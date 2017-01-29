Roderick Scores Second PLM Win of 2017 Season at SpeedFest
Casey Roderick scored his second Pro Late Model victory of the young 2017 season Saturday afternoon. Roderick dominated the afternoon at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Georgia on his way to winning the 125-lap JEGS/CRA All-Stars portion of SpeedFest 2017.
The win for Roderick was much less controversial than his first win of the season at New Smyrna Speedway (FL); however, it did require him to wait through a number of caution periods that dotted the race.
“That’s the first race I’ve run under caution the whole time really, but it was a good race,” Roderick said. “What an awesome race car to drive. It’s fun to drive a car like that, I could go anywhere I wanted and the drive was unreal the whole race.”
While Roderick was dominant on race restarts, the end of the race turned into a race-long 20-lap shootout which had Roderick concerned for a brief period.
“I was worried that I pushed it too hard at the beginning and wore my stuff out for the end. We had some veteran guys behind us. Ricky Turner with Chandler Smith, he runs very smart races, so I was hoping and praying I didn’t go too soon,” Roderick explained. “The car hung in there and we got the victory. At the end running all those green flag laps I was curious to see how the car would act running lap after lap and it kept getting better and better for me. Awesome race, I’m just glad to be in victory lane.”
Things were hot behind Roderick as Cole Williams and Chandler Smith duked it out for the second spot. Williams ultimately claimed the runner-up spot with Smith coming home third despite a tire rub.
Andy Bozzell and Jack Dossey III rounded the top five.
Get a full race recap by visiting Speed51’s Trackside Now coverage.
JEGS CRA All-Stars Tour SpeedFest 125
Unofficial Results
|1
|18
|Casey Roderick
|2
|46
|Cole Williams
|3
|26
|Chandler Smith
|4
|83
|Andy Bozell
|5
|20
|Jack Dossey III
|6
|18P
|Ryan Paul
|7
|53
|Kyle Ivey
|8
|21
|Ryan Herbert
|9
|23
|Dalton Grindle
|10
|04
|Phil Bozell
|11
|38
|Hunter Byrd
|12
|34
|Nolan Pope
|13
|114
|Sterling Marlin
|14
|10
|Steve Dorer
|15
|12
|Joe Graf Jr.
|16
|22
|Brandon Herbert
|17
|30
|Joshua James
|18
|48
|Kent Crane
|19
|9
|Chris Dilbeck
|20
|14
|Carson Hocevar
|21
|43
|Justin South
|22
|24
|Christopher Tullis
|23
|30K
|Bobby Knox Jr.
|24
|11
|Jordan McCallum
|25
|127
|David Strode
|26
|32
|Stuart Dutton
|27
|25
|Terry Smith
|28
|27
|Joe Ross
-By Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT
-Photo Credit: Speed51.com
