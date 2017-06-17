Speed Central: Modified Touring Series at Riverhead (NY)

Modified Touring Series – Riverhead Raceway – 6/17/17 Last updated: June 17, 2017 at 18:59 pm

Feature Notebook:

-125 Lap Race Distance

-Teams allowed one fresh tire

Pre-Feature Notebook:

– Islip 300 winner Dillon Steuer was fastest in practice at 12.353 seconds.

-Eric Goodale was second and Riverhead regular CJ Lehmann was third.

-Ryan Preece & Rowan Pennink rounded the top five in practice.

-Jon McKennedy and Carl Medieros were to New England drivers who not happy in practice.

-After an accident Wednesday night at Thompson Speedway, Tommy Baldwin Racing got the car back together for Donny Lia to compete in tonight.

Starting Lineup:

1 52 Woody Pitkat 2 15NH TJ Bleau 3 11 Dillon Steuer 4 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr. 5 25 Rowan Pennink 6 19 David Schneider 7 29 Jon McKennedy 8 58 Eric Goodale 9 6 Ryan Preece 10 15CT Chris Pasteryak 11 7NY Donny Lia 12 97 John Fortin 13 35 Andrew Molleur 14 74 CJ Lehmann

Heat Race Results:

Heat One

1 58 Eric Goodale 2 6 Ryan Preece 3 15CT Chris Pasteryak 4 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr. 5 11 Dillon Steuer 6 7NY Donny Lia 7 35 Andrew Molleur

Heat Two

1 25 Rowan Pennink 2 29 Jon McKennedy 3 52 Woody Pitkat 4 15NH TJ Bleau 5 19 David Schneider 6 97 John Fortin 7 74 CJ Lehmann

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One

1 58 Eric Goodale 2 15CT Chris Pasteryak 3 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr. 4 6 Ryan Preece 5 19 David Schneider 6 7NY Donny Lia 7 35 Andrew Molleur

Heat Two

1 15NH TJ Bleau 2 25 Rowan Pennink 3 52 Woody Pitkat 4 29 Jon McKennedy 5 74 CJ Lehmann 6 97 John Fortin 7 11 Dillon Steuer

Car Count: 14 MTS Modifieds

Entry List:

6 Ryan Preece 7NY Donny Lia 11 Dillon Steuer 15CT Chris Pasteryak 15NH TJ Bleau 19 David Schneider 25 Rowan Pennink 29 Jon McKennedy 35 Andrew Molleur 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr. 52 Woody Pitkat 58 Eric Goodale 74 CJ Lehmann 97 John Fortin

Qualifying Format:

Two heat races will set the lineup. There will be a redraw of the Top Ten during an autograph session.

Event Schedule:

Practice: 2:30-3:30

Heats: 5:30

Redraw & Autographs: 6:30

Race: 7:45

Who to Watch For: Dillon Steuer and CJ Lehmann are Riverhead regulars. Ryan Preece and Eric Goodale have plenty of Riverhead experience.

Title Fight: Ryan Preece, Jon McKennedy, and Tommy Barrett, Jr are currently locked into the Quest for the Cup.

The Track: Riverhead Raceway (1/4 mile), Riverhead, Long Island (NY)

Weather: Cloudy and humid in the 70’s

Next Series Race: Monadnock Speedway (NH), Saturday, July 1

