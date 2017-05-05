LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU

Speed Central: PASS South at Caraway Speedway (NC)

PASS South – Caraway Speedway (NC) – 5/5/17

Last updated: May 5, 2017 at 19:29 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Matt Craig picked up a PASS South win at Caraway last season. (LW Photos)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

 Ryan Moore crashed out in the first practice after a rear end part failure. He will not race tonight at Caraway.

Also involved in an incident was Kyle McCallum, he spun out during his qualifying lap and made substantial contact with the outside wall.

Matt Craig is looking for his third win in the 2017 PASS South season

Tanner Thorson picks up his first career provisional pole in the PASS South Super Late Models

 

Starting Lineup:

Pos # Driver
1 7 Tyler Church
2 15 Roy Hayes
3 11 Jordan McCallum
4 98 Jody Measmer
5 45 Kodie Connor
6 54 Matt Craig
7 15X Christian Eckes
8 8 Tate Fogleman
9 7F David Farrington, Jr
10 55 Tanner Thorson
11 71 Jimmy Doyle
12 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching
13 24J J.P. Josiasse
14 4M Kyle McCallum
15 37 Charles Barnes

 

Time Trial Results: 

0 # Driver Fast Lap
1 55 Tanner Thorson 16.620
2 8 Tate Fogleman 16.711
3 15X Christian Eckes 16.714
4 54 Matt Craig 16.780
5 7F David Farrington, Jr 16.786
6 98 Jody Measmer 16.787
7 45 Kodie Connor 17.144
8 15 Roy Hayes 17.178
9 11 Jordan McCallum 17.191
10 7 Tyler Church 17.208
11 71 Jimmy Doyle 17.229
12 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching 17.429
13 24J J.P. Josiasse 17.780
14 4M Kyle McCallum 19.070
15 37 Charles Barnes 20.188

 

 

Consolation Race Results:

 

Consolation Race Lineups:

 

Final Practice Results: 

Pos # Driver
1 54 Matt Craig
2 55 Tanner Thorson
3 15X Christian Eckes
4 8 Tate Fogleman
5 7F David Farrington, Jr
6 98 Jody Measmer
7 15 Roy Hayes
8 45 Kodie Connor
9 7 Tyler Church
10 71 Jimmy Doyle
11 37 Charles Barnes
12 4M Kyle McCallum
13 11 Jordan McCallum
14 12 Mark Reedy
15 24J J.P. Josiasse
16 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching

 

 

Car Count: 17 PASS South Super Late Models

 

Entry List: 

Car # Driver
4M Kyle McCallum
7 Tyler Church
7F David Farrington, Jr
11 Jordan McCallum
12 Mark Reedy
8 Tate Fogleman
15 Roy Hayes
15X Christian Eckes
45 Kodie Connor
24J J.P. Josiasse
54 Matt Craig
55 Tanner Thorson
37 Charles Barnes
99 Sarah Cornett-Ching
71 Jimmy Doyle
74 Ryan Moore
98 Jody Measmer

 

 

Qualifying Format: Single car time trials, each car gets two laps. There will be a redraw for the top ten.

 

Event Schedule: Qualifying will begins at 6:45 P.M. ET and the race is scheduled to get the green flag at 8:15 P.M. ET.

 

Who to Watch ForMatt Craig  has been the driver to beat so far in the 2017 PASS South Season. After picking up a big win at the Orange Blossom back in March and a win a Southern National, he has been on a war path to continue winning races this season.

 

Title Fight: Matt Craig holds a 28 point lead over Tate Fogleman in second, and Tanner Thorson is third.

 

The Track: Caraway Speedway is a 1/5 mile oval located in Sophia, North Carolina.

 

Weather: Temperatures are in the mid 60’s with a slight overcast. No chance of rain.

 

Next Series Race: The PASS South Super Late Models will run the  Old Glory 125 at Concord Speedway on May 26th.

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny:

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
Email, RSS Follow

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 5: Caraway Speedway (NC) - PASS South - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Anderson Speedway (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) - CARS Tour - Late Model Stocks & Super Late Models

  • May 7: Madison International Speedway (WI) - Joe Shear Classic 200 - ARCA Midwest Tour

Presenting Partner