Speed Central: Super DIRTcar Series at Weedsport (NY)

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook: Tim Fuller and Brandon Walters both made contact with the outside wall
Starting Lineup:
Time Trial Results:
Group 1 Time Trial Results
|1
|93
|Danny Varin
|2
|9s
|Matt Sheppard
|3
|21a
|Peter Britten
|4
|109
|Billy Whittaker
|5
|00b
|Bobby Varin
|6
|44p
|Anthony Perrego
|7
|1h
|Tim Hindley
|8
|11j
|Justin Wright
|9
|22
|Brandon Walters
Group 2 Time Trial Results
|1
|42p
|Pat Ward
|2
|84
|Gary Tomkins
|3
|20
|Brett Hearn
|4
|3c
|Chad Brachmann
|5
|6h
|Max McLaughlin
|6
|28p
|Eldon Payne
|7
|55
|Matt Hulziser
|8
|8
|Rich Scagliotta
|9
|88m
|Mike Mahaney
Group 3 Time Trial Results
|1
|99l
|Larry Wight
|2
|39t
|Tim McCreadie
|3
|3j
|Justin Hears
|4
|43
|Keith Flach
|5
|35
|Frank Cozze
|6
|21g
|Kody Graham
|7
|x
|Chad Phelps
|8
|11r
|Rob Bellinger
Group 4 Time Trial Results
|1
|44
|Stewart Friesen
|2
|98h
|Jimmy Phelps
|3
|91
|Billy Decker
|4
|21r
|Ryan Jordan
|5
|25
|Erick Rudolph
|6
|7m
|Michael Maresca
|7
|19
|Tim Fuller
|8
|34a
|Andrew Ferguson
Heat Race Results:
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat Race 1 Starting Lineup
|1
|93
|Danny Varin
|2
|9s
|Matt Sheppard
|3
|21a
|Peter Britten
|4
|109
|Billy Whittaker
|5
|00b
|Bobby Varin
|6
|44p
|Anthony Perrego
|7
|1h
|Tim Hindley
|8
|11j
|Justin Wright
|9
|22
|Brandon Walters
Heat Race 2 Starting Lineup
|1
|42p
|Pat Ward
|2
|84
|Gary Tomkins
|3
|20
|Brett Hearn
|4
|3c
|Chad Brachmann
|5
|6h
|Max McLaughlin
|6
|28p
|Eldon Payne
|7
|55
|Matt Hulziser
|8
|8
|Rich Scagliotta
|9
|88m
|Mike Mahaney
Heat Race 3 Starting Lineup
|1
|99l
|Larry Wight
|2
|39t
|Tim McCreadie
|3
|3j
|Justin Hears
|4
|43
|Keith Flach
|5
|35
|Frank Cozze
|6
|21g
|Kody Graham
|7
|x
|Chad Phelps
|8
|11r
|Rob Bellinger
Heat Race 4 Starting Lineup
|1
|44
|Stewart Friesen
|2
|98h
|Jimmy Phelps
|3
|91
|Billy Decker
|4
|21r
|Ryan Jordan
|5
|25
|Erick Rudolph
|6
|7m
|Michael Maresca
|7
|19
|Tim Fuller
|8
|34a
|Andrew Ferguson
Consolation Race Results:
Consolation Race Lineups:
Car Count: 34 Super DIRTcar Big Blocks have checked into today’s event.
Entry List:
Qualifying Format:
Event Schedule:
5:40 PM: Qualifying
6:00 PM: Opening Ceremonies
Who to Watch For: Stewart Friesen will be one to look for as he picked up the win in the Hall Of Fame 100 earlier this season here at Weedsport Speedway
Title Fight: Billy Decker currently leads Larry Wight by 67 points and Matt Sheppard by 88 points
The Track: Weedsport Speedway located in Weedsport NY
Weather: 78 Degrees and Partly Cloudy
Next Series Race:
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
Winning Crew Chief:
Winning Chassis:
Winning Shocks:
Winning Engine:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
