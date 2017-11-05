LOG IN
USMTS-Scott-Park-City

Scott On Top in Park City Chisholm Trail Showdown

November 5, 2017

PARK CITY, Kansas — The United States Modified Touring Series kicked of the 2017 campaign nearly nine months ago and closed the curtain on a record-breaking season Saturday night at the 81 Speedway with the second running of the Park City Chisholm Trail Showdown presented by Kansas High Performance Racing Auction.

 

Stormy Scott, who competed in all 71 USMTS-sanctioned races this year, finished third in the February 9 lid-lifter, and closed out the USMTS season in dominating fashion Saturday with a victory in the 40-lap main event at C. Ray Hall’s popular 4/10-mile dirt oval in Park City, Kan.

 

After fighting his way to a third-place finish from the 20th starting spot in Friday’s nightcap, Scott took the green flag from the inside of the third row in Saturday’s $3,000-to-win battle.

 

Polesitter Ryan McAninch of Hutchinson, Kan., paced the first two laps before giving way to outside front row starter Cole Traugott of Woodward, Okla., who led the next seven circuits before being overpowered by Scott.

 

In the end, Scott streaked beneath flagman Ryne Staley’s checkered flags with a cushion of more than three seconds over Zack VanderBeek of New Sharon, Iowa, to give VanderBuilt Race Cars the top two spots.

 

R.C. Whitwell-driving an LG2 Chassis formerly driven by VanderBeek and now owned by Robert and Mercedes Abercrombie of Las Cruces, New Mexico-outdueled Dereck Ramirez of Woodward, Oklahoma, for the third position while Lance Town of Louisburg, Kansas, charged from 12th on the grid to round out the top five.

 

The win was the seventh this season for Scott and his first since August 30 at the Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa. It was also the 44th career USMTS triumph for the 27-year-old from Las Cruces, New Mexico.

 

Johnny Scott, Darron Fuqua, 22nd-starting Dave Cain, Friday’s winner Rodney Sanders and McAninch completed the top ten.

 

In the 20-lap B-Mod feature race, Ethan Isaacs of Bonner Springs, Kansas, scored a wire-to-wire $700 victory and Friday night’s winner Brandon Kenny was second. Mark Schafman, Jeffery Kaup and Brian Davidson were third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

 

The sponsors, crew members, drivers and their families will be celebrated at the annual USMTS awards banquet on Saturday, January 27, at the Ameristar Casino Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri.

 

A record crowd of nearly 300 people attended last year’s gala, and this year’s party will once again be a joint effort for both the USMTS and United States Racing Association (USRA). Fans and members of the media are invited to attend too.

 

Those attending this year’s celebration are encouraged to reserve their rooms as soon as possible to take advantage of huge savings. For reservations, call the Ameristar Casino Hotel at (816) 414-7435 and request the USMTS discounted room rate.

 

In addition to the awards ceremony, the evening’s meal will feature a luxurious and plentiful selection of fine food, plus a huge dessert bar. A cash bar will also be available. Tickets will go on sale this month.

 

For more information about the Ameristar Casino Hotel, check out www.ameristar.com. You can also like their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Ameristar.Casino.KC and follow them on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AmeristarKC.

 

In just 110 days from now, the USMTS will kick off the 2018 season at the South Texas Speedway in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 22-24, 2018.

 

-USMTS Press Release

-Photo Credit: RacinDirt.com

