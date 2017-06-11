Speed Central: Super DIRTcar Series – Five Mile Point (NY)

Super DIRTcar Series/Five Mile Point Speedway (NY) – 6/11/17 Last updated: June 11, 2017 at 21:10 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Max McLaughlin set the fastest time of the day in time trials for the Super DIRTcar Modified 67 at Five Mile Point Speedway. (Speed51.com/MoJo Photos)

Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

Max McLaughlin , Mike Mahaney , Billy Decker , and Larry Wight set quick time in their respective qualifying sessions.

Stewart Friesen is struggling to get up to speed so far today at Five Mile Point.

is struggling to get up to speed so far today at Five Mile Point. Max McLaughlin, Tim Fuller, Billy Decker, and Larry Wight claim heat race victories.

Starting Lineup for the Super DIRTcar Modified 67:

Heat Race Results:

Heat Race #1 Results:

1st 6h Max McLaughlin 2nd 9s Matt Sheppard 3rd 35 Frank Cozze 4th 35b Alan Barker 5th 22 Brandon Walters 6th 14j Alan Johnson 7th 109 Billy Whittaker 8th 30r Jeff Crambo

Heat Race #2 Results:

1st 19 Tim Fuller 2nd 77x Mike Mahaney 3rd 14w Ryan Watt 4th 44 Stewart Friesen 5th 7m Michael Maresca 6th 49 Billy Dunn 7th 34 Rusty Smith 8th 72 Cass Bennett

Heat Race #3 Results:

1st 91 Billy Decker 2nd 20 Brett Hearn 3rd 8 Rich Scagliotta 4th 43 Keith Flach 5th 84 Gary Tomkins 6th 16x Dan Creeden 7th 14z Brad Szulewski 8th 44r Russell Morseman

Heat Race #4 Results:

1st 99L Larry Wight 2nd 21a Mike Mahaney 3rd 5* Tyler Siri 4th 98h Jimmy Phelps 5th 15 Brett Tonkin 6th 76 Bobby Varin 7th 42p Pat Ward

Heat Race Starting Lineups:

Heat Race #1 Starting Lineup:

1st 6h Max McLaughlin 2nd 35 Frank Cozze 3rd 9s Matt Sheppard 4th 35b Alan Barker 5th 14j Alan Johnson 6th 22 Brandon Walters 7th 109 Billy Whittaker 8th 30r Jeff Crambo

Heat Race #2 Starting Lineup:

1st 77x Mike Mahaney 2nd 19 Tim Fuller 3rd 49 Billy Dunn 4th 14w Ryan Watt 5th 7m Michael Maresca 6th 44 Stewart Friesen 7th 34 Rusty Smith 8th 72 Cass Bennett

Heat Race #3 Starting Lineup:

1st 91 Billy Decker 2nd 20 Brett Hearn 3rd 8 Rich Scagliotta 4th 43 Keith Flach 5th 84 Gary Tomkins 6th 16x Dan Creeden 7th 14z Brad Szulewski 8th 44r Russell Morseman III

Heat Race #4 Starting Lineup:

1st 99L Larry Wight 2nd 21a Peter Britten 3rd 5* Tyler Siri 4th 98h Jimmy Phelps 5th 15 Brett Tonkin 6th 76 Bobby Varin 7th 42p Pat Ward

Time Trial Results:

Group 1 Time Trial Results:

1st 6h Max McLaughlin 15.315 2nd 35 Frank Cozze 15.554 3rd 9s Matt Sheppard 15.580 4th 35b Alan Barker 15.665 5th 14j Alan Johnson 15.674 6th 22 Brandon Walters 15.738 7th 109 Billy Whittaker 15.921 8th 30r Jeff Crambo 16.172

Group 2 Time Trial Results:

1st 77x Mike Mahaney 15.389 2nd 19 Tim Fuller 15.565 3rd 49 Billy Dunn 15.575 4th 14w Ryan Watt 15.640 5th 7m Michael Maresca 15.654 6th 44 Stewart Friesen 15.757 7th 34 Rusty Smith 16.030 8th 72 Cass Bennett 16.827

Group 3 Time Trial Results:

1st 91 Billy Decker 15.566 2nd 20 Brett Hearn 15.582 3rd 8 Rich Scagliotta 15.718 4th 43 Keith Flach 15.822 5th 84 Gary Tomkins 15.823 6th 16x Dan Creeden 15.849 7th 14z Brad Szulewski 16.286 8th 44r Russell Morseman III 16.306

Group 4 Time Trial Results:

1st 99L Larry Wight 15.449 2nd 21a Peter Britten 15.549 3rd 5* Tyler Siri 15.586 4th 98h Jimmy Phelps 15.684 5th 15 Brett Tonkin 15.834 6th 76 Bobby Varin 15.916 7th 42p Pat Ward 15.929



Consolation Race Results:

1st 49 Billy Dunn 2nd 14j Alan Johnson 3rd 42p Pat Ward 4th 16x Dan Creeden 5th 34 Rusty Smith 6th 109 Billy Whittaker 7th 14z Brad Szulewski 8th 30r Jeff Crambo 9th 44r Russell Morseman III 10th 76 Bobby Varin 11th 72 Cass Bennett

Consolation Race Lineups:

1st 14j Alan Johnson 2nd 49 Billy Dunn 3rd 16x Dan Creeden 4th 76 Bobby Varin 5th 109 Billy Whittaker 6th 34 Rusty Smith 7th 14z Brad Szulewski 8th 42p Pat Ward 9th 30r Jeff Crambo 10th 72 Cass Bennett 11th 44r Russell Morseman III

Car Count:

31 Super DIRTcar Modifieds are signed in to compete here at Five Mile Point Speedway for race #3 on the series schedule.

Entry List:

5* Tyler Siri 6h Max McLaughlin 7m Michael Maresca 8 Rich Scagliotta 9s Matt Sheppard 14j Alan Johnson 14w Ryan Watt 14z Brad Szulewski 15 Brett Tonkin 16x Dan Creeden 19 Tim Fuller 20 Brett Hearn 21a Peter Britten 22 Brandon Walters 30r Jeff Crambo 34 Rusty Smith 35 Frank Cozze 35b Alan Barker 42p Pat Ward 43 Keith Flach 44 Stewart Friesen 44r Russell Morseman III 49 Billy Dunn 72 Cass Bennett 76 Bobby Varin 77 Mike Mahaney 84 Gary Tomkins 91 Billy Decker 98h Jimmy Phelps 99L Larry Wight 109 Billy Whittaker

Qualifying Format:

Timed Hot Laps will set the fields for qualifying races followed by consolation events and then the 67-Lap Modified Feature.

Event Schedule:

Sunday, June 11th – Order of Events

Pit Gates Open: 3:30 p.m.

Grandstand Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. DIRTcar Modified Drivers Meeting

6:15 p.m. Practice in the following order: GRIT Crate Sportsman, Xcel 600 Modifieds, SDS Modifieds, FWD Four Cylinders

7:00 p.m. SDS Modified Group Time Trials

– GRIT Crate Sportsman Heats (8 laps)

– Xcel 600 Modified Heats (8 laps)

– SDS Modified Heats (10 laps)

– FWD Four Cylinder Heats (6 laps)

– GRIT Crate Sportsman Consolation(s) (tba)

– SDS Modified Consolation(s) (tba)

– Modified Driver Re-Draw (on homestretch wall)

– GRIT Crate Sportsman Feature (30 laps)

– Victory lane

– Xcel 600 Modified Feature (20 laps)

– Victory lane

– SDS Modified Feature (67 laps)

– FWD Fantastic Five Four Cylinder Feature (20 laps)

Who to Watch For:

Matt Sheppard, Stewart Friesen, Pat Ward, and Billy Decker all have plenty of experience and victories here at Five Mile Point Speedway.

Title Fight:

Point Standings Current as of May 17, 2017 following Bridgeport Speedway

No. Driver Total Series Bonus Diff Money Wins Top 5 Top 10 Starts 1 9s Matt Sheppard 182 182 0 0 $5,600 0 2 2 2 2 91 Billy Decker 174 174 0 -8 $6,600 1 1 1 2 3 44 Stewart Friesen 159 159 0 -23 $3,300 0 1 2 2 4 99L Larry Wight 154 154 0 -28 $2,400 0 1 2 2 5 20 Brett Hearn 146 146 0 -36 $2,200 0 1 1 2 6 98h Jimmy Phelps 137 137 0 -45 $2,800 0 1 1 2 7 25R Erick Rudolph 137 137 0 -45 $1,700 0 0 2 2 8 14J Alan Johnson 132 132 0 -50 $1,700 0 0 2 2 9 109 Billy Whittaker 123 123 0 -59 $1,500 0 0 1 2 10 19 Tim Fuller 118 118 0 -64 $900 0 0 0 2

The Track:

Five Mile Point Speedway is a 1/4 mile clay oval located in Kirkwood, NY (Upstate, New York)

Weather:

Very sunny and hot with temperatures in the low 90’s.

Next Series Race:

The 4th event on the Super DIRTcar Modified Series will be held at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY on Tuesday June 20th. Go to http://www.outlawspeedwayllc.com/ for event information. We will have our Speed51.com/MoJo Photos crew on hand to bring you all of the action.

