Speed51 to Present Race of Champions Most Popular Driver Award

The RoC Asphalt Modified Tour kicks off its 2017 race season this Saturday at the challenging Lancaster National Speedway just outside of Buffalo, New York. When the season begins, Chuck Hossfeld will be able to add the title of “Most Popular Driver” to his resume to go along with his many achievements. Last year, the Most Popular Driver award voting for the asphalt and dirt tours was held on Speed51.com, and this year Speed51.com will once again present the Most Popular Driver award for the second year in a row.

“Speed51 is one of the great contributors to short track racing and we are proud to partner with them,” said RoC owner Joe Skotnicki. “The Most Popular Driver Award was very well received last year and we look forward to Speed51 doing it again this year. Bob Dillner and his team have excelled with their contributions in the short track world.”

On the dirt side of the RoC world, Matt Sheppard was named the Most Popular Driver for 2016.

Both Sheppard and Hossfeld said at the RoC banquet during the offseason that winning the award was an unexpected surprise.

“I’ve won a lot of things in my life; popular driver was not one of them until now,” Sheppard said at the banquet. “It definitely does mean a lot to me, and it just shows that the fans are out there and they are rooting for us and we appreciate that.”

The fans are definitely out there, and they’re expected to be out in force on Saturday at Lancaster National Speedway and at the nine events on the dirt schedule this year as well.

That means that drivers need to make their presence known both on and off the race track, by winning races, but by also being as fan-friendly as possible.

The voting process for the RoC Most Popular Driver awards will begin later this year with more details still to be announced on Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

The first race of the RoC Asphalt Modified Tour is this Saturday at Lancaster National Speedway in Lancaster, New York. Speed51.com will carry live Trackside Now coverage of Saturday’s race, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Speed51.com will also have video highlights and more from Saturday’s race on the Speed51 Network powered by JEGS.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« CARS Tour Announces New Orange County Date; Shuffles Schedule VIDEO: Mid American Stock Cars Take on Rockford Speedway »