Stafford to Retire Ted Christopher’s Number 13

Stafford Springs, CT — Ted Christopher, a hero, a rival, a legend and a once in a generation driver. His first start at Stafford Speedway in May of 1983 marked the beginning of a journey, a journey that no one could have predicted. 35 years later the journey comes to an end with statistics that make you ask, was Ted the greatest modified driver of all-time; 131 career wins, 109 SK Modified® wins, and 9 SK Modified® Track Championships.

Friday, September 22nd we will honor the man we all loved, our hero Ted Christopher, and retire his number 13 from weekly modified competition at Stafford Speedway.

“Since Ted’s first win in 1986 to his last win on September 8, just 2 weeks ago, he has been a fixture at Stafford,” explained Stafford GM Mark Arute. “We will miss TC but we will never forget him, we will retire his number from weekly Modified racing at Stafford Speedway this Friday. The number 13 is and always will be Ted’s number.”

-Stafford Motor Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: Rick Ibsen/Speed51.com

