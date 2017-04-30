Speed Central: Davis Dominates Rain-Shortened GSPSS Opener

What Won the Race: Jeremy Davis took over the lead from polesitter Devin O’Connell on lap 1 and led all 85 laps of the rain-shortened race.
The Finish:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|1
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|2
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|3
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|4
|52
|David Darling
|5
|31nh
|Luke Hinkley
|6
|1x
|Todd Stone
|7
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|8
|44
|Rusty Poland
|9
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|10
|23
|Glenn Martel
|11
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|12
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|13
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|14
|53
|Tyler Fiscus
|15
|2
|Chola Slay
|16
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|17
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|18
|99m
|James Miller
|19
|18f
|Jeff Fagan
|20
|93
|Ryan Green
|21
|05
|Phil Richardson
|22
|21
|Josh King
|23
|99
|Billy Joerres
|24
|29
|Barry Gray
|25
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
The Skinny: Davis was unchallenged for most of the race while the field battle for position behind him. On lap 85, Bryan Kruczek spun in turn two and made hard contact with the outside wall. At that point, rain started to fall from the clouds and the race was called official.
Winning Quote: “I was pretty much just riding out front. I was really good pretty much in the grass on the bottom of one and two, so I just rode around down there. It started getting a little wet so I backed it off a bit.” – Jeremy Davis
Winning Crew Chief: Jeremy Davis & Mike Davis (father)
Winning Chassis: Dale Shaw Race Cars
Winning Engine: GM Crate
On the Move: Mike Scorzelli drove from 24th on the grid to finish 13th, a gain of 11 positions.
Biggest Loser: Jeff Fagan started eighth, but finish 19th after being involved in an early crash, a loss of 11 positions.
Feature Notebook:
-Three cautions and a pair of rain showers delayed the start of Sunday’s 100-lap feature.
-Todd Stone restarted from the rear and charged to sixth after exiting his car during a red flag to use the bathroom in the infield.
-Bryan Kruczek made hard contact with the outside wall on lap 85 while running second. He was still credited with a second-place finish.
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Devin O’Connell is making his first career Granite State Pro Stock Series start today.
-Seekonk Speedway driver David Darling is here today in a sharp looking No. 52 car.
-Former ACT Late Model driver Luke Hinkley is in action here today in a Pro Stock.
Starting Lineup:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|1
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|2
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|3
|31nh
|Luke Hinkley
|4
|52
|David Darling
|5
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|6
|1x
|Todd Stone
|7
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|8
|18f
|Jeff Fagan
|9
|53
|Tyler Fiscus
|10
|93
|Ryan Green
|11
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|12
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|13
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|14
|05
|Phil Richardson
|15
|44
|Rusty Poland
|16
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|17
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|18
|21
|Josh King
|19
|23
|Glenn Martel
|20
|99
|Billy Joerres
|21
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
|22
|29
|Barry Gray
|23
|2
|Chola Slay
|24
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|25
|99m
|James Miller
|26
|81
|Chris Turbush
Heat Race Results:
Heat 1 Unofficial Results
|1
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|2
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|3
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|4
|93
|Ryan Green
|5
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|6
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|7
|23
|Glenn Martel
|8
|29
|Barry Gray
|9
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
Heat 2 Unofficial Results
|1
|52
|David Darling
|2
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|3
|18f
|Jeff Fagan
|4
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|5
|05
|Phil Richardson
|6
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|7
|99
|Billy Joerres
|8
|81
|Chris Turbush
|9
|99m
|James Miller
Heat 3 Unofficial Results
|1
|31nh
|Luke Hinkley
|2
|1x
|Todd Stone
|3
|53
|Tyler Fiscus
|4
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|5
|44
|Rusty Poland
|6
|21
|Josh King
|7
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
|8
|2
|Chola Slay
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat 1
|1
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|2
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|3
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|4
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|5
|93
|Ryan Green
|6
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|7
|23
|Glenn Martel
|8
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|9
|29
|Barry Gray
Heat 2
|1
|52
|David Darling
|2
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|3
|99m
|James Miller
|4
|18f
|Jeff Fagan
|5
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|6
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|7
|05
|Phil Richardson
|8
|81
|Chris Turbush
|9
|99m
|James Miller
Heat 3
|1
|2
|Chola Slay
|2
|53
|Tyler Fiscus
|3
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|4
|31nh
|Luke Hinkley
|5
|1x
|Todd Stone
|6
|44
|Rusty Poland
|7
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
|8
|21
|Josh King
Car Count: 26 Granite State Pro Stocks
Entry List:
|Car #
|Driver
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|1
|Kyle Casagrande
|1x
|Todd Stone
|2
|Chola Slay
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|05
|Phil Richardson
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|09
|Jeremy Davis
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|18f
|Jeff Fagan
|21
|Josh King
|23
|Glenn Martel
|29
|Barry Gray
|31nh
|Luke Hinkley
|39
|Nick Lascuola
|40
|Mike Mitchell
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|44
|Rusty Poland
|52
|David Darling
|53
|Tyler Fiscus
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|81
|Chris Turbush
|93
|Ryan Green
|99
|Billy Joerres
|99m
|James Miller
Qualifying Format: Three 12-lap qualifying heat races will set the field for tonight’s race.
Event Schedule: Qualifying heat races begin at 2:10 p.m. ET with Classic Lites and Pro Four Modifieds joining the Granite State Pro Stock Series. Classic Lites will then have a 20-lap feature before a GSPSS consolation race. Pro Four Modifieds will complete a 25-lap race before the 100-lap GSPSS main event.
Who to Watch For: Jeremy Davis is a proven winner in Super Late Models and should be a threat here today. Lee USA Speedway is Bryan Kruczek’s home track, so he could be tough to beat. Another local driver, Joe Squeglia, was a PASS winner at Lee last year.
Title Fight: This is the first race of the season for the Granite State Pro Stock Series.
The Track: Lee USA Speedway is a flat 1/3-mile oval located in Lee, New Hampshire.
Weather: Temperatures are in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies above.
Next Series Race: The Granite State Pro Stock Series heads to Riverhead Raceway (NY) on May 20.
