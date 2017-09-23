Speed Central: ARCA Midwest Tour Thunderstruck 93 at Elko

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
Chris Weinkauf was fastest overall in practice, then followed it up with the fastest time in time trials.
Starting Lineup:
Time Trial Results:
|1
|75W
|Chris Weinkauf
|13.66
|2
|119
|Dalton Zehr
|13.719
|3
|91M
|Ty Majeski
|13.725
|4
|76W
|Jason Weinkauf
|13.742
|5
|9K
|Derek Kraus
|13.744
|6
|14N
|Austin Nason
|13.755
|7
|62H
|John Heath
|13.776
|8
|35D
|Travis Dassow
|13.782
|9
|72G
|Jacob Goede
|13.793
|10
|77E
|Jonathan Eilen
|13.805
|11
|7D
|John DeAngelis Jr.
|13.808
|12
|42P
|Dennis Prunty
|13.824
|13
|8M
|Billy Mohn
|13.858
|14
|39M
|Andrew Morrissey
|13.87
|15
|12M
|Nick Murgic
|13.878
|16
|36F
|Dan Fredrickson
|13.896
|17
|52B
|Ricky Baker
|13.917
|18
|81S
|Bryan Syer-Keske
|13.929
|19
|44M
|Justin Mondeik
|13.935
|20
|27P
|Paul Paine
|13.959
|21
|18O
|Michael Ostdiek
|14.003
|22
|50A
|Steve Anderson
|14.019
|23
|7S
|Paul Shafer Jr.
|14.056
|24
|17Z
|Jerry Ziemiecki
|14.811
Last Chance Race Results:
Car Count:
24
Entry List:
|7
|John DeAngelis, Jr
|Hubertus
|WI
|7S
|Paul Shafer, Jr
|Portage
|IN
|8
|Billy Mohn
|New Market
|MN
|9
|Derek Kraus
|Stratford
|WI
|12
|Nick Murgic
|Rosemount
|MN
|14
|Austin Nason
|Roscoe
|IL
|18
|Michael Ostdiek
|Lakeville
|MN
|27
|Paul Paine
|Mound
|MN
|35
|Travis Dassow
|West Bend
|WI
|36
|Dan Fredrickson
|Lakeville
|MN
|39
|Andrew Morrissey
|DeForest
|WI
|42
|Dennis Prunty
|Knowles
|WI
|43
|Matt Kocourek
|Franklin
|WI
|44
|Justin Mondeik
|Gleason
|WI
|50
|Steve Anderson
|Lakeville
|MN
|52
|Ricky Baker
|Plainfield
|IL
|54
|Rich Schumann, Jr
|Portage
|WI
|62
|John Heath
|Lakeville
|MN
|72
|Jacob Goede
|Carver
|MN
|75
|Chris Weinkauf
|Merrill
|WI
|75T
|Joel Theisen
|Maple Grove
|MN
|76
|Jason Weinkauf
|Merrill
|WI
|77
|Jonathan Eilen
|Hampton
|MN
|81
|Bryan Keske
|Lakeville
|MN
|91
|Ty Majeski
|Seymour
|WI
|119
|Dalton Zehr
|Daytona Beach
|FL
Qualifying Format:
Each car will get 2 timed laps. All cars who made the trip will be in the feature tonight barring any incidents or mechanical problems.
Event Schedule:
12- 12:30 pm -First Practice
2- 2:30 pm -Final Practice
2:45 pm -On Track Autographs
4:30 pm -Time Trials Begin
6 pm -Opening Ceremonies
Who to Watch For:
In the last two years of ARCAMT at Elko, it has been Dan Fredrickson and Ty Majeski bringing home the trophy. Both will bring speed today, and will be the ones to watch.
Title Fight:
If Paul Shafer Jr. win the fast time today, the championship battle remains, but barely. If Shafer Jr. does not set the fast time, Ty Majeski has clinched the 2017 ARCA Midwest Tour championship.
The Track:
Elko Speedway is a high-banked 3/8 paved oval located near Elko, Minnesota. This is a wide race track that allows for two, and even three-wide racing.
Weather:
Nobody told Elko that Fall started yesterday, as the temperatures will reach around 85 degrees today. It will be a beautiful day for racing nonetheless.
Next Series Race:
The final race for the ARCA Midwest Tour will take place in two weeks at La Crosse Speedway (WI) as part of the Oktoberfest festivities.
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
Winning Crew Chief:
Winning Chassis:
Winning Shocks:
Winning Engine:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
