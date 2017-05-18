Sheppard, Decker Lead Super DIRTcar Invasion of Weedsport

WEEDSPORT, NY – As the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds prepare to take on Weedsport Speedway for Big Block Monday presented by Big Dog Country 103.5FM on May 22, a familiar face leads the standings after the first two events of the season.

Despite not winning either of the first two events of the year at Fulton or Bridgeport Speedways, ‘Super’ Matt Sheppard leads the Super DIRTcar title battle early on as the only driver with top five finishes in both of the series’ first two stops.

The winner of the Super DIRTcar series title each of the last two seasons, Sheppard finished second at Fulton on April 29 and fifth at Bridgeport just this week.

“I have to thank Jamie Bechy, Randy Kisacky, Stu Sheppard, and the entire HBR team for their help at Bridgeport Tuesday night,” commented Sheppard on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, after starting 15th at Bridgeport on Tuesday night. “After two tires changes and a helmet repair, we salvaged a top five.”

A winner at Weedsport on Labor Day Weekend in 2016, Sheppard looks to rely on previous success at The Port which sees 17 career Big Block Modified wins and a 2010 track championship, to extend his series leadon Monday night.

Currently, Sheppard leads Fulton winner Billy Decker by a mere eight points in the standings after Decker fell from third on the starting grid at Bridgeport to 11th in the final rundown.

A multi-time track champion at Weedsport, Decker hopes to reclaim his former glory at the 3/8 mile during Big Block Monday.

“We really haven’t run well there recently,” said Decker. “But, the Mike Payne Racing team has been working hard this off-season to prepare and be ready; they have put in a lot of hard work. Weedsport is the home of DIRT Modified racing and it is just exciting racing. The Weedsport group has done great with the facility and the atmosphere is next to none.”

Defending Super DIRT Week champion Stewart Friesen rides third in the standings at this juncture with Larry Wight and Brett Hearn finishing the top five positions.

Hearn, who has not shown amazing statistics at Weedsport through the years, says he is ready to tackle The Port yet again.

“I don’t look at the schedule and think ‘Oh no, it’s Weedsport,” laughed Hearn. “We have had very good runs there, even last year’s 358 race; we ran well. We just haven’t put it all together as much as we would like to.”

Jimmy Phelps, Erick Rudolph, Alan Johnson, Billy Whittaker, and Tim Fuller currently round out the top ten in the Super DIRTcar Series standings as the band travels to Weedsport on Monday.

Weedsport Speedway’s 2017 season opens on Sunday, May 21 with the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Empire State Challenge as well as the Beyea Custom Headers Sportsman Shootout Series and the Senior Services Insurance Agency Sportsman Premium Dash.

Monday night’s action with the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds will also include the Beyea Custom Headers Sportsman Shootout Series.

Racing begins each night at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on www.weedsportspeedway.com.





-Weedsport Speedway Press Release.

