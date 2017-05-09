Sam Hunt Gives Young Fan Experience of a Lifetime at South Boston

In life, it is rare that you get the chance to touch and improve someone else’s life, but that’s exactly what Sam Hunt, driver of the No. 18 Sellers-Hunt Racing Toyota Camry in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East did this past weekend when the series visited South Boston Speedway (VA).

Hunt, who was not racing this past weekend, met five-year-old Cameron Curtis back when the series raced at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) in the Zombie Auto 125 on April 22nd. Cameron is a young man that Hunt, a veteran of the series, met briefly before the race, but who’s energy drew Hunt to do something special for the young child. Hunt decided to make him an honorary crew chief for the team’s car, driven by South Boston veteran Peyton Sellers.

“Cameron is fighting a few rough disabilities, is in love with racing but is a happy young kid.” Hunt said.

Hunt is in a special position to be able to give young fans this opportunity and is grateful to be able to do so, telling Speed51.com powered by JEGS, “It means the world to me to be able to do this. There are a lot of things that are easy to take for granted, especially in a sport like racing but I find about as much, if not more joy in letting those less fortunate that I am to experience what I am lucky enough to experience.”

Hunt has competed in 32 career K&N Pro Series East races and has two top ten finishes, with his most recent coming in 2013 at Greenville-Pickens Speedway located in South Carolina, but Hunt and his reach go far beyond the driver’s seat.

“There is more to life than racing or being in a race car. Helping those that have obstacles bigger than most can fathom is what people should seek out on a more regular basis,” Hunt explained.

Cameron’s father, Frank, commented on the special weekend, saying “We really appreciate Sam and the team at Hunt-Seller Racing, for reaching out to Cameron, and our family. Cameron is one of the biggest NASCAR fans you’ll ever meet. Nothing makes him happier than to hear the roar of the engines on the track.”

Peyton Sellers finished ninth in the first race, and came home eighth in the second race, all with little Cameron atop the hauler for the team.

-By Reese Nobles, Speed51.com Mid-Atlantic Correspondent – Twitter: @RNoblesSpeed51

-Photo Credit: Trisha Westfall

