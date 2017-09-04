LOG IN
Speed Central: Super DIRTcar Series at Weedsport (NY)

Super DIRTcar Series – Weedsport Speedway (NY) – 9/4/17

Last updated: September 4, 2017 at 18:57 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Stewart Friesen won the Hall of Fame 100 earlier this year at Weedsport. (Speed51.com / MoJo Photos)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: Tim Fuller and Brandon Walters both made contact with the outside wall

 

Starting Lineup:

 

Time Trial Results: 

Group 1 Time Trial Results

1 93  Danny Varin
2 9s  Matt Sheppard
3 21a  Peter Britten
4 109  Billy Whittaker
5 00b Bobby Varin
6 44p Anthony Perrego
7 1h Tim Hindley
8 11j Justin Wright
9 22  Brandon Walters

Group 2 Time Trial Results

1 42p  Pat Ward
2 84  Gary Tomkins
3 20  Brett Hearn
4 3c Chad Brachmann
5 6h  Max McLaughlin
6 28p Eldon Payne
7 55  Matt Hulziser
8 8  Rich Scagliotta
9 88m Mike Mahaney

 

Group 3 Time Trial Results

1 99l  Larry Wight
2 39t Tim McCreadie
3 3j Justin Hears
4 43  Keith Flach
5 35  Frank Cozze
6 21g  Kody Graham
7 x  Chad Phelps
8 11r Rob Bellinger

 

Group 4 Time Trial Results

1 44  Stewart Friesen
2 98h  Jimmy Phelps
3 91  Billy Decker
4 21r  Ryan Jordan
5 25 Erick Rudolph
6 7m  Michael Maresca
7 19  Tim Fuller
8 34a Andrew Ferguson

Heat Race Results:

 

Heat Race Lineups:

Consolation Race Results:

 

Consolation Race Lineups:

 

Car Count: 34 Super DIRTcar Big Blocks have checked into today’s event.

 

Entry List: 

 

Qualifying Format: 

 

Event Schedule: 

5:40 PM: Qualifying

6:00 PM: Opening Ceremonies

 

Who to Watch For: Stewart Friesen will be one to look for as he picked up the win in the Hall Of Fame 100 earlier this season here at Weedsport Speedway

 

 

Title Fight: Billy Decker currently leads Larry Wight by 67 points and Matt Sheppard by 88 points

 

The Track: Weedsport Speedway located in Weedsport NY

 

Weather: 78 Degrees and Partly Cloudy

Next Series Race:

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
