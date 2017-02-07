LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Food Winner 01

The 51’s: Best Track Food For the 2016 Season Goes To…

February 7, 2017 • App, Other News, Region - National, Top Stories

Voting for the Speed51 Awards powered by JEGS came to an end close to a week ago.  But one category required overtime to decide a winner.  The Best Short Track Food category was settled via a poll on our PFC Brakes Twitter feed.

 

jegs_350engine_260x260

 

After over a month of voting, the Best Short Track Food category was a dead heat between the famous Martinsville Hot Dog at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway and the legendary Eldora Pizza Burger at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway.

 

 

To settle this one, we decided to turn it over to our Twitter followers.  For 24 hours, our Twitter followers had the chance to vote one more time to decide which tasty treat would be crowned the king of short track eats.

The famous $2 Martinsville Hot Dog was voted best Short Track Food by our fans. (Martinsville Speedway Photo)

The famous $2 Martinsville Hot Dog was voted best Short Track Food by our fans. (Martinsville Speedway Photo)

 

When it all was said and done, the Best Short Track Food crown found a home in the Commonwealth of Virginia.  The famous $2 Martinsville Hot Dog is the Best Short Track Food item.

 

Stay tuned all this week as the winners of every Speed51 Awards category will be announced on Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

 

-Text by Speed51 staff.

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

  • February 11: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Orange Blossom 100 - Super Late Models

  • February 17-25: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing - SLM, Mods & More

  • February 22-25: Volusia Speedway Park (FL) - DIRTcar Nationals - Super DIRTcar Series

Presenting Partner