Speed Central: Oktoberfest – Big 8 & Midwest Tour at LaCrosse

Oktoberfest Big 8 Series & Midwest Tour Qualifying – LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway (WI) – 10/7/17

Last updated: October 7, 2017 at 15:40 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Ty Majeski clinched his third ARCA Midwest Tour title last year at Oktoberfest. (Speed51.com / Bruce Nuttleman photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

(49) Jerry Mueller and (2) Michael Bilderback hit the wall during practice today.

Starting Lineup:

 

Time Trial Results:

 

Last Chance 1 Results:

 

Last Chance 2 Results:

 

Car Count: 

53

Entry List: 

0 Brett Wenzel
00 Brody Willett
01 Ryan Gutknecht
1 Dan Heying
2 Michael Bilderback
02 Carter Christenson
2P Jesse Pokszyk
3 Tyler Hromadka
5 Todd Kamish
5M Jeremy Miller
6 Owin Giles
07 Tony Leis
8 Nick Clements
9 Braison Bennett
12 Billy Baumeister
13 Bryan Wrolstad
14B Grant Brown
14 Austin Nason
14R Zack Riddle
15 Todd Oliver
15W Brett Widdis
16E Nick Egan
17 Jon Lemke
18e Mike Ehde
18 Michael Ostdiek
19 John Baumeister
20 Tyler Brown
21 Ty Reedy
26H J Herbst
26 Tim Sargent
28 Bobby Willberg
30 Zach Braun
33 Matthew Henderson
34 Troy Hintzsche
36 Brian Back
40B Michael Beamish
40 Jeremy Lepak
42 Ryan Kamish
49 Jeremy Mueller
51 Justin Neisius
63 Thayran Rezin
64 Griffin McGrath
70 Craig Phillips
71G Mark Greb
71 Derek Lemke
72 Jacob Goede
75 Joe Neisius
78 Matt Lundberg
84 Jacob Vanoskey
86 Jonathan Eckelberg
91 Ty Majeski
99 Jake Zellmer
X Jon Reynolds Jr

Qualifying Format: 

Each car will get two timed laps, with the fastest of the two being taken. The top 14 will be locked in, the rest will need to race their way in during last chance races.

Event Schedule: 

2:00 pm- Qualifying (Big 8, ARCAMT)
5:00 pm- Racing Begins

Who to Watch For:

Michael Bilderback is always fast at Big 8 races, but Ty Majeski looks to play spoiler and defend his Big 8 Oktoberfest win from last year.

Title Fight:

Michael Bilderback clinched another Big 8 Series Championship at Elko Speedway over Jeremy Miller and Brody Willett.

The Track:

Lacrosse Speedway is a 5/8th paved oval located in West Salem, Wi. This track has a rich history and is the final race for many different series each year during Oktoberfest.

Weather:

Rain has plagued most of Fest so far, including this morning, but we are hopeful to get racing in when it all clears this afternoon.

Next Series Race:

This is the final race for the Big 8 Series Late Models in the 2017 season.

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 

 

 
