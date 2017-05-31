Sweet Signing for Anderson’s Maple Syrup & Bubba Pollard
They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. If that’s the case, Bubba Pollard is about to become one of the most popular race car drivers in America.
Pollard announced Wednesday (May 31, 2017) that he has signed Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup as a primary marketing partner for the remainder of 2017.
Anderson’s Maple Syrup, Inc. has been a family run and organized business for over 80 years. The Wisconsin-based company creates several different forms of maple syrup, including an Organic Maple Syrup product.
For Pollard, a maple-syrup connoisseur himself, it is a perfect fit for one of the most successful drivers in Late Model racing during the past decade.
“Anderson’s Maple Syrup is the best I’ve ever tried. It’s perfect on pancakes or waffles with its sweet taste,” said Pollard with a smile. “We are excited to have some good syrup on our team now and help grow the popularity of Anderson’s Maple Syrup through our race team. It’s pretty cool for a small team like us to be able to get a big time sponsor like them, so we are pretty excited about it. They started out as a small company too, so it’s a perfect fit.”.
Pollard will debut the Anderson’s Maple Syrup car this weekend at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida for the Southern Super Series race. Pollard is the most recent winner of a SSS race at the track in the Panhandle of Florida.
“This will be the first race that we will have Anderson’s on the car and we are looking forward to it. Hopefully we can get a win for them. I know we’ll be drinking some maple syrup in victory lane when we celebrate for sure.”
With a resume that includes both asphalt and dirt racing, it was no surprise that the Pollard caught the eye of the Wisconsin based company. Pollard is one of the most decorated short track racers in America and hopes to now continue that trend as Bubba Pollard Racing and Anderson’s Maple Syrup take on the rest of the 2017 season.
Pollard has already scored two triumphs in 2017, the victory at Five Flags Speedway and the kickoff to the year, in the Redeye 100 at New Smyrna Speedway (FL).
For more information on Bubba Pollard Racing visit www.bubbapollard.com
For more information on Anderson’s Maple Syrup visit www.andersonsmaplesyrup.com