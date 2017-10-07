Speed Central: Oktoberfest – Big 8 & Midwest Tour at LaCrosse

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
(49) Jerry Mueller and (2) Michael Bilderback hit the wall during practice today.
Starting Lineup:
Time Trial Results:
Last Chance 1 Results:
Last Chance 2 Results:
Car Count:
53
Entry List:
|0
|Brett Wenzel
|00
|Brody Willett
|01
|Ryan Gutknecht
|1
|Dan Heying
|2
|Michael Bilderback
|02
|Carter Christenson
|2P
|Jesse Pokszyk
|3
|Tyler Hromadka
|5
|Todd Kamish
|5M
|Jeremy Miller
|6
|Owin Giles
|07
|Tony Leis
|8
|Nick Clements
|9
|Braison Bennett
|12
|Billy Baumeister
|13
|Bryan Wrolstad
|14B
|Grant Brown
|14
|Austin Nason
|14R
|Zack Riddle
|15
|Todd Oliver
|15W
|Brett Widdis
|16E
|Nick Egan
|17
|Jon Lemke
|18e
|Mike Ehde
|18
|Michael Ostdiek
|19
|John Baumeister
|20
|Tyler Brown
|21
|Ty Reedy
|26H
|J Herbst
|26
|Tim Sargent
|28
|Bobby Willberg
|30
|Zach Braun
|33
|Matthew Henderson
|34
|Troy Hintzsche
|36
|Brian Back
|40B
|Michael Beamish
|40
|Jeremy Lepak
|42
|Ryan Kamish
|49
|Jeremy Mueller
|51
|Justin Neisius
|63
|Thayran Rezin
|64
|Griffin McGrath
|70
|Craig Phillips
|71G
|Mark Greb
|71
|Derek Lemke
|72
|Jacob Goede
|75
|Joe Neisius
|78
|Matt Lundberg
|84
|Jacob Vanoskey
|86
|Jonathan Eckelberg
|91
|Ty Majeski
|99
|Jake Zellmer
|X
|Jon Reynolds Jr
Qualifying Format:
Each car will get two timed laps, with the fastest of the two being taken. The top 14 will be locked in, the rest will need to race their way in during last chance races.
Event Schedule:
2:00 pm- Qualifying (Big 8, ARCAMT)
5:00 pm- Racing Begins
Who to Watch For:
Michael Bilderback is always fast at Big 8 races, but Ty Majeski looks to play spoiler and defend his Big 8 Oktoberfest win from last year.
Title Fight:
Michael Bilderback clinched another Big 8 Series Championship at Elko Speedway over Jeremy Miller and Brody Willett.
The Track:
Lacrosse Speedway is a 5/8th paved oval located in West Salem, Wi. This track has a rich history and is the final race for many different series each year during Oktoberfest.
Weather:
Rain has plagued most of Fest so far, including this morning, but we are hopeful to get racing in when it all clears this afternoon.
Next Series Race:
This is the final race for the Big 8 Series Late Models in the 2017 season.
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
