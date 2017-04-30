LOG IN
Speed Central: Davis Dominates Rain-Shortened GSPSS Opener

Granite State Pro Stock Series – Lee USA Speedway (NH) – 4/30/17

Last updated: April 30, 2017 at 17:57 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Luke Hinkley, who most recently competed in an ACT Late Model, is here this weekend with a Pro Stock. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

What Won the Race: Jeremy Davis took over the lead from polesitter Devin O’Connell on lap 1 and led all 85 laps of the rain-shortened race.

 

The Finish: 

Pos. # Driver
1 09 Jeremy Davis
2 00 Bryan Kruczek
3 03 Joe Squeglia
4 52 David Darling
5 31nh Luke Hinkley
6 1x Todd Stone
7 43 Devin O’Connell
8 44 Rusty Poland
9 40 Mike Mitchell
10 23 Glenn Martel
11 72 Scott MacMichael
12 39 Nick Lascuola
13 18 Mike Scorzelli
14 53 Tyler Fiscus
15 2 Chola Slay
16 08 Mike O’Sullivan
17 7 Cory Casagrande
18 99m James Miller
19 18f Jeff Fagan
20 93 Ryan Green
21 05 Phil Richardson
22 21 Josh King
23 99 Billy Joerres
24 29 Barry Gray
25 1 Kyle Casagrande

 

The Skinny: Davis was unchallenged for most of the race while the field battle for position behind him. On lap 85, Bryan Kruczek spun in turn two and made hard contact with the outside wall. At that point, rain started to fall from the clouds and the race was called official.

 

Winning Quote: “I was pretty much just riding out front.  I was really good pretty much in the grass on the bottom of one and two, so I just rode around down there.  It started getting a little wet so I backed it off a bit.” – Jeremy Davis

 

Winning Crew Chief: Jeremy Davis & Mike Davis (father)

 

Winning Chassis: Dale Shaw Race Cars

 

Winning Engine: GM Crate

 

On the Move: Mike Scorzelli drove from 24th on the grid to finish 13th, a gain of 11 positions.

 

Biggest Loser: Jeff Fagan started eighth, but finish 19th after being involved in an early crash, a loss of 11 positions.

 

Feature Notebook:

-Three cautions and a pair of rain showers delayed the start of Sunday’s 100-lap feature.

-Todd Stone restarted from the rear and charged to sixth after exiting his car during a red flag to use the bathroom in the infield.

-Bryan Kruczek made hard contact with the outside wall on lap 85 while running second. He was still credited with a second-place finish.

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-Devin O’Connell is making his first career Granite State Pro Stock Series start today.

-Seekonk Speedway driver David Darling is here today in a sharp looking No. 52 car.

-Former ACT Late Model driver Luke Hinkley is in action here today in a Pro Stock.

 

Starting Lineup:

Pos. # Driver
1 43 Devin O’Connell
2 09 Jeremy Davis
3 31nh Luke Hinkley
4 52 David Darling
5 00 Bryan Kruczek
6 1x Todd Stone
7 72 Scott MacMichael
8 18f Jeff Fagan
9 53 Tyler Fiscus
10 93 Ryan Green
11 40 Mike Mitchell
12 7 Cory Casagrande
13 03 Joe Squeglia
14 05 Phil Richardson
15 44 Rusty Poland
16 08 Mike O’Sullivan
17 39 Nick Lascuola
18 21 Josh King
19 23 Glenn Martel
20 99 Billy Joerres
21 1 Kyle Casagrande
22 29 Barry Gray
23 2 Chola Slay
24 18 Mike Scorzelli
25 99m James Miller
26 81 Chris Turbush


Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 00 Bryan Kruczek
2 09 Jeremy Davis
3 72 Scott MacMichael
4 93 Ryan Green
5 03 Joe Squeglia
6 08 Mike O’Sullivan
7 23 Glenn Martel
8 29 Barry Gray
9 18 Mike Scorzelli

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 52 David Darling
2 43 Devin O’Connell
3 18f Jeff Fagan
4 40 Mike Mitchell
5 05 Phil Richardson
6 39 Nick Lascuola
7 99 Billy Joerres
8 81 Chris Turbush
9 99m James Miller

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 31nh Luke Hinkley
2 1x Todd Stone
3 53 Tyler Fiscus
4 72 Scott MacMichael
5 44 Rusty Poland
6 21 Josh King
7 1 Kyle Casagrande
8 2 Chola Slay

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 00 Bryan Kruczek
2 72 Scott MacMichael
3 09 Jeremy Davis
4 08 Mike O’Sullivan
5 93 Ryan Green
6 03 Joe Squeglia
7 23 Glenn Martel
8 18 Mike Scorzelli
9 29 Barry Gray

Heat 2

1 52 David Darling
2 43 Devin O’Connell
3 99m James Miller
4 18f Jeff Fagan
5 39 Nick Lascuola
6 40 Mike Mitchell
7 05 Phil Richardson
8 81 Chris Turbush
9 99m James Miller

Heat 3

1 2 Chola Slay
2 53 Tyler Fiscus
3 7 Cory Casagrande
4 31nh Luke Hinkley
5 1x Todd Stone
6 44 Rusty Poland
7 1 Kyle Casagrande
8 21 Josh King


Car Count: 26 Granite State Pro Stocks

 

Entry List: 

Car # Driver
00 Bryan Kruczek
1 Kyle Casagrande
1x Todd Stone
2 Chola Slay
03 Joe Squeglia
05 Phil Richardson
7 Cory Casagrande
08 Mike O’Sullivan
09 Jeremy Davis
18 Mike Scorzelli
18f Jeff Fagan
21 Josh King
23 Glenn Martel
29 Barry Gray
31nh Luke Hinkley
39 Nick Lascuola
40 Mike Mitchell
43 Devin O’Connell
44 Rusty Poland
52 David Darling
53 Tyler Fiscus
72 Scott MacMichael
81 Chris Turbush
93 Ryan Green
99 Billy Joerres
99m James Miller

 

Qualifying Format: Three 12-lap qualifying heat races will set the field for tonight’s race.

 

Event Schedule: Qualifying heat races begin at 2:10 p.m. ET with Classic Lites and Pro Four Modifieds joining the Granite State Pro Stock Series. Classic Lites will then have a 20-lap feature before a GSPSS consolation race. Pro Four Modifieds will complete a 25-lap race before the 100-lap GSPSS main event.

 

Who to Watch For: Jeremy Davis is a proven winner in Super Late Models and should be a threat here today. Lee USA Speedway is Bryan Kruczek’s home track, so he could be tough to beat. Another local driver, Joe Squeglia, was a PASS winner at Lee last year.

 

Title Fight: This is the first race of the season for the Granite State Pro Stock Series.

 

The Track: Lee USA Speedway is a flat 1/3-mile oval located in Lee, New Hampshire.

 

Weather: Temperatures are in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies above.

 

Next Series Race: The Granite State Pro Stock Series heads to Riverhead Raceway (NY) on May 20.

 
