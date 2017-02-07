The 51’s: Best Track Food For the 2016 Season Goes To…

Voting for the Speed51 Awards powered by JEGS came to an end close to a week ago. But one category required overtime to decide a winner. The Best Short Track Food category was settled via a poll on our PFC Brakes Twitter feed.

After over a month of voting, the Best Short Track Food category was a dead heat between the famous Martinsville Hot Dog at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway and the legendary Eldora Pizza Burger at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway.

To settle this one, we decided to turn it over to our Twitter followers. For 24 hours, our Twitter followers had the chance to vote one more time to decide which tasty treat would be crowned the king of short track eats.

When it all was said and done, the Best Short Track Food crown found a home in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The famous $2 Martinsville Hot Dog is the Best Short Track Food item.

Stay tuned all this week as the winners of every Speed51 Awards category will be announced on Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

-Text by Speed51 staff.

