Speed Central: Modified Touring Series at Monadnock (NH)

Modified Touring Series – Monadnock Speedway (NH) – 9/16/17 Last updated: September 16, 2017 at 17:02 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

-125 lap distance

-After this race the top five in points will be locked in to race for the championship at Waterford in October.

-Chase Dowling is substituting for Rowan Pennink in the No. 25 car. Dowling won the last time he drove the No. 25 at Monadnock in July.

-Ron Silk takes over the No. 58 for Eric Goodale.

-Both Pennink & Goodale are racing at Riverhead Raceway in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

-Substitute drivers will earn points for primary drivers and their team. (See title fight below for more)

Pre-Feature Notebook:



-Chase Dowling missed both the early practices, he and the team were late to the track.

-Ron Silk led the first practice.

-Mike Holdridge led the second.

Starting Lineup:

Heat Race Results:

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One (12-laps)

1 15NH TJ Bleau 2 21 Les Hinckley 3 99 Richard Savary 4 25 Chase Dowling 5 52 Woody Pitkat 6 29 Jon McKennedy 7 1 Dave Ethridge 8 52CT Gary Byington 9 73 Andy Jankowiak

Heat Two (12-laps)

1 15CT Chris Pasteryak 2 43 Kirk Alexander 3 0 Mike Holdridge 4 58 Ron Silk 5 4 Jeff Gallup 6 9 Tommy Barrett 7 93 George Sherman 8 7 Kurt Vigeant

Car Count: 17 MTS Modifieds

Entry List:

0 Mike Holdridge 1 Dave Ethridge 4 Jeff Gallup 7 Kurt Vigeant 9 Tommy Barrett 15CT Chris Pasteryak 15NH TJ Bleau 21 Les Hinckley 25 Chase Dowling 29 Jon McKennedy 43 Kirk Alexander 52 Woody Pitkat 52CT Gary Byington 58 Ron Silk 73 Andy Jankowiak 93 George Sherman 99 Richard Savary

Qualifying Format: Two heat races set the starting lineup. There will be a top ten redraw before the feature.

Event Schedule:

-Heats follow six Monadnock division heats which begin at 5pm

-125 feature is last in the order (approx. 9pm)

Who to Watch For: The nine drivers in the points battle (see below) will get tough competition from TJ Bleau and Dave Ethridge who know Monadnock well. RoC ace Andy Jankowiak is always a threat.

Title Fight:

-Nine drivers are still eligible for the top five points spots that will race for the title next month.

-Winner receives 40 points plus 2 bonus points, for 42 total.

-Second gets 39, third 38, and a continued 1 point decrease per lower position

-Substitute drivers (Silk & Dowling) will earn points for their car’s primary drivers (Goodale & Pennink).

Current Points Standings

Pos. No. Driver (Substitute Driver) Pts. Interval 1 52 Woody Pitkat 417 +18 2 99 Richard Savary 412 +13 3 9 Tommy Barrett 412 +13 4 58 Eric Goodale (Ron Silk) 411 +12 5 29 Jon McKennedy 409 +10 6 43 Kirk Alexander 399 -10 7 25 Rowan Pennink (Chase Dowling) 393 -16 8 15CT Chris Pasteryak 391 -18 9 21 Les Hinckley 391 -18

The Track: Monadnock Speedway (1/4 mile, highbank oval); Winchester, NH

Weather: Clear and humid, 80 degrees falling to high 60’s.

Next Series Race: MTS Championship Race, New London-Waterford Speedbowl (Sun. Oct. 22)

