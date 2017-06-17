LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU

Speed Central: Modified Touring Series at Riverhead (NY)

Modified Touring Series – Riverhead Raceway – 6/17/17

Last updated: June 17, 2017 at 18:59 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Eric Goodale looks to work some home track magic. (Speed51.com photo)

Eric Goodale looks to work some home track magic. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

-125 Lap Race Distance

-Teams allowed one fresh tire

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

– Islip 300 winner Dillon Steuer was fastest in practice at 12.353 seconds.

-Eric Goodale was second and Riverhead regular CJ Lehmann was third.

-Ryan Preece & Rowan Pennink rounded the top five in practice.

-Jon McKennedy and Carl Medieros were to New England drivers who not happy in practice.

-After an accident Wednesday night at Thompson Speedway, Tommy Baldwin Racing got the car back together for Donny Lia to compete in tonight.

 

Starting Lineup:

1 52 Woody Pitkat
2 15NH TJ Bleau
3 11 Dillon Steuer
4 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr.
5 25 Rowan Pennink
6 19 David Schneider
7 29 Jon McKennedy
8 58 Eric Goodale
9 6 Ryan Preece
10 15CT Chris Pasteryak
11 7NY Donny Lia
12 97 John Fortin
13 35 Andrew Molleur
14 74 CJ Lehmann

 

 

Heat Race Results:

Heat One

1 58 Eric Goodale
2 6 Ryan Preece
3 15CT Chris Pasteryak
4 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr.
5 11 Dillon Steuer
6 7NY Donny Lia
7 35 Andrew Molleur

 

Heat Two

1 25 Rowan Pennink
2 29 Jon McKennedy
3 52 Woody Pitkat
4 15NH TJ Bleau
5 19 David Schneider
6 97 John Fortin
7 74 CJ Lehmann

 

 

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One

1 58 Eric Goodale
2 15CT Chris Pasteryak
3 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr.
4 6 Ryan Preece
5 19 David Schneider
6 7NY Donny Lia
7 35 Andrew Molleur

Heat Two

1 15NH TJ Bleau
2 25 Rowan Pennink
3 52 Woody Pitkat
4 29 Jon McKennedy
5 74 CJ Lehmann
6 97 John Fortin
7 11 Dillon Steuer

 

Car Count: 14 MTS Modifieds

 

Entry List: 

6 Ryan Preece
7NY Donny Lia
11 Dillon Steuer
15CT Chris Pasteryak
15NH TJ Bleau
19 David Schneider
25 Rowan Pennink
29 Jon McKennedy
35 Andrew Molleur
50 Carl Medeiros, Jr.
52 Woody Pitkat
58 Eric Goodale
74 CJ Lehmann
97 John Fortin

 

Qualifying Format: 

Two heat races will set the lineup. There will be a redraw of the Top Ten during an autograph session.

 

Event Schedule: 

Practice: 2:30-3:30

Heats: 5:30

Redraw & Autographs: 6:30

Race: 7:45

 

Who to Watch For: Dillon Steuer and CJ Lehmann are Riverhead regulars. Ryan Preece and Eric Goodale have plenty of Riverhead experience.

 

Title Fight: Ryan Preece, Jon McKennedy, and Tommy Barrett, Jr are currently locked into the Quest for the Cup.

 

The Track: Riverhead Raceway (1/4 mile), Riverhead, Long Island (NY)

 

Weather: Cloudy and humid in the 70’s

 

Next Series Race: Monadnock Speedway (NH), Saturday, July 1

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
Email, RSS Follow

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 10: Anderson Speedway (SC) - Southern Super Series & CARS Tour - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Modified Touring Series - Tour-type Modifieds

  • June 11: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 11: Thunder Road (VT) - Merchants Bank 150 - American-Canadian Tour

Presenting Partner