SCHEDULE ALERT: TUNDRA Releases Preliminary 2017 Dates

PORTAGE, Wis. – The TUNDRA Super Late Model Series Powered by Wisconsin Potatoes released a preliminary schedule this weekend at the 2017 Midwest Racers’ Expo in Delevan.

The preliminary schedule contains five booked dates and one to be announced. The option for a seventh event this season is being explored, as well. At the five events that are booked already, TUNDRA will be joined by the Midwest Truck Series and Sportsman division which was introduced last season.

TUNDRA begins its season for the fourth year in a row at Wisconsin International Raceway. The opening event has become one of the most popular and intense races of the season with multiple lead changes and tight finishes.

Round Two brings TUNDRA to LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway as a precursor to Fourth of July Weekend on Friday, June 30. LaCrosse has seen some of the highest fan and car counts in recent series history.

From there, TUNDRA is working to book a July date, and perhaps a second date in August. However, the series has booked yet another stop at State Park Speedway for August 5. Last season’s event saw former track Champion Mark Mackesy battle young Derek Kraus in a thriller.

The series will then continue its newly cemented Labor Day tradition with a stop at Golden Sands Speedway. Mackesy and Kraus again did battle at the third-mile in what was one of the most heart-stopping events of 2016.

New to the series this year will be the host of the Championship Round. For the first time since 2012, the birthplace of TUNDRA – Dells Raceway Park – will host the final race of the season. TUNDRA will headline the Sunday portion of the September Showdown.

Stay tuned to the TUNDRA web site and social media outlets in the coming weeks for the completion of the schedule and more news regarding the 2017 season.

TUNDRA Super Late Model Series

2017 Preliminary Schedule

Round One – Saturday, May 13 – Wisconsin Int’l Raceway (Afternoon)

Round Two – Friday, June 30 – LaCrosse Speedway (Night)

Round Three – TBA July (Night)

Round Four – Saturday, August 5 – State Park Speedway (Night)

Round Five – Monday, September 4 – Golden Sands Speedway (Afternoon)

Round Six – Sunday, September 24 – Dells Raceway Park (Afternoon)

-TUNDRA Super Late Model Series Press Release

-Photo credit: Jason Schultz/Speed51.com

