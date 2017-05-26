LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
travis sauter wave dells raceway victory lane

Sauter Captures Thursday SLM Win at Wisconsin Int’l Raceway

May 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest

KAUKAUNA, WI– Prairie Du Sac’s Travis Sauter scooted past Appleton’s Jeff Van Oudenhoven on a lap eleven restart and cruised to victory in the 35 lap super late model feature at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna Thursday night.
 
Van Oudenhoven, the defending track champion, scampered into the lead at the outset and built up a four car length advantage over Sauter and the rest of the field. A lap eleven amber flew after Montello’s Bobby Kendall and Freedom’s Brent Strelka made contact in turn two. The collision sent Strelka spinning.
 
On the restart Sauter ducked underneath Van Oudenhoven and quickly checked out, keeping Van Oudenhoven and others at bay. Sauter would cross the line at the checkers with a comfortable margin. Appleton’s Andy Monday, who for the second straight week nailed down fast time, was quickly closing the gap after passing Van Oudenhoven with two laps to go. Monday hung on for second and built up a sizeable division points lead in the process. Van Oudenhoven collected third place money, while Sawyer Effertz and Kyle Calmes placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
 
“I wasn’t really sure I could have gotten past (Van Oudenhoven) on the restart starting it down on the bottom,” Sauter said in victory lane. “These guys at Chase Motorsports put together a real good car for me to run. We had a car I thought could have won last week but we cut a tire. As far as I’m concerned, WIR has by far the toughest competition for super late models for any other weekly program in the state. It was a good run tonight.”
 
Freedom’s Tim Springstroh dodged his early season gremlins and avoided a melee up front with three laps to go
to win the late model feature.
 
Polesitter Brett Wenzel of Two Rivers jumped into the lead at the drop of the green in the 20 lap contest and quickly checked out from the field. But by the halfway point Appleton’s Bryan Monday, Green Bay’s Eddie Muenster and defending track champion Braison Bennett all caught up to Wenzel, forming a quartet dicing for the lead. Springstroh joined the pack within three more laps, setting up a five car duel for the top spot.
 
With three laps remaining Wenzel and Bennett made contact and tangled after Springstroh skated past for the lead. Both Wenzel and Bennett were sent to the tail.

When racing resumed Springstroh kept the lead and hung on to capture the win. Appleton’s Bryan Monday collected second, with last week’s winner Mike Meyerhofer, Travis Rodewald crossing the checkers third through fifth, respectively.
 
“Those guys all bottled up and I took my lumps when I could but we came out a winner,” Springstroh said in victory lane. “We got our motor back on Tuesday and it’s awesome to get this win and stay in contention for the track championship.”
 
Fremont’s Dylan Wenzel motored around De Pere’s Jeff Treml on lap seven and cruised to victory in the 20 lap super stock feature, his second of the year. The defending track champion also earned his second straight clean sweep in a row.
 
Appleton’s Jason Plutz fended off a fast-closing Brett Van Horn in the final circuits to win the 20 lap sport truck feature. Both Plutz and Van Horn, the division’s defending track champion, skillfully sifted their way through lapped cars. Van Horn settled for second place money. Suamico’s Jordan Fisher took third, followed by Kylee Vandermoss and Neenah’s Tanner Fickel.
 
New Holstein’s Larry Belonger sweated out a handful of caution periods and late race pressure from Dan Thomson and Ethan Beattie to emerge triumphant in the Sizzlin’ 4 feature while Darboy’s Terry Van Roy capped off the evening with a victory in the slam-bang, meet-em-in-the-middle Figure 8 feature.
 
Next Thursday night, June 1 Bergstrom Ford/Lincoln Neenah will be the title sponsors.
Racing kicks off at 6:45 p.m. You can check frrcracing.net for more information or follow the club’s
Facebook page.
 
SUPER LATE MODEL FEATURE – Travis Sauter, Prairie Du Sac; Andy Monday, Appleton; Jeff Van Oudenhoven, Appleton; Sawyer Effertz, Darboy; Kyle Calmes, Freedom; Maxwell Schultz, Reedsville; Lowell Bennett, Neenah; Chad Butz, Green Bay; Brandon Reichenberger, Appleton; Alex Stumpf, Brillion; Michael Anthony, Appleton; Brent Strelka, Freedom; Bobby Kendall, Montello; John DeAngelis, Hubertus; Jesse Oudenhoven, Kaukauna; Pete Vandermolen Jr, Oshkosh; Randy Schuler, Mequon; Cory Kemkes, Appleton
-WIR Press Release. Photo credit: Doug Hornickel
Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 19-21: Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) - Short Track U.S. Nationals - SLM, PLM, LMSC & More

  • May 20: Riverhead Raceway(NY) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • May 20: State Park Speedway (WI) - ARCA Midwest Tour - Super Late Models

  • May 20: Autodrome Montmagny (QC) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner