LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Dirt Mods - SDCS - World Finals - Charlotte - Matt Sheppard - Podium - 11-4-17

“Super Matt” Scores Another Super DIRTcar Championship

November 4, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - National, Top Stories

During the dog days of summer, it seemed like a Super DIRTcar Series championship was out of the question for Matt Sheppard in 2017. A two-race suspension after an altercation with Larry Wight dropped him more than 100 points out of the lead. When the final checkered flag waved on Saturday night at the World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC), Sheppard won the championship by more than 70 points over Billy Decker.

 

Entering Saturday night’s final feature of 2017, Sheppard led Decker by more than 30 points, but the title was still within Decker’s reach.

 

300x250 Network Dirt ModsThat was until the redraw for starting positions for Saturday’s feature. Sheppard drew the pole position, making his quest for the championship much simpler.

 

Sheppard immediately jumped out into the lead and never looked back. The No. 9s of “Super Matt” was never challenged out front as he led every single one of the 40 laps.

 

Sheppard went on to score the victory while Decker finished in the seventh position. Unofficially, Sheppard is the 2017 champion by a margin of 71 points over Decker.

 

“This place is so crazy,” said Sheppard over the public address system at The Dirt Track. “You can’t take a lap off here. You’ve got to be on the gas every lap. It’s awesome to put on a show in front of a big crowd like this. This makes our season.”

 

Saturday’s season finale was not the only time Sheppard put on a show. In just 25 starts, Sheppard scored 12 wins, 21 top fives and 23 top 10 finishes. The next closest in wins on the season was Decker with four victories in 27 starts.

 

Keith Flach finished Saturday’s feature in second, ahead of Mike Mahaney, Danny Johnson and Tim Fuller.

 

In the 2017 points standings it was Matt Sheppard ahead of Billy Decker, Larry Wight, Pat Ward and Jimmy Phelps.

 

Speed51.com will have more from Saturday’s season finale including video interviews still to come on the Speed51.com Video Network.

 

For an on-demand replay of Saturday’s Trackside Now coverage presented by PFC Brakes, click here.

 

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Mojo Photos

 

Super DIRTcar Series World Finals Saturday

The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina

Unofficial Results

Pos # Driver

1 9s Matt Sheppard

2 43 Keith Flach

3 88 Mike Mahaney

4 27J Danny Johnson

5 19 Tim Fuller

6 21A Peter Britten

7 91 Billy Decker

8 66 Ryan Godown

9 42P Pat Ward

10 25R Erick Rudolph

11 3 Justin Haers

12 98H Jimmy Phelps

13 19 Tim Fuller

14 7M Michael Maresca

15 99L Larry Wight

16 20 Brett Hearn

17 66X Carey Terrence

18 84 Gary Tomkins

19 6H Max McLaughlin

20 6M Mat Williamson

21 111 Demetrios Drellos

22 5 Tyler Siri

23 5H Chris Hile

24 109 Billy Whittaker

25 25 Chad Jesso

26 22 Brandon Walters

27 83 Brian Swartzlander

28 19W Justin Wright

29 18B Dave Blaney

 

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • November 1: Millbridge Speedway (NC) - Speed51 Battle at the Bridge - Outlaw Karts

  • November 2-4: The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) - World Finals

  • November 3-4: Concord Speedway (NC) - North South Shootout - Tour-type Mods & PASS South

  • November 11-12: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Florida Governor's Cup - Super Late Models

  • November 18: Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) - Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown - PASS Super Late Models

Presenting Partner