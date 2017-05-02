LOG IN
Thunder Road Street Stocks 2016

Thunder Road to Receive New Coat of Asphalt for 2017

May 2, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Barre, VT – Thunder Road co-owners Cris Michaud and Pat Malone announced today that they have reached an agreement with New Hampshire– paving contractor Pike Industries to resurface the famed speedway. The project will commence on the Barre high banks during the week of May 8.

 

It will be the first time since 1994 that Thunder Road has received a new coat of asphalt. The track’s existing pavement will be partially ground and milled with new asphalt laid on top. Many members of the crew slated to work on the upcoming project were also part of the previous resurfacing.

 

“After lengthy discussions between Pat and myself, we have determined that this is the best course of action for our race teams and for our fans,” Michaud said. “Pike Industries has an outstanding record of success in the area, and we believe the new surface they lay down is going to make the racing action even better this year and for many years to come.”

 

The project will be completed with sufficient time for the pavement to cure before the next racing event. A make-up date for the previously postponed Merchants Bank 150 is still to be determined.

 

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963 or visit www.thunderroadspeedbowl.com.

 

-Thunder Road Press Release. Photo credit: Buzz Fisher

