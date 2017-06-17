Speed Central: Modified Touring Series at Riverhead (NY)

Feature Notebook:
-125 Lap Race Distance
-Teams allowed one fresh tire
Pre-Feature Notebook:
– Islip 300 winner Dillon Steuer was fastest in practice at 12.353 seconds.
-Eric Goodale was second and Riverhead regular CJ Lehmann was third.
-Ryan Preece & Rowan Pennink rounded the top five in practice.
-Jon McKennedy and Carl Medieros were to New England drivers who not happy in practice.
-After an accident Wednesday night at Thompson Speedway, Tommy Baldwin Racing got the car back together for Donny Lia to compete in tonight.
Starting Lineup:
|1
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|2
|15NH
|TJ Bleau
|3
|11
|Dillon Steuer
|4
|50
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
|5
|25
|Rowan Pennink
|6
|19
|David Schneider
|7
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|8
|58
|Eric Goodale
|9
|6
|Ryan Preece
|10
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|11
|7NY
|Donny Lia
|12
|97
|John Fortin
|13
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|14
|74
|CJ Lehmann
Heat Race Results:
Heat One
|1
|58
|Eric Goodale
|2
|6
|Ryan Preece
|3
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|4
|50
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
|5
|11
|Dillon Steuer
|6
|7NY
|Donny Lia
|7
|35
|Andrew Molleur
Heat Two
|1
|25
|Rowan Pennink
|2
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|3
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|4
|15NH
|TJ Bleau
|5
|19
|David Schneider
|6
|97
|John Fortin
|7
|74
|CJ Lehmann
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat One
|1
|58
|Eric Goodale
|2
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|3
|50
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
|4
|6
|Ryan Preece
|5
|19
|David Schneider
|6
|7NY
|Donny Lia
|7
|35
|Andrew Molleur
Heat Two
|1
|15NH
|TJ Bleau
|2
|25
|Rowan Pennink
|3
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|4
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|5
|74
|CJ Lehmann
|6
|97
|John Fortin
|7
|11
|Dillon Steuer
Car Count: 14 MTS Modifieds
Entry List:
|6
|Ryan Preece
|7NY
|Donny Lia
|11
|Dillon Steuer
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|15NH
|TJ Bleau
|19
|David Schneider
|25
|Rowan Pennink
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|50
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|58
|Eric Goodale
|74
|CJ Lehmann
|97
|John Fortin
Qualifying Format:
Two heat races will set the lineup. There will be a redraw of the Top Ten during an autograph session.
Event Schedule:
Practice: 2:30-3:30
Heats: 5:30
Redraw & Autographs: 6:30
Race: 7:45
Who to Watch For: Dillon Steuer and CJ Lehmann are Riverhead regulars. Ryan Preece and Eric Goodale have plenty of Riverhead experience.
Title Fight: Ryan Preece, Jon McKennedy, and Tommy Barrett, Jr are currently locked into the Quest for the Cup.
The Track: Riverhead Raceway (1/4 mile), Riverhead, Long Island (NY)
Weather: Cloudy and humid in the 70’s
Next Series Race: Monadnock Speedway (NH), Saturday, July 1
