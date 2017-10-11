Seuss Looks for World Series Pennant with Brady Bunch

In a year of multiple opportunities, Modified ace Andy Seuss is being presented with yet another, this time an encore opportunity in the Brady Bunch No. 00, only this time, it will be at one of the marquee Modified events on the schedule.

Seuss will take the seat of the famous ‘00’ this coming weekend at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) in the 150-lap season finale race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, the highlight event for the track’s Sunoco World Series weekend. Wednesday’s announcement did have a few fans doing a double take, after the original entry list had Jon McKennedy entered for the Brady team.

“Jon McKennedy was scheduled to run the car and he’s going to focus on the ISMA championship, which left me with a good opportunity to fill in for him. I’m really glad they thought to call me. Got the call beginning of this week, had to work out a few details and happy to announce it now,” Seuss told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

This will be the second time that Seuss will pilot the ‘00’ both this season and in his career, the first being at Concord Speedway back in April for a Southern Modified Racing Series event. It was a solid outing for the combination with a sixth-place run, but Seuss is hoping to go five spots higher Sunday afternoon.

“That car has been competitive everywhere it has gone for 40 years. I chased it for a long time at many places. It’s always an honor to be asked to drive a car like that. It was an honor the first time they asked me to drive at Concord. To get an invitation back means that they must think I can get it done. So I’m excited to go racing with them. We’ve got a little unfinished business since Concord and hopefully we can capitalize on it.”

The two-time champion of the late NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour also has a pair of wins at the ‘Big T’ in his career, the last coming in September 2012. But none of them have been on the original NASCAR Tour.

“Thompson is a great place to race. I’ve won in MRS competition. I won when the Southern Modified Tour had their races up there. It’s a track that I’ve run well at and I want to get that first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour win there.”

Not only does he want that Tour victory, but Seuss would also like to add the title of World Series winner to his list accomplishments.

“The long weekend and the many divisions that are there is just a highlight of racing in New England. If you can say you won the World Series, it’s that much more meaningful.”

-By: Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA, RI & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

