Speed Central: Oktoberfest – Big 8 & Midwest Tour at LaCrosse

Oktoberfest Big 8 Series & Midwest Tour Qualifying – LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway (WI) – 10/7/17 Last updated: October 7, 2017 at 15:40 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

(49) Jerry Mueller and (2) Michael Bilderback hit the wall during practice today.

Starting Lineup:

Time Trial Results:

Last Chance 1 Results:

Last Chance 2 Results:

Car Count:

53

Entry List:

0 Brett Wenzel 00 Brody Willett 01 Ryan Gutknecht 1 Dan Heying 2 Michael Bilderback 02 Carter Christenson 2P Jesse Pokszyk 3 Tyler Hromadka 5 Todd Kamish 5M Jeremy Miller 6 Owin Giles 07 Tony Leis 8 Nick Clements 9 Braison Bennett 12 Billy Baumeister 13 Bryan Wrolstad 14B Grant Brown 14 Austin Nason 14R Zack Riddle 15 Todd Oliver 15W Brett Widdis 16E Nick Egan 17 Jon Lemke 18e Mike Ehde 18 Michael Ostdiek 19 John Baumeister 20 Tyler Brown 21 Ty Reedy 26H J Herbst 26 Tim Sargent 28 Bobby Willberg 30 Zach Braun 33 Matthew Henderson 34 Troy Hintzsche 36 Brian Back 40B Michael Beamish 40 Jeremy Lepak 42 Ryan Kamish 49 Jeremy Mueller 51 Justin Neisius 63 Thayran Rezin 64 Griffin McGrath 70 Craig Phillips 71G Mark Greb 71 Derek Lemke 72 Jacob Goede 75 Joe Neisius 78 Matt Lundberg 84 Jacob Vanoskey 86 Jonathan Eckelberg 91 Ty Majeski 99 Jake Zellmer X Jon Reynolds Jr

Qualifying Format:

Each car will get two timed laps, with the fastest of the two being taken. The top 14 will be locked in, the rest will need to race their way in during last chance races.

Event Schedule:

2:00 pm- Qualifying (Big 8, ARCAMT)

5:00 pm- Racing Begins

Who to Watch For:

Michael Bilderback is always fast at Big 8 races, but Ty Majeski looks to play spoiler and defend his Big 8 Oktoberfest win from last year.

Title Fight:

Michael Bilderback clinched another Big 8 Series Championship at Elko Speedway over Jeremy Miller and Brody Willett.

The Track:

Lacrosse Speedway is a 5/8th paved oval located in West Salem, Wi. This track has a rich history and is the final race for many different series each year during Oktoberfest.

Weather:

Rain has plagued most of Fest so far, including this morning, but we are hopeful to get racing in when it all clears this afternoon.

Next Series Race:

This is the final race for the Big 8 Series Late Models in the 2017 season.

What Won the Race:

The Finish:

The Skinny:

Winning Quote:

On the Move:

Biggest Loser: