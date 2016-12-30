Short Track Racers Make Their New Year’s Resolutions

It’s that time of year when short track racers sit in their race shops thinking about what they can do to be better and faster during the upcoming racing season. We decided to interrupt their precious time in the shop to see what they resolve to do on and off the race track during the New Year.

With the dissolution of the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour, two-time series champion Andy Seuss hopes to put more focus on prepping his own body, rather than the body of his race car.

“I resolve to put as much effort into prepping myself for a race as I do the car,” Seuss told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Another racer focused on personal fitness is West Coast Super Late Model star Jeremy Doss.

“I have to have better fitness in my life, so go to the gym more,” Doss said.”

Dirt Modified racer Nick Hoffman’s resolution also includes fitness, but he’s not looking to shave off pounds in the gym; he’s hoping to shave off pounds in the race shop.

“My New Year’s resolution is to shave weight…off my race car,” Hoffman joked.

A pair of racers from two completely different realms of racing are both focused on preparation heading into the new year.

“I think it would be taking more notes on trace track and being more in tune with my race car,” said NASCAR K&N Pro Series West driver Gracin Raz.

“To show up to the race track on time, prepared and ready to go,” stated Dirt Modified ace Kyle Strickler.

Big-Block Modified veteran Brett Hearn added that he hopes to “get better organized” in 2017, stating that it “seems to be his ongoing resolution.”

While the racers already mentioned are focused on resolutions that may improve their at-track performance, 2016 SRL champion Derek Thorn is focused on his at-home relationship.

“To stop being such a cheap a– and buy my wife flowers more often,” Thorn joked.

Thorn also mentioned wanting to win the 3rd Annual Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway Park (CA), and we can’t help but wonder just how many flowers one would be able to buy with that $30,000 winner’s check.

Like Thorn, Northeast Tour-type Modified racer Jimmy Blewett will also be focused on being better at home in 2017.

“To spend more time with my family,” Blewett stated. “You know how it is to be a dad; that time is important.”

After we talked to these drivers, we decided to call up the Five Flags Speedway office and see what track promoter Tim Bryant resolves for in 2017.

“To adopt the ‘glass half-full’ philosophy, focus on whats good, and whats right,” Bryant said. “That said, fixing wrongs will always be a part of our day.”

Joe Skotnicki, promoter of the Race of Champions Modified Series, stated that he wasn’t a big supporter of resolutions because “they’re an artificial excuse for doing something you should already be doing,” but did say he wants more unity in short track racing during the new year.

“The bottomline is we all need to work together to make the entire state of the sport, no matter the series or the track, better than when we found it,” stated Skotnicki.

Jeff Hachmann, the Director of Events for World Racing Group, resolves to bring even more attention to the events that his company promotes.

“Introduce more people to DIRTcar and the World of Outlaws by utilizing the passion of our current participants and promoters,” said Hachmann.

Whatever your New Year’s resolution may be, we wish you the best in accomplishing it in 2017.

From all of us at Speed51.com, Happy New Year!

-Text by Speed51.com staff

