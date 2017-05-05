Speed Central: PASS South at Caraway Speedway (NC)

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
– Ryan Moore crashed out in the first practice after a rear end part failure. He will not race tonight at Caraway.
–Also involved in an incident was Kyle McCallum, he spun out during his qualifying lap and made substantial contact with the outside wall.
–Matt Craig is looking for his third win in the 2017 PASS South season
–Tanner Thorson picks up his first career provisional pole in the PASS South Super Late Models
Starting Lineup:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|1
|7
|Tyler Church
|2
|15
|Roy Hayes
|3
|11
|Jordan McCallum
|4
|98
|Jody Measmer
|5
|45
|Kodie Connor
|6
|54
|Matt Craig
|7
|15X
|Christian Eckes
|8
|8
|Tate Fogleman
|9
|7F
|David Farrington, Jr
|10
|55
|Tanner Thorson
|11
|71
|Jimmy Doyle
|12
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
|13
|24J
|J.P. Josiasse
|14
|4M
|Kyle McCallum
|15
|37
|Charles Barnes
Time Trial Results:
|0
|#
|Driver
|Fast Lap
|1
|55
|Tanner Thorson
|16.620
|2
|8
|Tate Fogleman
|16.711
|3
|15X
|Christian Eckes
|16.714
|4
|54
|Matt Craig
|16.780
|5
|7F
|David Farrington, Jr
|16.786
|6
|98
|Jody Measmer
|16.787
|7
|45
|Kodie Connor
|17.144
|8
|15
|Roy Hayes
|17.178
|9
|11
|Jordan McCallum
|17.191
|10
|7
|Tyler Church
|17.208
|11
|71
|Jimmy Doyle
|17.229
|12
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
|17.429
|13
|24J
|J.P. Josiasse
|17.780
|14
|4M
|Kyle McCallum
|19.070
|15
|37
|Charles Barnes
|20.188
Consolation Race Results:
Consolation Race Lineups:
Final Practice Results:
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|1
|54
|Matt Craig
|2
|55
|Tanner Thorson
|3
|15X
|Christian Eckes
|4
|8
|Tate Fogleman
|5
|7F
|David Farrington, Jr
|6
|98
|Jody Measmer
|7
|15
|Roy Hayes
|8
|45
|Kodie Connor
|9
|7
|Tyler Church
|10
|71
|Jimmy Doyle
|11
|37
|Charles Barnes
|12
|4M
|Kyle McCallum
|13
|11
|Jordan McCallum
|14
|12
|Mark Reedy
|15
|24J
|J.P. Josiasse
|16
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
Car Count: 17 PASS South Super Late Models
Entry List:
|Car #
|Driver
|4M
|Kyle McCallum
|7
|Tyler Church
|7F
|David Farrington, Jr
|11
|Jordan McCallum
|12
|Mark Reedy
|8
|Tate Fogleman
|15
|Roy Hayes
|15X
|Christian Eckes
|45
|Kodie Connor
|24J
|J.P. Josiasse
|54
|Matt Craig
|55
|Tanner Thorson
|37
|Charles Barnes
|99
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
|71
|Jimmy Doyle
|74
|Ryan Moore
|98
|Jody Measmer
Qualifying Format: Single car time trials, each car gets two laps. There will be a redraw for the top ten.
Event Schedule: Qualifying will begins at 6:45 P.M. ET and the race is scheduled to get the green flag at 8:15 P.M. ET.
Who to Watch For: Matt Craig has been the driver to beat so far in the 2017 PASS South Season. After picking up a big win at the Orange Blossom back in March and a win a Southern National, he has been on a war path to continue winning races this season.
Title Fight: Matt Craig holds a 28 point lead over Tate Fogleman in second, and Tanner Thorson is third.
The Track: Caraway Speedway is a 1/5 mile oval located in Sophia, North Carolina.
Weather: Temperatures are in the mid 60’s with a slight overcast. No chance of rain.
Next Series Race: The PASS South Super Late Models will run the Old Glory 125 at Concord Speedway on May 26th.
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
Winning Crew Chief:
Winning Chassis:
Winning Shocks:
Winning Engine:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
© 2017 Speed 51 | 100% Short Track Racing
Customized by T2 Digital ™