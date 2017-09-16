Speed Central: Modified Touring Series at Monadnock (NH)

Feature Notebook:
-125 lap distance
-After this race the top five in points will be locked in to race for the championship at Waterford in October.
-Chase Dowling is substituting for Rowan Pennink in the No. 25 car. Dowling won the last time he drove the No. 25 at Monadnock in July.
-Ron Silk takes over the No. 58 for Eric Goodale.
-Both Pennink & Goodale are racing at Riverhead Raceway in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
-Substitute drivers will earn points for primary drivers and their team. (See title fight below for more)
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Chase Dowling missed both the early practices, he and the team were late to the track.
-Ron Silk led the first practice.
-Mike Holdridge led the second.
Starting Lineup:
Heat Race Results:
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat One (12-laps)
|1
|15NH
|TJ Bleau
|2
|21
|Les Hinckley
|3
|99
|Richard Savary
|4
|25
|Chase Dowling
|5
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|6
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|7
|1
|Dave Ethridge
|8
|52CT
|Gary Byington
|9
|73
|Andy Jankowiak
Heat Two (12-laps)
|1
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|2
|43
|Kirk Alexander
|3
|0
|Mike Holdridge
|4
|58
|Ron Silk
|5
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|6
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|7
|93
|George Sherman
|8
|7
|Kurt Vigeant
Car Count: 17 MTS Modifieds
Entry List:
|0
|Mike Holdridge
|1
|Dave Ethridge
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|7
|Kurt Vigeant
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|15NH
|TJ Bleau
|21
|Les Hinckley
|25
|Chase Dowling
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|43
|Kirk Alexander
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|52CT
|Gary Byington
|58
|Ron Silk
|73
|Andy Jankowiak
|93
|George Sherman
|99
|Richard Savary
Qualifying Format: Two heat races set the starting lineup. There will be a top ten redraw before the feature.
Event Schedule:
-Heats follow six Monadnock division heats which begin at 5pm
-125 feature is last in the order (approx. 9pm)
Who to Watch For: The nine drivers in the points battle (see below) will get tough competition from TJ Bleau and Dave Ethridge who know Monadnock well. RoC ace Andy Jankowiak is always a threat.
Title Fight:
-Nine drivers are still eligible for the top five points spots that will race for the title next month.
-Winner receives 40 points plus 2 bonus points, for 42 total.
-Second gets 39, third 38, and a continued 1 point decrease per lower position
-Substitute drivers (Silk & Dowling) will earn points for their car’s primary drivers (Goodale & Pennink).
Current Points Standings
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver (Substitute Driver)
|Pts.
|Interval
|1
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|417
|+18
|2
|99
|Richard Savary
|412
|+13
|3
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|412
|+13
|4
|58
|Eric Goodale (Ron Silk)
|411
|+12
|5
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|409
|+10
|6
|43
|Kirk Alexander
|399
|-10
|7
|25
|Rowan Pennink (Chase Dowling)
|393
|-16
|8
|15CT
|Chris Pasteryak
|391
|-18
|9
|21
|Les Hinckley
|391
|-18
The Track: Monadnock Speedway (1/4 mile, highbank oval); Winchester, NH
Weather: Clear and humid, 80 degrees falling to high 60’s.
Next Series Race: MTS Championship Race, New London-Waterford Speedbowl (Sun. Oct. 22)
