LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Ted Christopher Stafford SK

Stafford to Retire Ted Christopher’s Number 13

September 18, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Stafford Springs, CT — Ted Christopher, a hero, a rival, a legend and a once in a generation driver. His first start at Stafford Speedway in May of 1983 marked the beginning of a journey, a journey that no one could have predicted. 35 years later the journey comes to an end with statistics that make you ask, was Ted the greatest modified driver of all-time; 131 career wins, 109 SK Modified® wins, and 9 SK Modified® Track Championships.

 

Friday, September 22nd we will honor the man we all loved, our hero Ted Christopher, and retire his number 13 from weekly modified competition at Stafford Speedway.

 

“Since Ted’s first win in 1986 to his last win on September 8, just 2 weeks ago, he has been a fixture at Stafford,” explained Stafford GM Mark Arute. “We will miss TC but we will never forget him, we will retire his number from weekly Modified racing at Stafford Speedway this Friday. The number 13 is and always will be Ted’s number.”

 

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

 

-Stafford Motor Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: Rick Ibsen/Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 23: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series & Allen Turner PLM Finale

  • September 23: Martinsville Speedway (VA) - ValleyStar Credit Union 300 - Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour & ACT

  • September 24: Lancaster National Speedway (NY) - US Open - RoC Modifieds

  • September 24: Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) - Fall Brawl - JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour & More

Presenting Partner