LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Late Model-Thunder Road-Cars on track-2017

Thunder Road Announces Make-Up Dates for Late Model and Tiger Features

June 6, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Barre, Vt. – Thunder Road officials have announced the make-up dates for the Late Model and Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger features originally scheduled for the Harvest Equipment event on Sunday June 4. The program was cut short due to rain just past the halfway mark of the Allen Lumber Street Stock feature.

 

The Late Models will now run double features on Thursday, June 15 as part of Casella Night. The first Thursday event of the season will open with their Harvest Equipment feature followed by a full program of racing for all divisions. Meanwhile, the Flying Tigers will run the first leg of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series on Thursday, June 22 prior to the regularly scheduled North Country Federal Credit Union Night, including a second feature for the Tigers.

 

Post time and admission prices for both events of racing are unchanged. The make-up features will both go green at 7:00pm. Tickets remain at $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids).

 

Thunder Road returns to racing this Sunday, June 11 with the Community Bank 150 for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT). The event, which was postponed from its original April 30 event, will see the stars of the ACT Late Model Tour take on the weekly Late Model standouts. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks will also be in action. Admission is $25 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under. All rain checks from the April 30 date will be honored at this event.

 

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963[email protected], or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

 

Thunder Road Press Release. Photo Credit: Alan Ward Photo

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 10: Anderson Speedway (SC) - Southern Super Series & CARS Tour - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Modified Touring Series - Tour-type Modifieds

  • June 11: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 11: Thunder Road (VT) - Merchants Bank 150 - American-Canadian Tour

Presenting Partner