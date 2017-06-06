Thunder Road Announces Make-Up Dates for Late Model and Tiger Features

Barre, Vt. – Thunder Road officials have announced the make-up dates for the Late Model and Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger features originally scheduled for the Harvest Equipment event on Sunday June 4. The program was cut short due to rain just past the halfway mark of the Allen Lumber Street Stock feature.

The Late Models will now run double features on Thursday, June 15 as part of Casella Night. The first Thursday event of the season will open with their Harvest Equipment feature followed by a full program of racing for all divisions. Meanwhile, the Flying Tigers will run the first leg of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series on Thursday, June 22 prior to the regularly scheduled North Country Federal Credit Union Night, including a second feature for the Tigers.

Post time and admission prices for both events of racing are unchanged. The make-up features will both go green at 7:00pm. Tickets remain at $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids).

Thunder Road returns to racing this Sunday, June 11 with the Community Bank 150 for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT). The event, which was postponed from its original April 30 event, will see the stars of the ACT Late Model Tour take on the weekly Late Model standouts. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks will also be in action. Admission is $25 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under. All rain checks from the April 30 date will be honored at this event.

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, [email protected], or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

Thunder Road Press Release. Photo Credit: Alan Ward Photo

