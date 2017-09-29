LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Mods-RoC-Lake-Erie-25-Leaty

Speed51 to Post Awards for Race of Champions Weekend

September 29, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

North East, Pa. – Speed51.com, one of the leading media outlets in the short track industry has stepped up to provide racers some additional bonuses over the course of the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania, September 28, 29 and 30.

 

300x250 RoC 250 PPV 2017.09In addition to receiving a body kit from Troyer Race Cars, the leader of the halfway lap in the 67th Annual Race of Champions will receive an additional $250. The winner of the Late Model race will also receive an additional $250.

 

“We love the Modifieds and the Race of Champions at Speed51,” stated Bob Dillner owner of Speed51.com. “With the race moving to Lake Erie and the added divisions, it really has taken on a positive feel which has taken me personally back to the races when they ran at Pocono. They were very special and we know that’s the goal of the Race of Champions. We are very proud to be a part of it.”

 

In addition to the rewards, the winner of the 67th Annual Race of Champions 250 will be an invited guest to appear on Speed51.com Short Track Center on Tuesday evening beginning at 7:00 pm.

 

Speed51.com also presents the Race of Champions Most Popular Driver Award. Voting takes place at; http://speed51.com/2017-mpd-central/

 

For more information in regard to Speed51.com, visit www.speed51.com

 

-Race of Champions Press Release. Photo credit:

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 28-30: Lake Erie Speedway (PA) - Race of Champions Weekend

  • September 29 - October 1: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) - All American 400

  • September 30 - October 1: Thunder Road (VT) - 55th Vermont Milk Bowl

  • September 30: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series

  • October 1: Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) - Fall Final - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Presenting Partner