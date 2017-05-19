Myatt Snider set the fastest lap of Late Model Stock Car practice at the Short Track U.S. Nationals, clocking in at 15.222 seconds in the final session of the day.

“I felt pretty good,” Snider told Speed51.com powered by JEGS after the final practice. “We probably need to work on it a little bit. I think the bump going into [turn] three is a little bit of an issue for setting up the car, it’s making the car bottom out.”

While Snider isn’t completely satisfied with his car despite the fast lap, he remains optimistic for his team’s performance in Sunday’s CARS Tour-sanctioned Late Model Stock feature.

“We should have a pretty decent piece for the race Sunday,” Snider said. “We just need to sit back and watch. We’re not going to try and be aggressive from the start. You know how these big races are, like Martinsville every year. People end up tearing their equipment up, so you’ve just got to avoid the wrecks and be there at the end.”

Bradley McCaskill set the fastest lap in the second session, at 15.314 seconds. Overall, his lap placed him second on the charts for the afternoon of practice.

“The car is really great. I had a lot of people put a lot of hard work and a lot of faith in us. It’s kind of cool to see everything come together. We’re hoping for a fun, safe, fast weekend.”

Like Snider, McCaskill echoed the importance of staying out of trouble during tomorrow’s race.

“We have high hopes going in,” said McCaskill. “We’ve been top five, even with the test last week. I don’t want to set our goals too high. We’ve got to finish the race. I think it’s going to be a battle of attrition for sure. If we can be in the top ten, that would be great. We’d be very happy with that. We’ve just got to race the race and not the other cars.”

While there were faster cars on the overall charts, Josh Berry was arguably the most consistent driver on the day. The JR Motorsports driver was fastest in the first session, and finished in the top three in the day’s other two practice sessions.

“I feel pretty good about where we are in race trim,” Berry said. “We never really did a qualifying run all day. It’s kind of hard to tell. We’ve tried to work on the car, but we really haven’t got exactly what we want. We’re close, and we have a good car. We’re just trying to fine-tune and find that last little bit.”

Berry hopes a quick time trial session will put him in clean air for Sunday’s race, able to dictate his track position and stay out of the thick of battles mid-pack.

“The race is going to be a challenge,” Berry said. “Track position is going to be really important. Qualifying well is going to be important, because we’re all just going to be fighting for the bottom.”

The Late Model Stock competitors will time trial tomorrow afternoon, setting the lineup for their 100-lap feature on Sunday afternoon. This is part of a condensed schedule announced by Bristol Motor Speedway officials Friday evening.

Race fans can watch all of the Late Model Stock action beginning with group qualifying at 3:30 p.m. ET on Speed51.com’s pay-per-view broadcast. Video tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

On-demand Trackside Now coverage of Friday’s practice can be found by clicking here.

-By Zach Evans, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Photo credit: @ztevans

-Photo credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

Related Posts

« Short Track U.S. Nationals Saturday, Sunday Schedule Modified