Speed51 to Post Awards for Race of Champions Weekend

North East, Pa. – Speed51.com, one of the leading media outlets in the short track industry has stepped up to provide racers some additional bonuses over the course of the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania, September 28, 29 and 30.

In addition to receiving a body kit from Troyer Race Cars, the leader of the halfway lap in the 67th Annual Race of Champions will receive an additional $250. The winner of the Late Model race will also receive an additional $250.

“We love the Modifieds and the Race of Champions at Speed51,” stated Bob Dillner owner of Speed51.com. “With the race moving to Lake Erie and the added divisions, it really has taken on a positive feel which has taken me personally back to the races when they ran at Pocono. They were very special and we know that’s the goal of the Race of Champions. We are very proud to be a part of it.”

In addition to the rewards, the winner of the 67th Annual Race of Champions 250 will be an invited guest to appear on Speed51.com Short Track Center on Tuesday evening beginning at 7:00 pm.

Speed51.com also presents the Race of Champions Most Popular Driver Award. Voting takes place at; http://speed51.com/2017-mpd-central/

For more information in regard to Speed51.com, visit www.speed51.com

-Race of Champions Press Release.

