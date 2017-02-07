The 51’s: Best Short Track Award for the 2016 Season Goes To…

Each year, short tracks all over the country welcome fans and race teams into their facilities with the goal of providing quality entertainment for all involved. At the end of the season, fans have the opportunity to vote for the track they believe provided the best entertainment in the annual 51’s presented by JEGS on Speed51.com.

With thousands of votes counted, the fans have made their voices heard and named Oswego Speedway (NY) “Best Short Track” for the 2016 season.

When it comes to entertainment, the 5/8-mile oval located in Oswego, New York certainly didn’t disappoint last season. The track likely hosted more “big” events than any other facility in the country, filling up much of their grandstands for each of them.

Oswego hosted annual events such as the popular Bud Classic and Race of Champions. The track also welcomed in premier touring series’ like the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and International Supermodified Association (ISMA).

While hosting those events certainly didn’t hurt the track’s cause in this year’s 51 Awards, it was very likely their efforts in hosting a successful Super DIRT Week that put them over the top.

After months of preparation and hard work, track management turned the 5/8-mile asphalt oval into a 5/8-mile dirt oval prepared for the Big-Block Modifieds of the Northeast.

Hosting an event as big in nature as Super DIRT Week certainly had its challenges, but overall the atmosphere and presentation was a success, so much so that the event will return to Oswego in 2017.

In addition to their on-track presence, Oswego Speedway has also become an industry leader in the field of social media and public relations. With a strong presence on social media and effective marketing from their public relations staff, the track has been very successful in getting the word out about their events.

By winning this year’s 51 Award for “Best Short Track,” Oswego Speedway becomes the 10th different track to win the award in 11 years.

Eldora Speedway (OH), the 2015 winner of the award on Speed51.com, finished second in the voting. Eldora, nationally known as one of the top dirt tracks in the country, hosted a magnitude of major events in 2016 including the World 100, Dirt Late Model Dream, Four Crown Nationals and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Weedsport Speedway (NY), a track known for its Big-Block Modified action, finished on the podium after a successful 2016 season. Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) and Madison Speedway (WI) rounded out the top five in the voting.

Speed51.com will continue to announce winners of The 51’s presented by JEGS throughout the week.

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

