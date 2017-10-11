LOG IN
Southern National Motorsports Park Reschedules Spooktacular for October 22nd

October 11, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Ticker

LUCAMA, NC – After being postponed due to rain on Saturday, the fourth running of the Spooktacular at Southern National Motorsports Park has been moved to Sunday, October 22nd.

The Spooktacular will be headlined by the previously scheduled 100 lap Limited Late Model feature race and twin 75-lap races for the Fast Five Pro Late Model Series.  The Spooktacular will also feature a 65-lap Mini Stock race, 25 laps of racing for Legends, 15 laps for Bandoleros, 15 laps Any Cars and twin 25-lap races for the Virginia Mini Cups.

“We really struggled to come up with a suitable date to make this race up,” track owner Michael Diaz said.  “This late in the year, we didn’t want to step on anyone else’s already scheduled races and this date is the only one that works for us.”

The Spooktacular was scheduled to be held on Saturday night but persistent rainfall throughout the afternoon and evening forced Southern National Motorsports Park to pull the plug.

“Hopefully, all the drivers and teams will be able to make it work for them,” Diaz continued.  “Maybe we can even have higher car counts for this special Sunday evening show.”

The Spooktacular will go green at 2:30pm on Sunday, October 22nd.

For more information about the Spooktacular, visit the event page at http://www.snmpark.com/spooktacular.

For more information about Southern National Motorsports Park, check out SNMP’s website at www.snmpark.com“like” Southern National Motorsports Park on Facebook or “follow” @SNM_Park on Twitter.

###
