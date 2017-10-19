Schaeffer’s Snowball Central The “Go-To” for Snowball Derby Info

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway (FL) is quickly approaching and the buzz about the biggest race in America is only going to get bigger as the race gets closer. Speed51.com makes it easy to keep up with all the hype of the race with the return of Schaeffer’s Snowball Central.

The easy to navigate Snowball Central will keep fans updated on all things Snowball Derby including fan info, entries, area guides (where to dine, stay and shop), videos, history, photos, Speed51’s Trackside Now racing coverage, news, photos and a speed shop (information on our partners, i.e. chassis builder, engine builders, shock specialists, brake suppliers, die-cast suppliers, etc.)

Be the first to know who is entered in the race or pre-purchase your reserved tickets while they’re still available. Catch exclusives on your favorite drivers, stories on the history of the 50th running of the most prestigious race in the country in our new “50 For 50” series, and general fan information regarding the December 3rd event.

“Snowball Central presented by Schaeffer’s is something we take great pride in,” said Speed51 Executive Editor Bob Dillner. “We have worked hard to become the go-to place for all Snowball Derby information and we will continue to be that presence again this year. Snowball Central kicks off our seven week, in-depth coverage and preparation for the Snowball Derby.”

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants has partnered with Speed51.com for the fourth straight season as the presenting sponsor of Snowball Central. Schaeffer’s offers a full line of racing, street and commercial lubricants that provide improved performance, reliability and economy. For a full list of products and to contact a local distributor of Schaeffer’s products, visit schaefferoil.com.

For easy access, we suggest to fans that they bookmark or save the Snowball Central page for quick access to all-you-need-to-know Snowball Derby content.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

For more information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby weekend at Five Flags Speedway, visit www.snowballderby.com. All media credential requests and inquiries for the Snowball Derby can be sent to Pat Bryant at [email protected].

Story by: Hannah Newhouse – Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

Photo by: Speed51.com

