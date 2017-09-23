Speed Central: ARCA Midwest Tour Thunderstruck 93 at Elko

ARCA Midwest Tour – Elko Speedway (MN) – 9/23/17 Last updated: September 23, 2017 at 19:34 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

Chris Weinkauf was fastest overall in practice, then followed it up with the fastest time in time trials.

Starting Lineup:

Time Trial Results:

1 75W Chris Weinkauf 13.66 2 119 Dalton Zehr 13.719 3 91M Ty Majeski 13.725 4 76W Jason Weinkauf 13.742 5 9K Derek Kraus 13.744 6 14N Austin Nason 13.755 7 62H John Heath 13.776 8 35D Travis Dassow 13.782 9 72G Jacob Goede 13.793 10 77E Jonathan Eilen 13.805 11 7D John DeAngelis Jr. 13.808 12 42P Dennis Prunty 13.824 13 8M Billy Mohn 13.858 14 39M Andrew Morrissey 13.87 15 12M Nick Murgic 13.878 16 36F Dan Fredrickson 13.896 17 52B Ricky Baker 13.917 18 81S Bryan Syer-Keske 13.929 19 44M Justin Mondeik 13.935 20 27P Paul Paine 13.959 21 18O Michael Ostdiek 14.003 22 50A Steve Anderson 14.019 23 7S Paul Shafer Jr. 14.056 24 17Z Jerry Ziemiecki 14.811

Last Chance Race Results:

Car Count:

24

Entry List:

7 John DeAngelis, Jr Hubertus WI 7S Paul Shafer, Jr Portage IN 8 Billy Mohn New Market MN 9 Derek Kraus Stratford WI 12 Nick Murgic Rosemount MN 14 Austin Nason Roscoe IL 18 Michael Ostdiek Lakeville MN 27 Paul Paine Mound MN 35 Travis Dassow West Bend WI 36 Dan Fredrickson Lakeville MN 39 Andrew Morrissey DeForest WI 42 Dennis Prunty Knowles WI 43 Matt Kocourek Franklin WI 44 Justin Mondeik Gleason WI 50 Steve Anderson Lakeville MN 52 Ricky Baker Plainfield IL 54 Rich Schumann, Jr Portage WI 62 John Heath Lakeville MN 72 Jacob Goede Carver MN 75 Chris Weinkauf Merrill WI 75T Joel Theisen Maple Grove MN 76 Jason Weinkauf Merrill WI 77 Jonathan Eilen Hampton MN 81 Bryan Keske Lakeville MN 91 Ty Majeski Seymour WI 119 Dalton Zehr Daytona Beach FL

Qualifying Format:

Each car will get 2 timed laps. All cars who made the trip will be in the feature tonight barring any incidents or mechanical problems.

Event Schedule:

12- 12:30 pm -First Practice

2- 2:30 pm -Final Practice

2:45 pm -On Track Autographs

4:30 pm -Time Trials Begin

6 pm -Opening Ceremonies

Who to Watch For:

In the last two years of ARCAMT at Elko, it has been Dan Fredrickson and Ty Majeski bringing home the trophy. Both will bring speed today, and will be the ones to watch.

Title Fight:

If Paul Shafer Jr. win the fast time today, the championship battle remains, but barely. If Shafer Jr. does not set the fast time, Ty Majeski has clinched the 2017 ARCA Midwest Tour championship.

The Track:

Elko Speedway is a high-banked 3/8 paved oval located near Elko, Minnesota. This is a wide race track that allows for two, and even three-wide racing.

Weather:

Nobody told Elko that Fall started yesterday, as the temperatures will reach around 85 degrees today. It will be a beautiful day for racing nonetheless.

Next Series Race:

The final race for the ARCA Midwest Tour will take place in two weeks at La Crosse Speedway (WI) as part of the Oktoberfest festivities.

What Won the Race:

The Finish:

The Skinny:

Winning Quote:

Winning Crew Chief:

Winning Chassis:

Winning Shocks:

Winning Engine:

On the Move:

Biggest Loser: