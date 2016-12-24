Short Track Showdown to be Held at New Hampshire in 2017

A standalone short track racing event will take place in 2017 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. North East Mini Stock Tour promoter Bob Guptil has joined forces with the Granite State Pro Stock Series and Valenti Modified Racing Series for the New England Short Track Showdown on July 1 at The Magic Mile.

Four divisions – Pro Stocks, Tour-type Modifieds, Mini Stocks and Street Stocks – will compete during the Independence Day Weekend event.

Pro Stocks/Super Late Models will be sanctioned by the Granite State Pro Stocks Series; Tour-type Modifieds will compete under the Valenti Modified Racing Series banner and Mini Stocks will be sanctioned by the North East Mini Stock Tour. The Street Stock feature will be an open competition event.

“I think we’ve put together a real solid show with four divisions that cover every aspect of racing in New England,” Guptil told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “From the northern Late Models to the southern Modifieds to the V8 Hobby Stocks and 4-Cylinders. What else can you cover?”

The North East Mini Stock Tour competed at New Hampshire previously in 2015 when they joined the Pro All Stars Series for an event at the one-mile oval. Ever since that event, Guptil said his drivers have been itching to go back.

“It’s such a great place to run and the management over there is second to none,” Guptil explained. “We really wanted to go back; it’s the crown jewel of New England. Everybody wants to run there; it’s the biggest place.

“I’ve been working ever since the day after we left there with PASS and saw it was a success, working to do it since then. I finally found some interested parties; (Modified Racing Series Promoter) Jack Bateman was the big one.”

July’s race at New Hampshire will be the first stop at New England’s largest sporting facility for Bateman’s touring series.

“I’m excited about it and I’m anxious to get to work putting together a package so that all of our engine programs are competitive,” Bateman said. “That’s going to take a little bit of work on my part, but that’s cool; I don’t mind doing that at all.

“I think we’ve got some great teams and I anticipate that a few of the NASCAR teams may come and race with us, which is fine. We’re going to put together a program so that everybody has an opportunity to race.”

Granite State Pro Stock Series Promoter Mike Parks is also thrilled to give his drivers the opportunity to race at The Magic Mile.

“To say that we’re thrilled is an understatement,” Parks said. “I’ve always tried to find a premier event for our series and hopefully this all works the way we hope it will work and this can be the premier event for our series.”

There will be one full day of practice on Friday, June 30 before qualifying heats, consolation races (if needed) and feature races on Saturday, July 1. Qualifying heats will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Mini Stocks and Street Stocks will both run 30-lap, $1,000-to-win races paying $75 to start. A maximum of 43 cars will start both of those races.

The Granite State Pro Stock Series and Valenti Modified Racing Series will both run 50-lap features.

Ticket prices and the cost of pit passes for the event have not yet been determined, but Guptil stated that they’ll be affordable for both drivers and fans.

“It’s such a cool thing to say that we’re going to the biggest place. Ticket prices are going to be reasonable and pit passes are going to be reasonable. We don’t have the numbers worked out quite yet, but it’s an event that fans can come watch four great divisions that put on great shows everywhere they’re at.”

Mini Stock and Street Stock competitors are encouraged to email Bob Guptil at [email protected] for more information.

Questions related to the Pro Stock/Super Late Model race can be directed to Mike Parks at [email protected] .

Tour-type Modified questions should be sent to Jack Bateman at [email protected] .

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

