BRANDT. The third annual event will be held Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 4 and 5, at Cycleland Speedway in Chico, Calif. The entry list boasts drivers from 14 states, ranging in ages from six to 61 across the three divisions: Box Stock, 250 Intermediate and Open. They are all competing for nearly $35,000 in prize money with the Open Division winner collecting $6,000.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series driver Kyle Larson will again be there, along with fellow Cup Series driver and Cycleland Speedway alum Matt DiBenedetto. The World of Outlaws is represented by Shane Stewart, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brad Sweet, David Gravel and Paul McMahan. Keith Kunz USAC midget team members and former Cycleland hot-shoes Holly Shelton and Tanner Carrick join POWRi midget national championship contender, and defending Showcase winner, Logan Seavey.

The Northern California sprint car contingent will be well represented by Sean Becker, Cory Eliason, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Chase Madjic and inaugural Showcase winner Colby Copeland. Outlaw kart contenders include Cycleland point leader Landon Brooks, Kyle Woodcock, Tyler Brown, and North Carolina long tow Carson Kvapil, son of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Travis Kvapil.

The Outlaw Kart Showcase will air live on FastFourMedia.com starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Pay-per-view coverage will also start at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday and will feature preliminary events and the $1000 to win Mystery Feature for the Open Division. The live pay-per-view video will be offered at a discounted cost of $30 if the two-day package is purchased. The cost will be $15 for Monday’s race and $20 for Tuesday’s race.

General admission and pit gates will open at 12 p.m. both days. General admission prices for each day are $20 for adults and $10 for children under the age of 12. Pit passes are $30 both days. Hot laps will start at 5 p.m. each day. For more information about Kyle Larson’s Outlaw Kart Showcase Presented by BRANDT, including complete driver’s rosters, please visit www.outlawkartshowcase.com, like facebook.com/OutlawKartShowcase and follow @RaceTheShowcase on Twitter.

ABOUT BRANDT – A leading agricultural company, BRANDT consists of three divisions-Specialty Formulations, Retail Agronomy and Dealer Support-serving growers around the globe. Founded in 1953 by Glen Brandt and his sister Evelyn Brandt Thomas to help Illinois farmers adopt new and profitable technologies, the company has experienced aggressive growth under the leadership of President and CEO Rick Brandt. Innovation, technology and strong customer service are a few of the core beliefs that drive BRANDTtoday. BRANDT’s focus is providing the products and services that give growers the best opportunity for maximum return while building a stronger, healthier and more abundant food supply.

Official partners of Kyle Larson’s Outlaw Kart Showcase Presented by BRANDT include: BRANDT, ENEOS, Abreu Vineyards, Bianchi Farms, NASCAR, iRacing, DC Solar, QRC Factory Karts, Red Bluff Yamaha, Priority Aviation, Swimming Pool Perfections, Bundy Built Motorsports, Ron Gorby’s Howard Johnson Lima, Ohio, Hoosier Racing Tire, Sonoma Raceway, Sacramento Kings, Elk Grove Ford, All Star Performance, Oakley, Howard Tarter for the David Tarter Memorial, Chuck Wolf Sand and Gravel for the Tyler Wolf Memorial, Chico Truck and RV, Finley Farms, Probilt Construction, Straight Up Performance, Northstar Concrete Pumping, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Randall Race Parts, Kaeding Performance, Kevin Sharrah Designs, Roseville Precision, AIC Amerikote Coatings, Fast Four Media, Light Up The World Beverages, College Cyclery, MANCAMP Motorsports, Tillack Enterprises, Arizona Open Wheel Racing Museum, Lary’s Good Time Garage, and MAJ1

