Speed Central: Super DIRTcar Series – Five Mile Point (NY)

Max McLaughlin set the fastest time of the day in time trials for the Super DIRTcar Modified 67 at Five Mile Point Speedway. (Speed51.com/MoJo Photos)
Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
Starting Lineup for the Super DIRTcar Modified 67:
Heat Race Results:
Heat Race #1 Results:
|1st
|6h
|Max McLaughlin
|2nd
|9s
|Matt Sheppard
|3rd
|35
|Frank Cozze
|4th
|35b
|Alan Barker
|5th
|22
|Brandon Walters
|6th
|14j
|Alan Johnson
|7th
|109
|Billy Whittaker
|8th
|30r
|Jeff Crambo
Heat Race #2 Results:
|1st
|19
|Tim Fuller
|2nd
|77x
|Mike Mahaney
|3rd
|14w
|Ryan Watt
|4th
|44
|Stewart Friesen
|5th
|7m
|Michael Maresca
|6th
|49
|Billy Dunn
|7th
|34
|Rusty Smith
|8th
|72
|Cass Bennett
Heat Race #3 Results:
|1st
|91
|Billy Decker
|2nd
|20
|Brett Hearn
|3rd
|8
|Rich Scagliotta
|4th
|43
|Keith Flach
|5th
|84
|Gary Tomkins
|6th
|16x
|Dan Creeden
|7th
|14z
|Brad Szulewski
|8th
|44r
|Russell Morseman
Heat Race #4 Results:
|1st
|99L
|Larry Wight
|2nd
|21a
|Mike Mahaney
|3rd
|5*
|Tyler Siri
|4th
|98h
|Jimmy Phelps
|5th
|15
|Brett Tonkin
|6th
|76
|Bobby Varin
|7th
|42p
|Pat Ward
Heat Race Starting Lineups:
Heat Race #1 Starting Lineup:
|1st
|6h
|Max McLaughlin
|2nd
|35
|Frank Cozze
|3rd
|9s
|Matt Sheppard
|4th
|35b
|Alan Barker
|5th
|14j
|Alan Johnson
|6th
|22
|Brandon Walters
|7th
|109
|Billy Whittaker
|8th
|30r
|Jeff Crambo
Heat Race #2 Starting Lineup:
|1st
|77x
|Mike Mahaney
|2nd
|19
|Tim Fuller
|3rd
|49
|Billy Dunn
|4th
|14w
|Ryan Watt
|5th
|7m
|Michael Maresca
|6th
|44
|Stewart Friesen
|7th
|34
|Rusty Smith
|8th
|72
|Cass Bennett
Heat Race #3 Starting Lineup:
|1st
|91
|Billy Decker
|2nd
|20
|Brett Hearn
|3rd
|8
|Rich Scagliotta
|4th
|43
|Keith Flach
|5th
|84
|Gary Tomkins
|6th
|16x
|Dan Creeden
|7th
|14z
|Brad Szulewski
|8th
|44r
|Russell Morseman III
Heat Race #4 Starting Lineup:
|1st
|99L
|Larry Wight
|2nd
|21a
|Peter Britten
|3rd
|5*
|Tyler Siri
|4th
|98h
|Jimmy Phelps
|5th
|15
|Brett Tonkin
|6th
|76
|Bobby Varin
|7th
|42p
|Pat Ward
Time Trial Results:
Group 1 Time Trial Results:
|1st
|6h
|Max McLaughlin
|15.315
|2nd
|35
|Frank Cozze
|15.554
|3rd
|9s
|Matt Sheppard
|15.580
|4th
|35b
|Alan Barker
|15.665
|5th
|14j
|Alan Johnson
|15.674
|6th
|22
|Brandon Walters
|15.738
|7th
|109
|Billy Whittaker
|15.921
|8th
|30r
|Jeff Crambo
|16.172
Group 2 Time Trial Results:
|1st
|77x
|Mike Mahaney
|15.389
|2nd
|19
|Tim Fuller
|15.565
|3rd
|49
|Billy Dunn
|15.575
|4th
|14w
|Ryan Watt
|15.640
|5th
|7m
|Michael Maresca
|15.654
|6th
|44
|Stewart Friesen
|15.757
|7th
|34
|Rusty Smith
|16.030
|8th
|72
|Cass Bennett
|16.827
Group 3 Time Trial Results:
|1st
|91
|Billy Decker
|15.566
|2nd
|20
|Brett Hearn
|15.582
|3rd
|8
|Rich Scagliotta
|15.718
|4th
|43
|Keith Flach
|15.822
|5th
|84
|Gary Tomkins
|15.823
|6th
|16x
|Dan Creeden
|15.849
|7th
|14z
|Brad Szulewski
|16.286
|8th
|44r
|Russell Morseman III
|16.306
Group 4 Time Trial Results:
|1st
|99L
|Larry Wight
|15.449
|2nd
|21a
|Peter Britten
|15.549
|3rd
|5*
|Tyler Siri
|15.586
|4th
|98h
|Jimmy Phelps
|15.684
|5th
|15
|Brett Tonkin
|15.834
|6th
|76
|Bobby Varin
|15.916
|7th
|42p
|Pat Ward
|15.929
Consolation Race Results:
|1st
|49
|Billy Dunn
|2nd
|14j
|Alan Johnson
|3rd
|42p
|Pat Ward
|4th
|16x
|Dan Creeden
|5th
|34
|Rusty Smith
|6th
|109
|Billy Whittaker
|7th
|14z
|Brad Szulewski
|8th
|30r
|Jeff Crambo
|9th
|44r
|Russell Morseman III
|10th
|76
|Bobby Varin
|11th
|72
|Cass Bennett
Consolation Race Lineups:
|1st
|14j
|Alan Johnson
|2nd
|49
|Billy Dunn
|3rd
|16x
|Dan Creeden
|4th
|76
|Bobby Varin
|5th
|109
|Billy Whittaker
|6th
|34
|Rusty Smith
|7th
|14z
|Brad Szulewski
|8th
|42p
|Pat Ward
|9th
|30r
|Jeff Crambo
|10th
|72
|Cass Bennett
|11th
|44r
|Russell Morseman III
Car Count:
31 Super DIRTcar Modifieds are signed in to compete here at Five Mile Point Speedway for race #3 on the series schedule.
Entry List:
|5*
|Tyler Siri
|6h
|Max McLaughlin
|7m
|Michael Maresca
|8
|Rich Scagliotta
|9s
|Matt Sheppard
|14j
|Alan Johnson
|14w
|Ryan Watt
|14z
|Brad Szulewski
|15
|Brett Tonkin
|16x
|Dan Creeden
|19
|Tim Fuller
|20
|Brett Hearn
|21a
|Peter Britten
|22
|Brandon Walters
|30r
|Jeff Crambo
|34
|Rusty Smith
|35
|Frank Cozze
|35b
|Alan Barker
|42p
|Pat Ward
|43
|Keith Flach
|44
|Stewart Friesen
|44r
|Russell Morseman III
|49
|Billy Dunn
|72
|Cass Bennett
|76
|Bobby Varin
|77
|Mike Mahaney
|84
|Gary Tomkins
|91
|Billy Decker
|98h
|Jimmy Phelps
|99L
|Larry Wight
|109
|Billy Whittaker
Qualifying Format:
Timed Hot Laps will set the fields for qualifying races followed by consolation events and then the 67-Lap Modified Feature.
Event Schedule:
Sunday, June 11th – Order of Events
Pit Gates Open: 3:30 p.m.
Grandstand Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m. DIRTcar Modified Drivers Meeting
6:15 p.m. Practice in the following order: GRIT Crate Sportsman, Xcel 600 Modifieds, SDS Modifieds, FWD Four Cylinders
7:00 p.m. SDS Modified Group Time Trials
– GRIT Crate Sportsman Heats (8 laps)
– Xcel 600 Modified Heats (8 laps)
– SDS Modified Heats (10 laps)
– FWD Four Cylinder Heats (6 laps)
– GRIT Crate Sportsman Consolation(s) (tba)
– SDS Modified Consolation(s) (tba)
– Modified Driver Re-Draw (on homestretch wall)
– GRIT Crate Sportsman Feature (30 laps)
– Victory lane
– Xcel 600 Modified Feature (20 laps)
– Victory lane
– SDS Modified Feature (67 laps)
– FWD Fantastic Five Four Cylinder Feature (20 laps)
Who to Watch For:
Matt Sheppard, Stewart Friesen, Pat Ward, and Billy Decker all have plenty of experience and victories here at Five Mile Point Speedway.
Title Fight:
Point Standings Current as of May 17, 2017 following Bridgeport Speedway
|No.
|Driver
|Total
|Series
|Bonus
|Diff
|Money
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Starts
|1
|9s
|Matt Sheppard
|182
|182
|0
|0
|$5,600
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|91
|Billy Decker
|174
|174
|0
|-8
|$6,600
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|44
|Stewart Friesen
|159
|159
|0
|-23
|$3,300
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|99L
|Larry Wight
|154
|154
|0
|-28
|$2,400
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|20
|Brett Hearn
|146
|146
|0
|-36
|$2,200
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|98h
|Jimmy Phelps
|137
|137
|0
|-45
|$2,800
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7
|25R
|Erick Rudolph
|137
|137
|0
|-45
|$1,700
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8
|14J
|Alan Johnson
|132
|132
|0
|-50
|$1,700
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|109
|Billy Whittaker
|123
|123
|0
|-59
|$1,500
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10
|19
|Tim Fuller
|118
|118
|0
|-64
|$900
|0
|0
|0
|2
The Track:
Five Mile Point Speedway is a 1/4 mile clay oval located in Kirkwood, NY (Upstate, New York)
Weather:
Very sunny and hot with temperatures in the low 90’s.
Next Series Race:
The 4th event on the Super DIRTcar Modified Series will be held at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY on Tuesday June 20th. Go to http://www.outlawspeedwayllc.com/ for event information. We will have our Speed51.com/MoJo Photos crew on hand to bring you all of the action.
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
Winning Crew Chief:
Winning Chassis:
Winning Shocks:
Winning Engine:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
© 2017 Speed 51 | 100% Short Track Racing
Customized by T2 Digital ™