Sauter Captures Thursday SLM Win at Wisconsin Int’l Raceway

KAUKAUNA, WI – Prairie Du Sac’s Travis Sauter scooted past Appleton’s Jeff Van Oudenhoven on a lap eleven restart and cruised to victory in the 35 lap super late model feature at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna Thursday night.

Van Oudenhoven, the defending track champion, scampered into the lead at the outset and built up a four car length advantage over Sauter and the rest of the field. A lap eleven amber flew after Montello’s Bobby Kendall and Freedom’s Brent Strelka made contact in turn two. The collision sent Strelka spinning.

On the restart Sauter ducked underneath Van Oudenhoven and quickly checked out, keeping Van Oudenhoven and others at bay. Sauter would cross the line at the checkers with a comfortable margin. Appleton’s Andy Monday , who for the second straight week nailed down fast time, was quickly closing the gap after passing Van Oudenhoven with two laps to go. Monday hung on for second and built up a sizeable division points lead in the process. Van Oudenhoven collected third place money, while Sawyer Effertz and Kyle Calmes placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

“I wasn’t really sure I could have gotten past (Van Oudenhoven) on the restart starting it down on the bottom,” Sauter said in victory lane. “These guys at Chase Motorsports put together a real good car for me to run. We had a car I thought could have won last week but we cut a tire. As far as I’m concerned, WIR has by far the toughest competition for super late models for any other weekly program in the state. It was a good run tonight .”

Freedom’s Tim Springstroh dodged his early season gremlins and avoided a melee up front with three laps to go

to win the late model feature.

Polesitter Brett Wenzel of Two Rivers jumped into the lead at the drop of the green in the 20 lap contest and quickly checked out from the field. But by the halfway point Appleton’s Bryan Monday , Green Bay’s Eddie Muenster and defending track champion Braison Bennett all caught up to Wenzel, forming a quartet dicing for the lead. Springstroh joined the pack within three more laps, setting up a five car duel for the top spot.

With three laps remaining Wenzel and Bennett made contact and tangled after Springstroh skated past for the lead. Both Wenzel and Bennett were sent to the tail.



When racing resumed Springstroh kept the lead and hung on to capture the win. Appleton’s Bryan Monday collected second, with last week’s winner Mike Meyerhofer, Travis Rodewald crossing the checkers third through fifth, respectively.

“Those guys all bottled up and I took my lumps when I could but we came out a winner,” Springstroh said in victory lane. “We got our motor back on Tuesday and it’s awesome to get this win and stay in contention for the track championship.”

Fremont’s Dylan Wenzel motored around De Pere’s Jeff Treml on lap seven and cruised to victory in the 20 lap super stock feature, his second of the year. The defending track champion also earned his second straight clean sweep in a row.

Appleton’s Jason Plutz fended off a fast-closing Brett Van Horn in the final circuits to win the 20 lap sport truck feature. Both Plutz and Van Horn, the division’s defending track champion, skillfully sifted their way through lapped cars. Van Horn settled for second place money. Suamico’s Jordan Fisher took third, followed by Kylee Vandermoss and Neenah’s Tanner Fickel.

New Holstein’s Larry Belonger sweated out a handful of caution periods and late race pressure from Dan Thomson and Ethan Beattie to emerge triumphant in the Sizzlin’ 4 feature while Darboy’s Terry Van Roy capped off the evening with a victory in the slam-bang, meet-em-in-the-middle Figure 8 feature.

Next Thursday night, June 1 Bergstrom Ford/Lincoln Neenah will be the title sponsors.

6:45 p.m. You can check Racing kicks off atYou can check frrcracing.net for more information or follow the club’s

Facebook page.

SUPER LATE MODEL FEATURE – Travis Sauter, Prairie Du Sac; Andy Monday , Appleton; Jeff Van Oudenhoven, Appleton; Sawyer Effertz, Darboy; Kyle Calmes, Freedom; Maxwell Schultz, Reedsville; Lowell Bennett, Neenah; Chad Butz, Green Bay; Brandon Reichenberger, Appleton; Alex Stumpf, Brillion; Michael Anthony, Appleton; Brent Strelka, Freedom; Bobby Kendall, Montello; John DeAngelis, Hubertus; Jesse Oudenhoven, Kaukauna; Pete Vandermolen Jr, Oshkosh; Randy Schuler, Mequon; Cory Kemkes, Appleton

-WIR Press Release. Photo credit: Doug Hornickel

Related Posts

« APC United LM Tour Loaded With Talent for Third Season New Engine Powers Mahaney to SpeedSTR Victory Lane »