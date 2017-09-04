Speed Central: Super DIRTcar Series at Weedsport (NY)

Super DIRTcar Series – Weedsport Speedway (NY) – 9/4/17 Last updated: September 4, 2017 at 18:57 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook: Tim Fuller and Brandon Walters both made contact with the outside wall

Starting Lineup:

Time Trial Results:

Group 1 Time Trial Results

1 93 Danny Varin 2 9s Matt Sheppard 3 21a Peter Britten 4 109 Billy Whittaker 5 00b Bobby Varin 6 44p Anthony Perrego 7 1h Tim Hindley 8 11j Justin Wright 9 22 Brandon Walters

Group 2 Time Trial Results

1 42p Pat Ward 2 84 Gary Tomkins 3 20 Brett Hearn 4 3c Chad Brachmann 5 6h Max McLaughlin 6 28p Eldon Payne 7 55 Matt Hulziser 8 8 Rich Scagliotta 9 88m Mike Mahaney

Group 3 Time Trial Results

1 99l Larry Wight 2 39t Tim McCreadie 3 3j Justin Hears 4 43 Keith Flach 5 35 Frank Cozze 6 21g Kody Graham 7 x Chad Phelps 8 11r Rob Bellinger

Group 4 Time Trial Results

1 44 Stewart Friesen 2 98h Jimmy Phelps 3 91 Billy Decker 4 21r Ryan Jordan 5 25 Erick Rudolph 6 7m Michael Maresca 7 19 Tim Fuller 8 34a Andrew Ferguson

Heat Race Results:

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat Race 1 Starting Lineup

1 93 Danny Varin 2 9s Matt Sheppard 3 21a Peter Britten 4 109 Billy Whittaker 5 00b Bobby Varin 6 44p Anthony Perrego 7 1h Tim Hindley 8 11j Justin Wright 9 22 Brandon Walters

Heat Race 2 Starting Lineup

1 42p Pat Ward 2 84 Gary Tomkins 3 20 Brett Hearn 4 3c Chad Brachmann 5 6h Max McLaughlin 6 28p Eldon Payne 7 55 Matt Hulziser 8 8 Rich Scagliotta 9 88m Mike Mahaney

Heat Race 3 Starting Lineup

1 99l Larry Wight 2 39t Tim McCreadie 3 3j Justin Hears 4 43 Keith Flach 5 35 Frank Cozze 6 21g Kody Graham 7 x Chad Phelps 8 11r Rob Bellinger

Heat Race 4 Starting Lineup

1 44 Stewart Friesen 2 98h Jimmy Phelps 3 91 Billy Decker 4 21r Ryan Jordan 5 25 Erick Rudolph 6 7m Michael Maresca 7 19 Tim Fuller 8 34a Andrew Ferguson

Consolation Race Results:

Consolation Race Lineups:

Car Count: 34 Super DIRTcar Big Blocks have checked into today’s event.

Entry List:

Qualifying Format:

Event Schedule:

5:40 PM: Qualifying

6:00 PM: Opening Ceremonies

Who to Watch For: Stewart Friesen will be one to look for as he picked up the win in the Hall Of Fame 100 earlier this season here at Weedsport Speedway

Title Fight: Billy Decker currently leads Larry Wight by 67 points and Matt Sheppard by 88 points

The Track: Weedsport Speedway located in Weedsport NY

Weather: 78 Degrees and Partly Cloudy

Next Series Race:

What Won the Race:

The Finish:

The Skinny:

Winning Quote:

Winning Crew Chief:

Winning Chassis:

Winning Shocks:

Winning Engine:

On the Move:

Biggest Loser: