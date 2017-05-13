TC Makes Last-Lap Pass to Beat Rocco at Stafford

After a week off due to rain, the SK Modifieds returned to action at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday night.

In the 40-lap feature event, Tyler Hines led the field to the green but Glen Reen quickly took the lead on the first lap with Rowan Pennink slotting into second. Mike Christopher, Jr. was third with Ted Christopher and Hines side by side for fourth. Pennink made a move to the inside of Reen in turn 3 on lap-4 to take over the race lead.

Ted Christopher worked his way past Reen to move into second on lap-9 and he took the lead from Pennink. Reen tried to follow him by Pennink and they touched wheels with Pennink and Reen spinning in turn 4 to bring the caution out. Christopher was now the race leader with Tom Abele, Jr. in second, Mike Christopher, Jr. third, Hines fourth, Keith Rocco fifth, and Ronnie Williams sixth for the restart.

Ted Christopher took the lead with Abele slotting into second. Mike Christopher, Jr. was third with Rocco and Hines behind him. Christopher, Jr. quickly worked his way to the inside of Abele to take over second on lap-11 and they ran side by side with Rocco right on their bumpers as they were all giving chase to Ted Christopher. A multicar incident involving Stephen Kopcik, Tom Bolles, Tony Membrino, Jr., John Catania, and Bobby Grigas just coming out of turn 2 brought the caution out with 13 laps complete.

Hines brushed the wall on the restart and John Catania spun to bring the caution right back out. The next restart saw Abele take to the outside groove to take over the lead. Christopher and Rocco were side by side for second witih Christopher, Jr., in fourth, just in front of Williams. Christopher went back to the lead on lap-16 and now Rocco was looking to get by Abele for second. Rocco worked him over and he made the pass on lap-19 with Williams following him by on lap-20 to drop Abele back to fourth. Cam McDermott was up to fifth with Christopher, Jr., Michael Gervais, Jr., Matt Galko, Todd Owen, and Dylan Izzo rounding out the top-10.

Rocco was starting to work Christopher over for the lead as he was looking high and low for a way to make a pass for the lead on lap-26. Rocco nearly had a pass made on lap-30 but Christopher was able to shut the door on the move. Williams was still in third with Abele and McDermott making up the top-5. Rocco was still looking high and low for a way around Christopher but he was still behind with 5 laps to go.

Rocco was finally able to make a move and he took the lead with a move in turn 3 on lap-37. Christopher wasn’t going away quietly as he was all over Rocco’s bumper. The cars took the white flag locked together. Rocco led down the backstretch and into turn 3. Christopher made a power move in turn 3 to get alongside Rocco and he took the lead by a nose coming off turn 4 and he led Rocco to the line to take the win.

-Stafford Motor Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com/Rick Ibsen

SK MODIFIED® (40)

1) Ted Christopher, Plainville

2) Keith Rocco, Berlin

3) Ronnie Williams, Tolland

4) Tom Abele, Jr., Norwich

5) Cam McDermott, Canterbury

6) Chase Dowling, Roxbury

7) Mike Christopher, Jr., Wolcott

8) Matt Galko, Meriden

9) Michael Gervais, Jr., Southbury

10) Rowan Pennink, Huntingdon Valley, Pa

11) Dylan Izzo, Monroe

12) Glen Reen, Wilbraham, Ma

13) Dan Avery, Somers

14) Todd Owen, Somers

15) Joey Cipriano, III, Waterbury

16) Josh Wood, Palmer, Ma

17) Tony Membrino, Jr., Berlin

18) John Catania, Agawam, Ma

19) Tyler Hines, North Haven

20) Jeff Baral, Southington

21) D.J. Burnham, East Hartford

22) Stephen Kopcik, Newtown

23) Tom Bolles, Ellington

24) Bo Gunning, Southbury

25) Eric Berndt, Cromwell

Related Posts

« A.J. Slideways Outduels Super Matt for Victory at Outlaw Trackside Now: Short Track Nationals Open Test at Bristol »