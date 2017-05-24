LOG IN
Karts Open Millbridge Showdown 090416

Speed51 Open at Millbridge Postponed to Thursday and Friday

May 24, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Cars, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Millbridge Speedway officials have postponed Wednesday night’s Speed51 Open to Thursday and Friday, May 25-26. The decision comes as a result of a current tornado watch and forecast that is calling for severe thunderstorms in the area throughout the evening and night.

 

The original schedules for Tuesday and Wednesday will now take place on Thursday and Friday.  The Beginner Box Stocks and Box Stock divisions will race on Thursday, along with Intermediate division heat races and Open division qualifying. Friday’s schedule will see the Intermediate feature take place, as well as all originally scheduled racing for the Open division.

 

Speed51.com will still carry a live pay-per-view broadcast of both nights of racing from the 1/5-mile clay oval in Salisbury, North Carolina. Race fans that originally bought the pay-per-view for Tuesday and Wednesday will still have access when the races run on Thursday and Friday.

 

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE SPEED51 TV LIVE PPV FROM MILLBRIDGE SPEEDWAY

 

Every customer that has purchased a pay-per-view ticket will have access to an on-demand replay on Speed51.com of both nights of racing. That means that should any person not be able to watch either night of racing live, they will be able to watch the races at any point on demand at their leisure.

 

Our Speed51 TV broadcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET from Millbridge on Thursday and Friday night.

 

Race fans who still have yet to purchase their Speed51 TV can do so by clicking here. A two-day special combo ticket is available for $24.99. Thursday night’s broadcast is available for $9.99 while Friday’s broadcast can be purchased for $19.99.

 

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

