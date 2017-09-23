LOG IN
Speed Central: ARCA Midwest Tour Thunderstruck 93 at Elko

ARCA Midwest Tour – Elko Speedway (MN) – 9/23/17

Last updated: September 23, 2017 at 19:34 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Dan Fredrickson was the winner of last year’s Midwest Tour race at Elko. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

Chris Weinkauf was fastest overall in practice, then followed it up with the fastest time in time trials.

Starting Lineup:

 

Time Trial Results: 

1 75W Chris Weinkauf 13.66
2 119 Dalton Zehr 13.719
3 91M Ty Majeski 13.725
4 76W Jason Weinkauf 13.742
5 9K Derek Kraus 13.744
6 14N Austin Nason 13.755
7 62H John Heath 13.776
8 35D Travis Dassow 13.782
9 72G Jacob Goede 13.793
10 77E Jonathan Eilen 13.805
11 7D John DeAngelis Jr. 13.808
12 42P Dennis Prunty 13.824
13 8M Billy Mohn 13.858
14 39M Andrew Morrissey 13.87
15 12M Nick Murgic 13.878
16 36F Dan Fredrickson 13.896
17 52B Ricky Baker 13.917
18 81S Bryan Syer-Keske 13.929
19 44M Justin Mondeik 13.935
20 27P Paul Paine 13.959
21 18O Michael Ostdiek 14.003
22 50A Steve Anderson 14.019
23 7S Paul Shafer Jr. 14.056
24 17Z Jerry Ziemiecki 14.811

Last Chance Race Results:

 

Car Count: 

24

Entry List: 

7 John DeAngelis, Jr Hubertus WI
7S Paul Shafer, Jr Portage IN
8 Billy Mohn New Market MN
9 Derek Kraus Stratford WI
12 Nick Murgic Rosemount MN
14 Austin Nason Roscoe IL
18 Michael Ostdiek Lakeville MN
27 Paul Paine Mound MN
35 Travis Dassow West Bend WI
36 Dan Fredrickson Lakeville MN
39 Andrew Morrissey DeForest WI
42 Dennis Prunty Knowles WI
43 Matt Kocourek Franklin WI
44 Justin Mondeik Gleason WI
50 Steve Anderson Lakeville MN
52 Ricky Baker Plainfield IL
54 Rich Schumann, Jr Portage WI
62 John Heath Lakeville MN
72 Jacob Goede Carver MN
75 Chris Weinkauf Merrill WI
75T Joel Theisen Maple Grove MN
76 Jason Weinkauf Merrill WI
77 Jonathan Eilen Hampton MN
81 Bryan Keske Lakeville MN
91 Ty Majeski Seymour WI
119 Dalton Zehr Daytona Beach FL

Qualifying Format: 

Each car will get 2 timed laps. All cars who made the trip will be in the feature tonight barring any incidents or mechanical problems.

Event Schedule: 

12- 12:30 pm -First Practice
2- 2:30 pm -Final Practice
2:45 pm -On Track Autographs
4:30 pm -Time Trials Begin
6 pm -Opening Ceremonies

Who to Watch For:

In the last two years of ARCAMT at Elko, it has been Dan Fredrickson and Ty Majeski bringing home the trophy. Both will bring speed today, and will be the ones to watch.

Title Fight:

If Paul Shafer Jr. win the fast time today, the championship battle remains, but barely. If Shafer Jr. does not set the fast time, Ty Majeski has clinched the 2017 ARCA Midwest Tour championship.

The Track:

Elko Speedway is a high-banked 3/8 paved oval located near Elko, Minnesota. This is a wide race track that allows for two, and even three-wide racing.

Weather:

Nobody told Elko that Fall started yesterday, as the temperatures will reach around 85 degrees today. It will be a beautiful day for racing nonetheless.

Next Series Race:

The final race for the ARCA Midwest Tour will take place in two weeks at La Crosse Speedway (WI) as part of the Oktoberfest festivities.

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
