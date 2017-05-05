Speed Central: PASS South at Caraway Speedway (NC)

PASS South – Caraway Speedway (NC) – 5/5/17 Last updated: May 5, 2017 at 19:29 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

– Ryan Moore crashed out in the first practice after a rear end part failure. He will not race tonight at Caraway.

–Also involved in an incident was Kyle McCallum, he spun out during his qualifying lap and made substantial contact with the outside wall.

–Matt Craig is looking for his third win in the 2017 PASS South season

–Tanner Thorson picks up his first career provisional pole in the PASS South Super Late Models

Starting Lineup:

Pos # Driver 1 7 Tyler Church 2 15 Roy Hayes 3 11 Jordan McCallum 4 98 Jody Measmer 5 45 Kodie Connor 6 54 Matt Craig 7 15X Christian Eckes 8 8 Tate Fogleman 9 7F David Farrington, Jr 10 55 Tanner Thorson 11 71 Jimmy Doyle 12 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching 13 24J J.P. Josiasse 14 4M Kyle McCallum 15 37 Charles Barnes

Time Trial Results:

0 # Driver Fast Lap 1 55 Tanner Thorson 16.620 2 8 Tate Fogleman 16.711 3 15X Christian Eckes 16.714 4 54 Matt Craig 16.780 5 7F David Farrington, Jr 16.786 6 98 Jody Measmer 16.787 7 45 Kodie Connor 17.144 8 15 Roy Hayes 17.178 9 11 Jordan McCallum 17.191 10 7 Tyler Church 17.208 11 71 Jimmy Doyle 17.229 12 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching 17.429 13 24J J.P. Josiasse 17.780 14 4M Kyle McCallum 19.070 15 37 Charles Barnes 20.188

Consolation Race Results:

Consolation Race Lineups:

Final Practice Results:

Pos # Driver 1 54 Matt Craig 2 55 Tanner Thorson 3 15X Christian Eckes 4 8 Tate Fogleman 5 7F David Farrington, Jr 6 98 Jody Measmer 7 15 Roy Hayes 8 45 Kodie Connor 9 7 Tyler Church 10 71 Jimmy Doyle 11 37 Charles Barnes 12 4M Kyle McCallum 13 11 Jordan McCallum 14 12 Mark Reedy 15 24J J.P. Josiasse 16 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching

Car Count: 17 PASS South Super Late Models

Entry List:

Car # Driver 4M Kyle McCallum 7 Tyler Church 7F David Farrington, Jr 11 Jordan McCallum 12 Mark Reedy 8 Tate Fogleman 15 Roy Hayes 15X Christian Eckes 45 Kodie Connor 24J J.P. Josiasse 54 Matt Craig 55 Tanner Thorson 37 Charles Barnes 99 Sarah Cornett-Ching 71 Jimmy Doyle 74 Ryan Moore 98 Jody Measmer

Qualifying Format: Single car time trials, each car gets two laps. There will be a redraw for the top ten.

Event Schedule: Qualifying will begins at 6:45 P.M. ET and the race is scheduled to get the green flag at 8:15 P.M. ET.

Who to Watch For: Matt Craig has been the driver to beat so far in the 2017 PASS South Season. After picking up a big win at the Orange Blossom back in March and a win a Southern National, he has been on a war path to continue winning races this season.

Title Fight: Matt Craig holds a 28 point lead over Tate Fogleman in second, and Tanner Thorson is third.

The Track: Caraway Speedway is a 1/5 mile oval located in Sophia, North Carolina.

Weather: Temperatures are in the mid 60’s with a slight overcast. No chance of rain.

Next Series Race: The PASS South Super Late Models will run the Old Glory 125 at Concord Speedway on May 26th.

