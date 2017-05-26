SNMP Back in Action With Remember the Fallen 225

LUCAMA, NC – After a month off, Southern National Motorsports Park kicks back into high gear on Saturday night with the Remember The Fallen 225.

Saturday night’s race is the fourth regular season event of the year for the competitors at Southern National. The race will feature racing for the Late Models, Chargers, Mini Stocks, Legends, Bandoleros and the all-new Any Car class. Entering the race, points battles are tightening up and the racing is about to get even more intense.

Graduation Party

2014 Southern National Motorsports Park champion Jonathan Findley graduated from high school this week. He’s hoping to celebrate his graduation in victory lane on Saturday night in the Remember The Fallen 225. Findley, who has one win on the season, enters the race second in points, trailing teammate Mason Diaz, who has two wins, by nine points.

Breakout Star

Chris Floars has won the last two Legends races at Southern National Motorsports Park and leads defending champion Chris Stancil by two points and Kade Lambert by seven points. Now, Floars is looking to keep the momentum going and keep the winning streak alive in the very competitive Legends division.

Back to Action

Rain came to Southern National Motorsports Park before the Charger and Mini Stock divisions could run their feature races on May 27th. This weekend, the competitors in those divisions are anxious to get back on the track and back to racing. In the Charger division, Jeremy Bohne currently leads the standings by two points over Jonathan Kornegay and three points over Brian Obiedzenski. Bohne and Obiedzenski each have wins this season. Meanwhile, uckshot Jones leads Thomas Brander by six points in Mini Stocks.

Saturday night’s Remember The Fallen will go green at 7pm. The event will start off with the first 40 lap Late Model Stock Car duel, followed by 15 laps of Bandolero racing, then 15 laps of Any Car racing. The Mini Stocks will follow with 25 laps followed by 25 laps of Legends racing and 35 laps of Charger racing and then the Late Model Stock Cars return to the track again for their second 40 lap race.

Tickets are available at the gate on Saturday. Gates open at 5:30pm before qualifying begins at 6pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, active military (with ID) and students (with ID), and $5 for kids ages 6-12. Kids five and under get in free.

Keep an eye on the Southern National Motorsports Park Facebook page on race day for entry lists and updates throughout the afternoon.

For more information about Southern National Motorsports Park, check out SNMP's website at www.snmpark.com

-Southern National Motorsports Park. Photo credit: Tom Santini

