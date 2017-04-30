Speed Central: Davis Dominates Rain-Shortened GSPSS Opener

Granite State Pro Stock Series – Lee USA Speedway (NH) – 4/30/17 Last updated: April 30, 2017 at 17:57 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



What Won the Race: Jeremy Davis took over the lead from polesitter Devin O’Connell on lap 1 and led all 85 laps of the rain-shortened race.

The Finish:

Pos. # Driver 1 09 Jeremy Davis 2 00 Bryan Kruczek 3 03 Joe Squeglia 4 52 David Darling 5 31nh Luke Hinkley 6 1x Todd Stone 7 43 Devin O’Connell 8 44 Rusty Poland 9 40 Mike Mitchell 10 23 Glenn Martel 11 72 Scott MacMichael 12 39 Nick Lascuola 13 18 Mike Scorzelli 14 53 Tyler Fiscus 15 2 Chola Slay 16 08 Mike O’Sullivan 17 7 Cory Casagrande 18 99m James Miller 19 18f Jeff Fagan 20 93 Ryan Green 21 05 Phil Richardson 22 21 Josh King 23 99 Billy Joerres 24 29 Barry Gray 25 1 Kyle Casagrande

The Skinny: Davis was unchallenged for most of the race while the field battle for position behind him. On lap 85, Bryan Kruczek spun in turn two and made hard contact with the outside wall. At that point, rain started to fall from the clouds and the race was called official.

Winning Quote: “I was pretty much just riding out front. I was really good pretty much in the grass on the bottom of one and two, so I just rode around down there. It started getting a little wet so I backed it off a bit.” – Jeremy Davis

Winning Crew Chief: Jeremy Davis & Mike Davis (father)

Winning Chassis: Dale Shaw Race Cars

Winning Engine: GM Crate

On the Move: Mike Scorzelli drove from 24th on the grid to finish 13th, a gain of 11 positions.

Biggest Loser: Jeff Fagan started eighth, but finish 19th after being involved in an early crash, a loss of 11 positions.

Feature Notebook:

-Three cautions and a pair of rain showers delayed the start of Sunday’s 100-lap feature.

-Todd Stone restarted from the rear and charged to sixth after exiting his car during a red flag to use the bathroom in the infield.

-Bryan Kruczek made hard contact with the outside wall on lap 85 while running second. He was still credited with a second-place finish.

Pre-Feature Notebook:

-Devin O’Connell is making his first career Granite State Pro Stock Series start today.

-Seekonk Speedway driver David Darling is here today in a sharp looking No. 52 car.

-Former ACT Late Model driver Luke Hinkley is in action here today in a Pro Stock.

Starting Lineup:

Pos. # Driver 1 43 Devin O’Connell 2 09 Jeremy Davis 3 31nh Luke Hinkley 4 52 David Darling 5 00 Bryan Kruczek 6 1x Todd Stone 7 72 Scott MacMichael 8 18f Jeff Fagan 9 53 Tyler Fiscus 10 93 Ryan Green 11 40 Mike Mitchell 12 7 Cory Casagrande 13 03 Joe Squeglia 14 05 Phil Richardson 15 44 Rusty Poland 16 08 Mike O’Sullivan 17 39 Nick Lascuola 18 21 Josh King 19 23 Glenn Martel 20 99 Billy Joerres 21 1 Kyle Casagrande 22 29 Barry Gray 23 2 Chola Slay 24 18 Mike Scorzelli 25 99m James Miller 26 81 Chris Turbush



Heat Race Results:

Heat 1 Unofficial Results

1 00 Bryan Kruczek 2 09 Jeremy Davis 3 72 Scott MacMichael 4 93 Ryan Green 5 03 Joe Squeglia 6 08 Mike O’Sullivan 7 23 Glenn Martel 8 29 Barry Gray 9 18 Mike Scorzelli

Heat 2 Unofficial Results

1 52 David Darling 2 43 Devin O’Connell 3 18f Jeff Fagan 4 40 Mike Mitchell 5 05 Phil Richardson 6 39 Nick Lascuola 7 99 Billy Joerres 8 81 Chris Turbush 9 99m James Miller

Heat 3 Unofficial Results

1 31nh Luke Hinkley 2 1x Todd Stone 3 53 Tyler Fiscus 4 72 Scott MacMichael 5 44 Rusty Poland 6 21 Josh King 7 1 Kyle Casagrande 8 2 Chola Slay

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat 1

1 00 Bryan Kruczek 2 72 Scott MacMichael 3 09 Jeremy Davis 4 08 Mike O’Sullivan 5 93 Ryan Green 6 03 Joe Squeglia 7 23 Glenn Martel 8 18 Mike Scorzelli 9 29 Barry Gray

Heat 2

1 52 David Darling 2 43 Devin O’Connell 3 99m James Miller 4 18f Jeff Fagan 5 39 Nick Lascuola 6 40 Mike Mitchell 7 05 Phil Richardson 8 81 Chris Turbush 9 99m James Miller

Heat 3

1 2 Chola Slay 2 53 Tyler Fiscus 3 7 Cory Casagrande 4 31nh Luke Hinkley 5 1x Todd Stone 6 44 Rusty Poland 7 1 Kyle Casagrande 8 21 Josh King



Car Count: 26 Granite State Pro Stocks

Entry List:

Car # Driver 00 Bryan Kruczek 1 Kyle Casagrande 1x Todd Stone 2 Chola Slay 03 Joe Squeglia 05 Phil Richardson 7 Cory Casagrande 08 Mike O’Sullivan 09 Jeremy Davis 18 Mike Scorzelli 18f Jeff Fagan 21 Josh King 23 Glenn Martel 29 Barry Gray 31nh Luke Hinkley 39 Nick Lascuola 40 Mike Mitchell 43 Devin O’Connell 44 Rusty Poland 52 David Darling 53 Tyler Fiscus 72 Scott MacMichael 81 Chris Turbush 93 Ryan Green 99 Billy Joerres 99m James Miller

Qualifying Format: Three 12-lap qualifying heat races will set the field for tonight’s race.

Event Schedule: Qualifying heat races begin at 2:10 p.m. ET with Classic Lites and Pro Four Modifieds joining the Granite State Pro Stock Series. Classic Lites will then have a 20-lap feature before a GSPSS consolation race. Pro Four Modifieds will complete a 25-lap race before the 100-lap GSPSS main event.

Who to Watch For: Jeremy Davis is a proven winner in Super Late Models and should be a threat here today. Lee USA Speedway is Bryan Kruczek’s home track, so he could be tough to beat. Another local driver, Joe Squeglia, was a PASS winner at Lee last year.

Title Fight: This is the first race of the season for the Granite State Pro Stock Series.

The Track: Lee USA Speedway is a flat 1/3-mile oval located in Lee, New Hampshire.

Weather: Temperatures are in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies above.

Next Series Race: The Granite State Pro Stock Series heads to Riverhead Raceway (NY) on May 20.